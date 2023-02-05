Emily Fultz of Crystal River competes in the Region 1A-1 girls weightlifting meet Friday at The Villages Charter School. Fultz, a state medalist last season for the Pirates, appears to have qualified for state in both the Olympic and traditional divisions. The unofficial state qualifiers list was released Sunday.
The unofficial girls weightlifting state qualifiers list was released Sunday and it appears eight Citrus County athletes will be making the trip to Lakeland on Feb. 18.
There will be 20 lifters in each weight class, which includes the four regional champions and 16 at-large qualifiers. No one from Citrus County won regionals, so everyone who qualified had a high enough total of weight lifted to earn an at-large bid.
In Class 1A, a pair of Crystal River lifters are making return trips to the state finals.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
At 169, Kasey Strom qualified in both the traditional (combined weight lifted in bench press/clean and jerk) and Olympic (combined snatch/clean and jerk) divisions. Teammate Emily Fultz did the same at 199.
Fultz placed sixth at state last season in the snatch when it was its own event.
Crystal River's Nevaeh Beauchamp at unlimited tied for the final spot at state, but lost the tiebreaker based on the lifter's body weight.
Six county lifters qualified for the Class 2A State Finals, including three in both divisions.
Ava Rueck of Lecanto qualified in both the Olympic and traditional divisions at 110, while teammate Jacquelyn Finch qualified at 183 in Olympic. It will be the second trip to state for Finch and the first for Rueck, who was the top at-large qualifier in traditional and enters state tied for the second-best total weight lifted in that division.
Citrus has four lifters headed to state, including a trio of two-time qualifiers.
Darla Edwards qualified in both divisions at 110, Laci Hindalong qualified in Olympic at 119 and Keirstin Perkins qualified in traditional at 129. It will be the second trip to state in a row for all three Hurricanes.
Making her state meet debut will be 129-pounder Sophie Wood, who qualified for state in both divisions. In the Olympic division, Wood was tied with five other girls for the final three at-large bids. Wood was the second lightest of the six, so she earned the second of the three spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.