Lecanto head softball coach Robert Dupler watches the action from the third-base box during game at Citrus High School in 2021. Dupler, who retired from coaching after the 2021 season, will be inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday in Daytona Beach.
Robert Dupler and Ron Allan were synonymous with Lecanto High School athletics for so long, it’s only fitting they are both now Hall of Famers.
Dupler, the longtime Panthers’ softball coach, will join Allan in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame on Saturday at the 47th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Hilton Oceanwalk Resort in Daytona Beach. Allan was inducted in 2018 for girls basketball.
Dupler, Allan and longtime Crystal River football coach Earl Bramlett, part of the Class of 2007, are the only inductees ever from Citrus County.
“Humbled. It’s an honor that you dream of and I was really surprised I was given this honor and opportunity to not only represent Lecanto High School but Citrus County schools,” Dupler said. “It’s very special joining a longtime friend like Ron Allan. I think it’s just a testament to our athletes. Without good student-athletes, without successful programs — and that’s totally based on the athletes — this honor isn’t possible.
“Great players are great players. God makes great players. A coach’s job is to take the kids who need help to excel become better players. Our student-athletes’ abilities to rise and compete to the levels they rise and compete to is the reason coaches are successful.”
Dupler began coaching at Lecanto in 1991, but had dabbled at coaching at the other county schools first. He started coaching the Lecanto softball program as an assistant in 1994, helped the team win the 1996 Class 4A state title in the first playoff appearance in school history, and took over head coaching duties in 2006.
In his first season at the helm, Dupler led the Panthers to a district championship and berth in the Class 4A playoffs, where they dropped a regional quarterfinal contest to Clay. The Panthers would make four more playoff appearances under Dupler, including back-to-back Class 6A regional semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2013. He retired after the 2021 season.
The year after the Panthers won the 4A state title, Citrus finished second in 5A and Crystal River made the 4A Final Four. Lecanto and Citrus both made the 4A playoffs in 1998, in what was a golden era for Citrus County softball.
“At that time period, Crystal River was also a powerhouse. All three schools were,” Dupler said. “We always would comment if we could put the girls from all three schools together, no one could play with them.
“We’re blessed in this county that the coaches work together for the most part. I talked to (Citrus softball) coach (Larry) Bishop the other day and you go over those contests we had, 90% were decided by one run and late in the game. And usually won by the team that wasn’t winning. You can have good competition, but can still see each other out and about and have a friendship and bond.”
Dupler is most well-known for coaching softball, but he also assisted the Lecanto football program and was head junior varsity and assistant girls basketball coach for many years as well. He would also lend a hand to other sports at the school when needed.
“I think it’s important to note that nothing a coach accomplishes comes without the support of his family. My wife allowed me for 30 years to do what I wanted to do,” Dupler said. “My wife Rose deserves the honor more than I do with all she put up with. Nothing is possible without my family and the athletes I coached.”
Dupler will be joined in the class by other outstanding Florida high school coaches Tom Fadul of Satellite (softball), Earl Garcia of Hillsborough (football), Brandt Moser of American Heritage (golf), Mike Pickett of St. Johns Country Day (girls soccer) and Mike Posey of North Florida Christian (baseball).
