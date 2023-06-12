edwards

Austin Edwards, left, was recently named to the FHSAA Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State team. The recent Crystal River graduate, pictured with his father Kent Edwards and twin brother Carson Edwards last week at the ceremony, was a standout for the Pirates in academics and athletics throughout his high school career.

 Special to the Chronicle

Just a few weeks after being named the Chronicle's Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Austin Edwards picked up another major academic award.

The recent Crystal River High School graduate was honored last week by being selected to the FHSAA Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State team. Only 12 boys and 12 girls in the entire state of Florida receive this honor for their outstanding work in academics and athletics.

