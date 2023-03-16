INVERNESS — Zachary Curtis took his No. 63 race car to victory lane three times during Citrus County Speedway’s Carnage Night this past Saturday.
In the first event, Curtis drove his way in and around traffic and eventually a 12.942 second advantage over Jacob Smalley to win the Grocery Getter Enduro 60.
Thirty-six drivers started the event that saw everything from four-wide contests to non-stop action before the checkered flag was thrown 10 laps shy of the advertised distance.
Smalley attempted to reel in Curtis’ No. 63 race car and, at one point, appeared to be closing in on the only race leader, but got caught in traffic and settled for second.
William Hindman and James Erb finished third and fourth, respectively, on the lead lap. Frank Manese finished fifth, one lap down.
Curtis outran Smalley for a second time after beating him to the finish of the Boat and Trailer race by 1.086 seconds.
Just as in the Enduro, Smalley chased Curtis down and was within striking distance of the lead but again fell short at the finish. James Erb finished third, Ricky Shahid fourth and Curtis Youmans fifth.
William Hindman took the early lead of the Flag Pole race but, after nine laps and having to deal with a near-zero visibility race course around the pole, fell to Curtis who had worked his way through the cloud of dust and a 24-car field to win the event uncontested.
It was the third win of the night for Curtis.
Hindman followed Curtis to the line. John Zuidema III finished third, Ricky Shahid fourth and Collin Steiger fifth.
Dan Schultz II and James Gagron won the Chain Car race.
A Chain Car race is where two drivers work as a team with their vehicles chained together. The driver of the front car must only use gas and pull the second vehicle around the race course, while the driver of the rear vehicle can only steer and break, but cannot push the first.
Shultz drove the front car, while Gagron controlled the rear and battled with Keith Zavrel and his brake-car driver in a five-lap door-to-door race that ended after Zavrel’s final attempt at the win but could not make the pass before the checkered flag. Daniel Starner and Chad Starner came across the finish third. Austin Dunham and Dalton Szabo were fourth, Steven Wyatt and Amber Peters Longobardo-Wyatt were fifth.
Trevor Anderson outlasted a highly competitive field of drivers to win the School Bus Figure 8.
Chris Sparks took the early lead but slammed into the turn No. 3 wall after a battle for the lead with Jody Henley.
Henley drove on to lead the next 12 laps before Anderson was able to make a run on the spot while maneuvering through heavy slow traffic. Once clear of Henley, Anderson was able to control the event to the finish.
Manny Carrera joined Anderson’s run on Henley and was able to follow Anderson to the finish in second. Travis Nichols finished third. Diego Machada and Nickolas Carroll rounded out the top five, in respective order.
The new Pro Figure 8 division made its debut at CCS with 14 cars.
Chuckie Herne came from the rear of the field to lead just before the half-way mark. From there, Herne was able to control the event to the finish. Preston Davis and Cody Williams battled for second with Williams in the position at the checkers despite Davis’ attempt to keep him at bay. Early race leader Seth Nistok slid back to fourth. Shawn Senokossoff finished fifth.
Jesse Veltman scored his first wins of the season in both the Ford Outlaw and Ford Outlaw Figure 8.
Veltman led all but the initial lap of the Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw to take the win. Clint Hicks pressured Veltman all the way to the finish. Eric Sharrone, Ty Ottinger and Deric Sharrone followed the pair to the finish, in respective order. The race, originally scheduled for 40 laps, was cut to 30 laps prior to the event.
Veltman took his second win in the Ford Outlaw Figure 8 over runner-up Frank Manese. Austin Dunham came across the stripe third, Keith Zavrel fourth and Neil Herne fifth.
A short field of Demolition Derby entries led to an all-out onslaught on Daniel Valencia right from the start. Outlasting the contest was eventual winner Chris Malverty. Valencia held on to finish second. Nicholas Malverty was the first car out of the event and finished third.
Citrus County Speedway is closed for the next three weeks as the Citrus County Fair Association prepares for and holds the 2023 Citrus County Fair.
Race action will return on Saturday, April 8 with a full race card that includes the 40-lap Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars, 50-lap Pro Trucks, 25-lap Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaws, 25-lap Signsfast Pure Stocks, 25-lap Winner’s Circle Legend Cars, 25-lap Outlaw Street Stocks and the 20-lap Caliber Elements Bandoleros.
