Lecanto has been the team to beat in girls soccer in Citrus County for a decade and with five returning all-Chronicle players, including 2021-22 player of the year Mallory Mushlit, the Panthers are looking to continue that domination over county foes.
Lecanto has not lost to a county team since the 2011-12 season and the last non-win was a tie against Crystal River in December of 2016.
But Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian also return many key players from successful campaigns and a new coach and many young players look to turn Crystal River into a local power.
Mushlit had 38 goals and seven assists last season on her way to Gulf Coast 8 Conference and Chronicle player of the year honors.
Also earning all-Chronicle honors last season were goalkeeper Ryann Stephens, midfielder Mya Connor and defenders Cassidy King and Kayla Negron.
Seniors Kylie Rowthorn and Chloe Tsacrios and junior Gabrielle Sanchez are also back from last year's 16-5 regional-qualifying squad.
"We're returning seven seniors who are entering their fourth year in the program," head coach Steve Connor said. "The coaching staff and players are very excited and looking forward to the season."
Just like Lecanto, county rival Citrus returns a wealth of talent from last year's 10-10-1 squad.
Among the returners are all-Chronicle selections Riley Tirrell in goal and midfielder Ashley Trochez. Six others who saw significant playing time last year also return and are joined by several promising newcomers.
"We have a lot of new players this year and we are excited to watch them grow and learn this season," head coach Cassie Bolling said. "We are also excited to watch our returners build on our progress from last year."
Seven Rivers Christian does need to replace a pair of all-Chronicle players and several other veterans but welcomes back several key pieces from last year's 14-2-1 team and celebrate the return of another outstanding player from previous teams.
Senior midfielder Julia Gaffney missed last season with a knee injury but returns to help lead the Warriors this winter. She is joined by other veterans Graceann Schlisner, Elly Jeffes, Emily Eden, Victoria Sheffield, Hanna Barkley, Mckala Peters, Reese McDougal and Rachel Brown.
"The outlook for Warrior soccer is promising behind a strong group of returning players including Graceann Schlisner and Emily Eden," head coach Rob McDougal said. "The return of senior Julia Gaffney, who missed all of last season due to a knee injury that required surgery, will bolster the team.
"The Warriors have been moved into a district that includes Bishop McLaughlin, Mount Dora Christian and Academy at the Lakes. With key additions Braylee Strawn and Alice Leonard, the Warriors will look to challenge for a district championship this season."
It has been a rough start to the season for Crystal River with five losses in a row to begin the year. But with this being a very young team with a new head coach, the outlook is positive.
"We’ve had a rough start, but I’m excited to see how this new, young team develops together," head coach Cyndal Houts said.
Key returners from last year's 5-14-1 squad include junior goalkeeper/utility player Paige Woodhouse and sophomore defender Sienna Callaway. They are joined by a large group of underclassmen.
Citrus
Coach: Cassie Bolling.
Key returners: Alydia Black, senior, defense; Nevaeh Marcic, junior, forward; Aleyah Mounsey, senior, midfield; Riley Tirrell, junior, goalkeeper; Ashley Trochez, junior, midfield; Sarah Watkins, junior, defense; Kayla White, junior, defense; Reese Zacke, junior, midfield.
Key newcomers: Juilana Cruz, sophomore, forward; Rebecca Livingston, senior, defense; Alexis McIntyre, freshman, defense; Klara Onderka, junior, forward; Jessica Scott, senior, forward; Jessalyn Talley, junior, midfield; Emma Davis, sophomore, midfield.
Key losses: Kaley Kjos and Angela Walker.
Crystal River
Coach: Cyndal Houts.
Key returners: Paige Woodhouse, junior, goalkeeper/utility; Sienna Callaway, sophomore, defense.
Key newcomers: Kaylee Stomiany, freshman, midfield; Faith Holmes, freshman, midfield/forward.
Key Losses: Erin Probst, Maddie Cobb and Athena Peterson.
Lecanto
Coach: Steve Connor.
Key returners: Ryann Stephens, senior, goalkeeper; Mya Connor, senior, midfield; Mallory Mushlit, senior, forward; Cassidy King, senior, defender; Kayla Negron, senior, defender; Kylie Rowthorn, senior, defender; Chloe Tsacrios, senior, defender; Gabrielle Sanchez, junior, midfielder.
Key newcomers: Gabriella Malmberg, freshman, midfielder; Bianca Reed, freshman, midfielder.
Key losses: Marley Spate.
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Rob McDougal.
Key returners: Julia Gaffney, senior, midfield; Graceann Schlisner, senior, defender; Elly Jeffes, senior, midfield; Emily Eden, junior, defender; Victoria Sheffield, junior, midfield; Hanna Barkley, sophomore, forward; Mckala Peters, sophomore, midfield; Reese McDougal, sophomore, midfield; Rachel Brown, sophomore, defender.
Key newcomers: Sophia Rauf, sophomore, defender; Alice Leonard, freshman, midfield; Sarah Borozny, freshman, defender; Braylee Strawn, 8th Grade, midfield; Makaella Albarece, 6th Grade, defender.
Key losses: Mia McDougal, Melody Byers, Jennah Kay Phillips, Karli Welter, Keely Bolling and Katrina Obenauf.
