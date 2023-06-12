Austin Edwards, left, was recently named to the FHSAA Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State team. The recent Crystal River graduate, pictured with his father Kent Edwards and twin brother Carson Edwards last week at the ceremony, was a standout for the Pirates in academics and athletics throughout his high school career.
Just a few weeks after being named the Chronicle's Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Austin Edwards picked up another major academic award.
The recent Crystal River High School graduate was honored last week by being selected to the FHSAA Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State team. Only 12 boys and 12 girls in the entire state of Florida receive this honor for their outstanding work in academics and athletics.
According to the FHSAA website:
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and the Florida Dairy Farmers partnered to recognize seniors from around the state for superb academic and athletic achievement. Twenty-four student-athletes will receive the honor of being selected to the Academic All-State team. Team members exemplify the true meaning of being a student-athlete by excelling academically, performing athletically, and contributing to their community.
“Our goal is to honor not only the Sunshine State’s top athletes but also its brightest minds,” says Florida Dairy Farmers CEO Michele Cooper. “We’re excited to support a program that has a great tradition of encouraging excellence on the field and in the classroom and we’re proud to support students that have the special mix of work ethic and determination required to succeed at both.”
In order to be considered for this honor, students must be a graduating senior who received a minimum 3.5 unweighted GPA while earning letters in at least two FHSAA-sanctioned varsity sports their junior and senior years. Nominees are scored on their academic record, athletic participation, non-athletic activities, community activities and essay.
Edwards was a finalist for the Chronicle's Boys Soccer Player of the Year and also played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the tennis team. The Pirate graduate had a 3.979 unweighted GPA and 4.813 weighted GPA.
