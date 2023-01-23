soccer preview

Mallory Mushlit of Lecanto, left, heads upfield with the ball as Alydia Black of Citrus gives chase during a match earlier this season. Boys and girls soccer district tournament play begins Wednesday and run through next week, as local teams fight to reach the playoffs. The matchups for the eight area teams were announced Monday.

The final boys and girls high school soccer rankings of the regular season were released Monday, which also meant that the district tournament brackets could be built. All eight county soccer teams now know the path they need to take to make it out of district play and reach the regional playoffs.

The district champions automatically advance to regionals, while the top four ranked teams in each region not to win a district title also make it out.

