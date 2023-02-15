INVERNESS — Jackson Denton knows what it’s like to be a winner. At 13 years old, he’s already secured seven go kart championship titles.
This week, he is testing his skills behind the wheel of the No. 124 Young Lions Legend car in the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway.
“I started racing go karts, and I was good,” Denton said of his seven-year race career.
He started between his kindergarten and first grade year and wasted no time in making a name for himself in the go kart division.
He’s won two National Junior Sportsman Champ championships, the Maxx Daddy event in Virginia, the Florida Dirt Championship, and three Daytona WKA championships.
Just after the completion of the 2022 Legends Cars Winter Nationals, Denton turned his focus to Legend Cars.
During the regular stock car season at Citrus County Speedway, Denton posted one top five and two top 10 finishes in the Legend Cars. He won one heat race.
The Legend Cars series traveled across the state of Florida and races were mixed with both rookie and experienced drivers.
“We were a top five car,” Denton said of his overall performance.
This week, Denton entered into the Young Lions Legends division and has competed against drivers specific to his class.
“In my class they are easier,” he said of the 21-car division.
Going into Wednesday’s event Denton had posted one win and one second-place finish.
“My goal is to sweep the week,” he said.
The first day of the INEX Legends Cars Winter Nationals saw Denton fifth overall in qualifying with a lap time of 00:15.172 seconds. He started the feature fourth.
The race itself wasn’t an easy one as Denton struggled with mechanical issues but still posted a second-place finish.
“I was struggling in shifting,” he said. “I couldn’t shift from second to third.”
His crew scrambled to change out the motor overnight and be ready for competition on Tuesday.
“They were up late,” he said of the VIP Motorsports crew. “They worked super hard. I have the best team ever.”
He qualified third Tuesday with a 00:15.108 second lap time and drove his way to the win with Cooper Gaul on his tail.
“Cooper Gaul is tough,” Denton said.
As for the win Denton said from victory lane, “It’s actually amazing.”
Wednesday’s event saw Gaul top qualifier in the division with Denton fourth, 0.123 seconds behind with a lap time of 00:15.176 seconds.
Denton started outside the second row in feature action but was forced to the rear of the field due to a caution.
Four laps later he was up to 12th and pushing forward before the next caution came. Denton was able to gain four more positions before time was called and the race was over.
Gaul came off the pole to lead the entire distance over Garrett Erwin, Gage Gilby, London McKenzie and Ty Fredrickson, respectively.
In other race action, Brexton Busch scored his second win of the Beginner Bandolero division after he beat Harley Johnson to the finish. Jay Hemenway came across the strip third, Camden Truett fourth, and the division's only other race winner, Gerald White III, fifth.
Lane Christensen earned his second Bandolero Bandid win of the week over Wyatt Coffey, Jack Smith, Billy Lee and Bryson Carlbert.
Josh Mullins has been unstoppable this week in the Masters Legends. Robbie Woodall has been his biggest competitor with three runner-up finishes but has failed to keep Mullins out of victory lane.
Donovan Strauss dove low on Landen Lewis with two laps to go to win the Pro Legends feature, his second of the week. Jenson Jorgensen followed for second. Lewis battled Jorgensen on the final circuit but fell short of keeping the runner-up spot and finished third. Cameron Bolin and Joel Smith followed.
The Outlaw division saw two- and three-wide action with an early battle between Jayden Johnson, Ben Morabito and Ayden Christensen, with Johnson taking the eventual win. It was his third straight win in the division this week. Christensen followed him to the line with Alison Johnson third, Morabito fourth and Killian McMann fifth.
Mason Lastra became the third winner in Semi Pro action after racing his way through the B-main to make it to the day’s final event.
On the final circuit, Lastra and late-race leader George Phillips battled side-by-side down the backstretch before Lastra was able to dive low and take the lead as he exited turn No. 4.
Early race leader Trevor Wester finished third, Jarrod Holle fourth and Sean McElearney fifth.
Austin Bloodworth continued his sweep of the Charger division over Joseph Viverito, Isaac Kitzmiller, Karter Beattie and Phoenyx Kimball.
