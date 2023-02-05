fultz weights

Emily Fultz of Crystal River competes in the Region 1A-1 girls weightlifting meet Friday at The Villages Charter School. Fultz, a state medalist last season for the Pirates, appears to have qualified for state in both the Olympic and traditional divisions. The unofficial state qualifiers list was released Sunday.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

The unofficial girls weightlifting state qualifiers list was released Sunday and it appears eight Citrus County athletes will be making the trip to Lakeland on Feb. 18.

There will be 20 lifters in each weight class, which includes the four regional champions and 16 at-large qualifiers. No one from Citrus County won regionals, so everyone who qualified had a high enough total of weight lifted to earn an at-large bid.

