Seven Rivers Christian running back Brent Summers (5) looks for an opening during the first half Friday night at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warrior had 196 yards rushing in the game, but the team fell short against Legacy Charter, 34-33.
Seven Rivers Christian running back Brent Summers (5) looks for an opening during the first half Friday night at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warrior had 196 yards rushing in the game, but the team fell short against Legacy Charter, 34-33.
The Seven Rivers Christian football team was in complete control of Friday night’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A playoff semifinal contest at Warrior Park, leading 33-6 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. But Legacy Charter scored 28 unanswered points and shut down the Warriors the rest of the way for a stunning 34-33 comeback victory to advance to next Saturday’s 5A state championship game in Lakeland.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight in the second half. I think we saw the score, guys relaxed and it became what it became,” head coach Monty Vann said. “It just didn’t work out. Sometimes that happens. Life of a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kid. It just doesn’t work out sometimes.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Warriors close out the season with a 7-3 mark, while Legacy Charter (6-3) plays Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (5-5) for the SSAC 5A title next weekend.
The loss marked the end of the careers for several seniors, including five-year starting quarterback/defensive back Nehemiah Vann and running back/linebacker Brent Summers.
“They’ve done a great job. They laid the foundation,” coach Vann said of the seniors. “We have a good junior class. We don’t graduate a lineman. We’re going to do some moving around with quarterback and running back and just re-tool ourselves and we’ll be fine.”
Seven Rivers Christian scored on all but one possession in the first half to take a 26-6 lead into the locker room.
Nathan Tidwell capped off a 15-play, 92-yard drive on the Warriors’ first possession of the game with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal. Summers had 31 yards rushing and Nehemiah Vann 41 yards passing on the drive. The extra point sailed wide and the Warriors led 6-0.
After an Eagle punt late in the second quarter, the Warriors marched 55 yards in a minute and a half to go up 13-0. Nehemiah Vann hit a wide-open Noah Magill for a 48-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 3. Sam Brown added the extra point.
The Warriors were back in the end zone 30 seconds later, when Hayden Pillsbury scooped up a fumble and raced 63 yards to the end zone to make it 19-0.
The Eagles had a 60-yard TD pass moments later, but the Warriors responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Nehemiah Vann to Magill with 36 seconds left in the half for the 26-6 lead at the break.
Seven Rivers Christian got the ball to start the second half and went 67 yards in four minutes to make it 33-6. Summers had a 36-yard run on fourth down and Nehemiah Vann had a one-yard touchdown run to cap it off.
That’s when everything went wrong for the Warriors.
The Eagles scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to pull off the wild comeback.
Quarterback Liam Lamprect had touchdown passes of 8, 31 and 7 yards in the second half to finish the night with four TD tosses. A Kyle Dorsey 4-yard run was the other score.
“It’s tough to get the momentum back. We had a good rush on him, but we didn’t sack him and our DBs can’t cover that long. They have better foot speed than we do,” coach Vann said. “If we can’t get home, it’s going to pop open for them and that’s what happened for them tonight. We got him scrambling around a little bit, but couldn’t get home. We just have to learn to finish.”
The Warriors had four sacks in the first half, but none in the second 24 minutes of play.
Summers finished his final game as a Warrior with 196 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“Brent was Brent. My thing is, if we keep feeding him the ball, he’s going to be tired for defense. We have to have him fresh on defense, so we just had to balance it out,” coach Vann said. “Probably should have given him the ball a little more, but I’m trying to look at the whole game.”
Nehemiah Vann added 53 yards rushing and a score and went 10-for-22 passing for 152 yards and the two TD passes to Magill, who had 84 yards receiving for the game. Tidwell had 25 yards rushing and a touchdown and 47 yards receiving.
On defense, Carson de Beer had a pair of sacks, while Pillsbury and Kam Johnson combined for another and Pillsbury had the scoop and score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.