INEX LEGEND CARS WINTER NATIONALS
Citrus County Speedway
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
Official Results
BANDOLERO DIVISION
BANDOLERO BANDIT
17 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 46-Lane Christensen[1]; 2. 2-Wyatt Coffey[3]; 3. 9S-Jack Smith[10]; 4. 38L-Billy Lee[4]; 5. 11-Bryson Carlbert[2]; 6. 18-Matthew Laprade[9]; 7. 37-Carson Cauble[6]; 8. 14-Parker Davis[12]; 9. 24-Colt Johnson[5]; 10. 13-Luka Dib[13]; 11. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti[15]; 12. 9-Carson Sherman[16]; 13. 22-Bentley Thompson[8]; 14. 26-Laquan McCoy[7]; 15. 04J-James Monolo[14]; 16. 3-Levi Morrow[11]; 17. (DNS) 88-Grayson Ikard. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:15.953[3]; 2. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:16.033[1]; 3. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:16.041[4]; 4. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:16.162[10]; 5. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:16.167[8]; 6. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:16.215[2]; 7. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.284[12]; 8. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.356[17]; 9. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.406[9]; 10. 9S-Jack Smith, 00:16.410[16]; 11. 3-Levi Morrow, 00:16.413[14]; 12. 14-Parker Davis, 00:16.531[5]; 13. 13-Luka Dib, 00:16.731[6]; 14. 04J-James Monolo, 00:16.745[13]; 15. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:16.772[11]; 16. 9-Carson Sherman, 00:16.871[15]; 17. (DNS) 88-Grayson Ikard, 00:16.871
MASTERS LEGENDS
27 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins[1]; 2. 77-Robbie Woodall[2]; 3. 57-Kevin Foisy[6]; 4. 66-Daryl Mahar[3]; 5. 2V-Brad Vanhouton[10]; 6. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie[8]; 7. 77B-Darrell Buckingham[11]; 8. 19-John Robbins[13]; 9. 84-Lee Jordan[15]; 10. 31-Giles Martin[17]; 11. 87-Mike Mazzagatti[14]; 12. 08-Steve Gareau[19]; 13. 10-Rob Alestock[20]; 14. 57H-Scott Heintz[22]; 15. 15-Scott Kinsman[21]; 16. 2B-Chris Byerly[23]; 17. 2-Jim Sylvester[12]; 18. 19D-Donald McCormick[16]; 19. 40-Brian Weimer[4]; 20. 5-Brandin Wrisley[5]; 21. 93-Kevin Rollins[7]; 22. 24-Ray Fitzgerald[9]; 23. 08B-Spencer Bragg[18]; 24. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli; 25. (DNS) 78-Andy James; 26. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins, 00:15.050[18]; 2. 77-Robbie Woodall, 00:15.061[26]; 3. 66-Daryl Mahar, 00:15.118[13]; 4. 40-Brian Weimer, 00:15.182[25]; 5. 5-Brandin Wrisley, 00:15.188[27]; 6. 57-Kevin Foisy, 00:15.217[7]; 7. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.228[20]; 8. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie, 00:15.228[17]; 9. 24-Ray Fitzgerald, 00:15.285[6]; 10. 2V-Brad Vanhouton, 00:15.345[24]; 11. 77B-Darrell Buckingham, 00:15.353[3]; 12. 2-Jim Sylvester, 00:15.402[22]; 13. 19-John Robbins, 00:15.481[19]; 14. 87-Mike Mazzagatti, 00:15.541[15]; 15. 84-Lee Jordan, 00:15.554[11]; 16. 19D-Donald McCormick, 00:15.612[16]; 17. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.687[14]; 18. 08B-Spencer Bragg, 00:15.698[2]; 19. 08-Steve Gareau, 00:15.711[8]; 20. 10-Rob Alestock, 00:15.752[1]; 21. 15-Scott Kinsman, 00:15.807[12]; 22. 57H-Scott Heintz, 00:16.359[9]; 23. (DNS) 2B-Chris Byerly, 00:16.359; 24. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli, 00:16.359; 25. (DNS) 78-Andy James, 00:16.359; 26. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens, 00:16.359; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr, 00:16.359
