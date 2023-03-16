curtis

Zachary Curtis celebrates in victory lane at Citrus County Speedway on Saturday night. Curtis won in three different divisions: Grocery Getter Enduro, Boat and Trailer, and Flag Pole.

 KIMBERLY KELLY/For the Chronicle

INVERNESS — Zachary Curtis took his No. 63 race car to victory lane three times during Citrus County Speedway’s Carnage Night this past Saturday.

In the first event, Curtis drove his way in and around traffic and eventually a 12.942 second advantage over Jacob Smalley to win the Grocery Getter Enduro 60.

