SPRING HILL — The depth of the Lecanto girls tennis program was on full display at the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Delta Woods Park.
Despite missing two starters and a key reserve player due to the State Science Fair, the Panthers still rolled to the team title with 20 points. The Panthers won both doubles titles and four out of the five singles championships.
“I’m very impressed with how the girls played the past two days. A lot of tennis in this heat,” Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. “Our No. 7 and 8 showed up and filled in the spots. Very impressed with their hard work and dedication. Probably a little better than I expected. We just wanted to fill a team and this performance makes me excited about next year.”
Crystal River and Hernando tied for second with 8 points each, followed by Weeki Wachee (6), Springstead (4), Citrus (3) and Nature Coast Tech (1).
Panther senior Mirabelle Tahiri didn’t lose a game in her three No. 1 singles matches on Thursday, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the final against Emma Algor of Crystal River.
Tahiri also won the No. 1 doubles title earlier in the day with Shreya Lachireddy, 6-0, 6-1, over Algor and Rylee Elwell of Crystal River.
Tahiri said she wasn’t shocked the team did so well even with a pair of starters gone.
“I’m honestly not surprised. They work really hard at practice and we all practice together, so it makes sense that even the players who aren’t top five or six are still getting good practice and doing good at tournaments,” she said.
Neveah Recta bumped up a couple of singles spots to the No. 2 position and rolled to the title, winning 6-0, 6-1 in the finals over Crystal River’s Elwell.
“I was really nervous, but I had confidence in myself that I could play with those people and win it,” Recta said. “I was feeling my hits. I was really warmed up from my previous three matches. I had confidence in my hits. I knew they were going to go in and I had confidence to try things that I normally wouldn’t try.”
Recta and CiCi Mohammadbhoy claimed a marathon victory over a duo from Hernando for the No. 2 doubles title. The Panther team fought off three match points in the third set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 4-6, 17-15.
The No. 3 singles title went to Lachireddy, who defeated Crystal River’s Vijjearta Long, 6-2, 6-3.
Lecanto’s final champ was Eve Chastek at No. 5 singles, with a tense 7-6 (7-1), 0-6, 10-5 triumph over Hernando’s Annabelle Chamberlain.
After losing the second set 0-6, Chastek said she just need a breather before the tiebreaker.
“I just needed a rest and said to myself ‘I need to win this,’” she said.
Lecanto’s Mohammadbhoy reached the title match in No. 4 singles, but fell to Olivia Shields of Weeki Wachee, 7-5, 6-3.
“It was really fun, especially since we didn’t have our whole team,” Tahiri said of the tournament. “I’m really proud of Eve, Neveah, Shreya and CiCi for coming and playing up in positions and still doing really well.”
Lachireddy said of the team’s victory, “Very proud. We have a lot of good players. I was a bit stressed at first, but as it showed, we all did very good. It feels really good knowing that everyone has just worked really hard.”
Recta added, “I’m really proud of our No. 7 and No. 8. They moved up and they showed out. I’m proud of this program. They all worked hard for this.”
Crystal River head coach Sandra Story was happy with her team’s performance, especially coming off a week of vacation.
“We got the rust off from Spring Break today and yesterday. I could just see the rust falling off. It was a great warmup for districts,” she said.
The Pirates will host districts next Tuesday and Wednesday.
“They got better on the court today. Played better competition,” Story said. “I think we’re going to be competitive for sure. We’re just going to do our best and see how the cookie crumbles.”
Citrus head coach Lita Stanton also saw improvement from her squad and looks forward to watching them play at districts next week in Crystal River.
“They’re playing better than they’ve played all season long. They’ve definitely improved, so I’m really excited about districts next week. I think we’ll see much better results than we’ve seen all season because they’ve improved so much,” she said. “If they play like they’ve played the last two days at districts, we’re definitely going to show up and be good competition against those top teams. I just want them to go in with a strong mindset and know how far they’ve come from the first games to now.”
Lecanto will travel to Gainesville for its district tournament next week.
“We will have our full lineup next week for districts. Looking to come home with that victory,” coach Rausch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.