BANDOLERO OUTLAW
20 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson[1]; 2. 24-Ayden Christensen[3]; 3. 15-Alison Johnson[5]; 4. 17-Ben Morabito[4]; 5. 2M-Killian McMann[7]; 6. 88-Cohen Henze[8]; 7. 9-TJ Moon[14]; 8. 24B-Bryson Brinkley[9]; 9. 78-Atley Wiese[15]; 10. 38-Emma Britt[2]; 11. 33-Cullen O'Connor[16]; 12. 41-Mandi Lee[18]; 13. 68-Wyatt Dent[13]; 14. 97-Daniel Vandenburg[12]; 15. 35-Owen Zacharias[10]; 16. 2-Lily Whynot[19]; 17. 8E-Carter Erickson[6]; 18. 21-Sarah Whitesell[17]; 19. 000-Lincoln Johnson[11]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson, 00:15.814[8]; 2. 38-Emma Britt, 00:15.847[2]; 3. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:16.009[3]; 4. 17-Ben Morabito, 00:16.052[14]; 5. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:16.088[7]; 6. 8E-Carter Erickson, 00:16.095[5]; 7. 2M-Killian McMann, 00:16.123[12]; 8. 88-Cohen Henze, 00:16.255[6]; 9. 24B-Bryson Brinkley, 00:16.264[1]; 10. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.283[20]; 11. 000-Lincoln Johnson, 00:16.297[9]; 12. 97-Daniel Vandenburg, 00:16.300[16]; 13. 68-Wyatt Dent, 00:16.391[4]; 14. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.412[13]; 15. 78-Atley Wiese, 00:16.429[19]; 16. 33-Cullen O'Connor, 00:16.490[15]; 17. 21-Sarah Whitesell, 00:16.660[17]; 18. 41-Mandi Lee, 00:17.362[11]; 19. 2-Lily Whynot, 00:17.785[18]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:17.785
PRO LEGENDS
24 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Donovan Strauss[7]; 2. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[9]; 3. 62-Landen Lewis[4]; 4. 88-Cameron Bolin[5]; 5. 24-Joel Smith[6]; 6. 1-Alex McCollum[10]; 7. 77-Jason Alder[3]; 8. 8-Colin Stocker[17]; 9. 46-Kaleb Bradley[20]; 10. 23-Tristan McKee[14]; 11. 2-Austin Thompson[8]; 12. 78-Colton Crocker[15]; 13. 84-Xavier King[21]; 14. 45-Jacob Bradley[19]; 15. 16-Josh Speas[18]; 16. 4NH-Thomas Everson[16]; 17. 28R-Landon Rapp[2]; 18. 5-Garrett Gumm[1]; 19. 56-Ethan Norfleet[12]; 20. 22-Gianni Esposito[13]; 21. 72-Nick Woodall[11]; 22. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie; 23. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham; 24. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 5-Garrett Gumm, 00:14.975[10]; 2. 28R-Landon Rapp, 00:14.994[18]; 3. 77-Jason Alder, 00:15.013[1]; 4. 62-Landen Lewis, 00:15.019[14]; 5. 88-Cameron Bolin, 00:15.022[3]; 6. 24-Joel Smith, 00:15.031[19]; 7. 51-Donovan Strauss, 00:15.035[22]; 8. 2-Austin Thompson, 00:15.039[23]; 9. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.043[12]; 10. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.083[15]; 11. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.083[24]; 12. 56-Ethan Norfleet, 00:15.102[17]; 13. 22-Gianni Esposito, 00:15.115[7]; 14. 23-Tristan McKee, 00:15.115[16]; 15. 78-Colton Crocker, 00:15.175[6]; 16. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.182[8]; 17. 8-Colin Stocker, 00:15.277[21]; 18. 16-Josh Speas, 00:15.284[20]; 19. 45-Jacob Bradley, 00:15.294[4]; 20. 46-Kaleb Bradley, 00:15.345[5]; 21. 84-Xavier King, 00:15.357[13]; 22. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie, 00:15.357; 23. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham, 00:15.357; 24. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving, 00:15.357
SEMI-PRO LEGENDS
