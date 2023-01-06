Carnage Night returns to Citrus County Speedway on Saturday and is expected to bring an exciting night of action including the Grocery Getter 60-lap Enduro, Flag Pole, Boat Trailer, Chair Car races, Ford Outlaw 40, and Ford Figure 8, School Bus Figure 8 and the Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby.
Originally from Ohio, Jeff Hoffman II was raised around Demolition Derbies. His skills of outlasting the field at CCS earned him the championship last season.
“I grew up with it,” Hoffman said. He has competed in multiple states including Ohio, Indiana and Florida.
“Everybody is pretty up with the times on everything,” he said of the drivers he competed against CCS. “There were a good handful of boys that give me a run for my money. The Murchies (FROGG and TADPOLE) were a good fought battle.
“I build a car purposely for the Demo Derby,” he said. “I will take that car and run it at different places if it’s not hurt that bad.”
Demolition Derbies are made up of a distinctive group of cars and competitors. Ultimately they are there for the same reason: destroying the competition.
“Citrus does it a bit different,” Hoffman said. “There you have to be the last person moving, not the last one to make a hit.”
Hoffman has run a variety of cars including min vans, the Toyota Camry, and the Toyota Sienna.
“At Citrus they let you run the vans. I used it to my advantage and ran a minivan," he said. "The Toyotas, they are not necessarily the toughest, but they run the longest. If you lose your radiator it will still run the longest.”
While some facilities use a closed off area for the Demolition Derby, at CCS drivers are within the confines of the infield section of the racetrack.
“There really are no barriers because you have the whole infield of the track,” Hoffman said. “You have to throw your normal game-plan out the window and watch what’s going on. People can get a lot of speed.”
In 2022, Hoffman won three of the four Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby events. He finished third to winner James Collins on the final event of the season, but won the championship over Collins by seven points.
“There’re some good ones out there,” Hoffman said of the competition. “Usually you will see Billy Benoit, Nicholas Malverty. If they are on the track you can count on them being there in the end. Some guys go out to destroy stuff and just have a good time. I call them kamikaze drivers. They try to make the biggest hit they can and put on a good show for the fans. I look at it like a chess match. I won’t make a hit if is not the hit I want (to take out a driver).”
Citrus County Speedway is located just south of Inverness on U.S. Highway 41. The grandstand gate is located off U.S. Highway 41 and opens at 5 p.m.
Spectators should arrive early to ensure to get a seat. Carnage Night is one of the biggest events of the season and gates have historically been closed early due to the facility reaching full capacity.