31 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra[21]; 2. 55-George Phillips[4]; 3. 8-Trevor Wester[1]; 4. 0-Jerrod Holle[7]; 5. 98-Sean McElearney[6]; 6. 66-Owen Mahar[12]; 7. 08-Carson Haislip[2]; 8. 72-Luke Yarbrough[8]; 9. 9C-Michael Crafton[11]; 10. 9W-Sterling Wrisley[16]; 11. 01-Brody Gunter[18]; 12. 9V-Chase VanHouten[13]; 13. 71-Nick Morabito[23]; 14. 9-Jackson Reynolds[15]; 15. 77-Jadan Bowling[9]; 16. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter[17]; 17. 5X-Jesse Martinez[5]; 18. 22-Taylor Corum[14]; 19. 81-Karlin Ray[20]; 20. 64-Lucas Vera[10]; 21. 04-Cameron Murray[19]; 22. 60-Shawn English[3]; 23. 4-Preston Wrisley[24]; 24. 31M-Sam Mazzo[22]. B FEATURE 1 (12 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra[9]; 2. 31M-Sam Mazzo[4]; 3. 71-Nick Morabito[1]; 4. 4-Preston Wrisley[5]; 5. 26-JT Poole[3]; 6. 51J-Josh Inglis[7]; 7. 84-Noah Healey[2]; 8. 316-Adam Walker[6]; 9. 96-John Palmer Pisle[8]; 10. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball; 11. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Trevor Wester, 00:15.017[28]; 2. 08-Carson Haislip, 00:15.044[6]; 3. 60-Shawn English, 00:15.061[4]; 4. 55-George Phillips, 00:15.065[20]; 5. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.110[15]; 6. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.114[17]; 7. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.134[8]; 8. 72-Luke Yarbrough, 00:15.137[31]; 9. 77-Jadan Bowling, 00:15.140[1]; 10. 64-Lucas Vera, 00:15.149[26]; 11. 9C-Michael Crafton, 00:15.171[3]; 12. 66-Owen Mahar, 00:15.187[14]; 13. 9V-Chase VanHouten, 00:15.206[25]; 14. 22-Taylor Corum, 00:15.208[2]; 15. 9-Jackson Reynolds, 00:15.216[24]; 16. 9W-Sterling Wrisley, 00:15.226[30]; 17. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter, 00:15.238[13]; 18. 01-Brody Gunter, 00:15.249[5]; 19. 04-Cameron Murray, 00:15.266[19]; 20. 81-Karlin Ray, 00:15.329[23]; 21. 71-Nick Morabito, 00:15.364[18]; 22. 84-Noah Healey, 00:15.375[7]; 23. 26-JT Poole, 00:15.413[22]; 24. 31M-Sam Mazzo, 00:15.425[16]; 25. 4-Preston Wrisley, 00:15.427[29]; 26. 316-Adam Walker, 00:15.469[27]; 27. 51J-Josh Inglis, 00:15.739[9]; 28. 96-John Palmer Pisle, 00:15.904[21]; 29. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball, 00:15.904; 30. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn, 00:15.904; 31. (DQ) 17-Mason Lastra, 00:14.972[12]
YOUNG LION LEGENDS
19 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Cooper Gaul[1]; 2. 9-Garrett Erwin[6]; 3. 25-Gage Gilby[5]; 4. 95-London McKenzie[14]; 5. 36-Ty Fredrickson[13]; 6. 23-Beckham Malone[11]; 7. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse[16]; 8. 124-Jackson Denton[4]; 9. 18-Alex Meggs[17]; 10. 93-Aidan Walker[19]; 11. 10-Kevin Davis[18]; 12. 29-Cole Robie[12]; 13. 62-Keelan Harvick[10]; 14. 21-Nathan Lyons[3]; 15. 81-Hunter Jordan[15]; 16. 31-Darren Krantz Jr[9]; 17. 79-Neal Dulin[7]; 18. 88-Max Reaves[2]; 19. 24-Ayden Christensen[8]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.053[8]; 2. 88-Max Reaves, 00:15.057[17]; 3. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.176[13]; 4. 124-Jackson Denton, 00:15.176[4]; 5. 25-Gage Gilby, 00:15.183[9]; 6. 9-Garrett Erwin, 00:15.211[6]; 7. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.219[5]; 8. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.222[2]; 9. 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:15.228[12]; 10. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.231[10]; 11. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:15.244[14]; 12. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.247[18]; 13. 36-Ty Fredrickson, 00:15.248[7]; 14. 95-London McKenzie, 00:15.250[15]; 15. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.262[11]; 16. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.265[1]; 17. 18-Alex Meggs, 00:15.298[16]; 18. 10-Kevin Davis, 00:15.356[3]; 19. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:15.376[19]
BEGINNER BANDOLERO
14 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Brexton Busch[2]; 2. 7-Harley Johnson[1]; 3. 75-Jay Hemenway[4]; 4. T2-Camden Truett[5]; 5. 1X-Gerald White III[7]; 6. 75J-Allee Johnson[8]; 7. 16-Matt Hodges[6]; 8. 66-Evan Johnson[3]; 9. 83-Hudson Ruff[12]; 10. 5-Corbin Cannon[10]; 11. 18-Michael Mazzagatti[11]; 12. 5F-Christopher Flynn[9]; 13. (DNS) 80-Bryson Nichols; 14. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 7-Harley Johnson, 00:16.782[8]; 2. 54-Brexton Busch, 00:17.026[1]; 3. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.207[7]; 4. 75-Jay Hemenway, 00:17.409[4]; 5. T2-Camden Truett, 00:17.518[13]; 6. 16-Matt Hodges, 00:17.649[5]; 7. 1X-Gerald White III, 00:17.887[14]; 8. 75J-Allee Johnson, 00:18.488[6]; 9. 5F-Christopher Flynn, 00:18.504[3]; 10. 5-Corbin Cannon, 00:18.765[2]; 11. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:18.772[10]; 12. 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:21.742[12]; 13. 80-Bryson Nichols, 00:21.742[11]; 14. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:21.742
CHARGER LEGENDS
25 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth[1]; 2. 88J-Joseph Viverito[4]; 3. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller[7]; 4. 7-Karter Beattie[8]; 5. 88-Phoenyx Kimball[10]; 6. 06-Olivia Murray[12]; 7. 33-Clayton Bohanon[19]; 8. 51-Raven Kimball[13]; 9. 99-Spencer Bradshaw[5]; 10. 13-Ayden Brockhouse[20]; 11. 78-Gracie Crocker[15]; 12. 4-Katelyn Hicks[18]; 13. 25-Nate Morris[17]; 14. 29-Kendall VanHouten[22]; 15. 75-Makenna Crocker[14]; 16. 20-Evan McKnight[3]; 17. 87-Anastasia Markovic[2]; 18. 1X-Cameron White[9]; 19. 1-Austin Harrison[11]; 20. 08-Noah Haislip[23]; 21. 51K-Aiden King[16]; 22. 9-Abi Johnson[21]; 23. 23-Josh Lowe[6]; 24. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz; 25. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth, 00:15.103[2]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic, 00:15.140[18]; 3. 20-Evan McKnight, 00:15.171[19]; 4. 88J-Joseph Viverito, 00:15.224[24]; 5. 99-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.239[4]; 6. 23-Josh Lowe, 00:15.344[17]; 7. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.352[16]; 8. 7-Karter Beattie, 00:15.359[1]; 9. 1X-Cameron White, 00:15.388[25]; 10. 88-Phoenyx Kimball, 00:15.388[13]; 11. 1-Austin Harrison, 00:15.413[9]; 12. 06-Olivia Murray, 00:15.428[22]; 13. 51-Raven Kimball, 00:15.520[14]; 14. 75-Makenna Crocker, 00:15.544[7]; 15. 78-Gracie Crocker, 00:15.581[6]; 16. 51K-Aiden King, 00:15.596[15]; 17. 25-Nate Morris, 00:15.644[21]; 18. 4-Katelyn Hicks, 00:15.656[11]; 19. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:15.659[3]; 20. 13-Ayden Brockhouse, 00:15.675[5]; 21. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:15.867[12]; 22. 29-Kendall VanHouten, 00:15.867[23]; 23. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip, 00:15.867; 24. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz, 00:15.867; 25. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery, 00:15.867