Citrus County Speedway
Official results
March 11, 2023
GROCERY GETTER ENDURO 60
1. 63 Zachary Curtis. 2. 71 Jacob Smalley. 3. 89 William Hindman. 4. 6 James Erb. 5. 444 Frank Manese. 6. 27 Collin Steiger. 7. 82 Allen McClelland ll. 8. 5G LiL Mike (Michael) Raley. 9. 7 John Zuidema III. 10. 444s Deric Sharrone. 11. 51x Brandon Fosdyck. 12. 32 Mike Autenrieth. 13. 47x Keith Zavrel. 14. 313 Daniel Starner. 15. 56 Dan Shultz II. 16. 2 Bill Briggs. 17. 89R Ryan Durynek. 18. 22 Austin Dunham. 19. 93 Sherrie Hoover. 20. 1 James Gagnon. 21. 329 Brian Blake. 22. 126 Jordan Dees. 23. 89W Richard Bartram. 24. 53 John Zuidema. 25. 373 Troy Davis. 26. 42 David Stearns ll. 27. 1 Rocky Samson. 28. 92 Maria Blake. 29. 45 Adam Billings. 30. 462 Steven Wyatt. 31. 7J Ken Crews. 32. C7 Chad Starner. 33. 88 Jason Simons. 34. 96M Michael Gabel. 35. 87x Michael Nannfeldt Jr. 36. 15 Daniel Anderson. DIVISION STATS: 36 of 36 cars. 50 of advertised 60 laps. Lead changes: none. Lap Leader: 63 Zachary Curtis (1-50). Margin of Victory: 12.942 seconds. Average Speed: 47.736 mph. Best lap by Zachary Curtis, 18.018 sec., 49.950 mph, lap No. 1. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
FLAG POLE RACE
1. 63 Zachary Curtis. 2. 89 William Hindman. 3. 15 John Zuidema III. 4. 19 Ricky Shahid. 5. 27 Collin Steiger. 6. 71D Austin Dunham. 7. 11 Curtis Youmans. 8. 2 Bill Briggs. 9. 59 Nicholas Jenney. 10. 1 Mike Ledford. 11. 5G LiL Mike (Michael) Raley. 12. 89R Ryan Durynek. 13. 3 Keith Zavrel. 14. 51x Brandon Fosdyck. 15. 6 James Erb. 16. 87x Michael Nannfeldt Jr. 17. 1 Rocky Samson. 18. 1 James Gagnon. 19. 96M Michael Gabel. 20. 88 Jason Simons. 21. 313 Daniel Starner. 22. 17 James Lolley. 23. 42 David Stearns ll. 24. 45 Adam Billings. DIVISION STATS: 25 of 25 cars. 20 of 20 laps. Lead changes: 1. Lap Leaders: 89 William Hindman (1-9), 63 Zachary Curtis 10-20). Margin of Victory: 5.299 seconds. Average Speed: 30.075 mph. Best lap by Mike Ledford, 22.249 sec., 40.451 mph, lap No. 4. DISQUALIFICATIONS: 32 Michael Autenrieth, unsportsmanlike conduct in pits.
BOAT AND TRAILER RACE
1. 63 Zachary Curtis. 2. 71 Jacob Smalley. 3. 6 James Erb. 4. 19 Ricky Shahid. 5. 11 Curtis Youmans. 6. 47x Keith Zavrel. 7. 96 Brian Reinhardt. 8. 15v Shane Villarreal. 9. 56 Dan Shultz II. 10. 15 John Zuidema III. 11. 313 Daniel Starner. DIVISION STATS: 11 of 11 cars. 15 of 15 laps. Lead changes: none. Lap Leaders: 63 Zachary Curtis (1-15). Margin of Victory: 1.086 seconds. Average Speed: 41.039 mph. Best lap by Zachary Curtis, 21.092 sec., 42.670 mph, lap No. 3. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
SCHOOL BUS FIGURE 8
1. 36 Trevor Anderson. 2. 62 Manny Carrera. 3. 6x Travis Nichols. 4. 27 Diego Machado. 5. 13c Nickolas Carroll. 6. 1 Jody Henley. 7. 11 Joey Henley. 8. 17 Andrew Pulasks. 9. 31 James Volk. 10. 55 Austin Dunham. 11. 1 Chris Sparks. 12. 2 Martin Moff. 13. 71 Preston Davis. DIVISION STATS: 13 of 13 cars. 20 of 20 laps. Lead changes: 2. Lap Leaders: 01 Chris Sparks (1,2), 1 Jody Henley (3-14), 36 Trevor Anderson (15-20) DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
CHAIN CAR RACE
1. 56 Dan Shultz II. 2. 15 Keith Zavrel. 3. 313 Daniel Starner. 4. 71D Austin Dunham. 5. 89 Steven Wyatt. 6. A10 Nathan Watts. DIVISION STATS: 6 of 6 cars. 20 of 20 laps. Lead changes: none. Lap Leaders: 313 Daniel Starner (1), 15 Keith Zavrel (2-14), 56 Dan Schultz II (15-20). Margin of Victory: 0.567 seconds. Average Speed: 41.147mph. Best lap by Keith Zavrel, 20.268 sec., 44.405 mph, lap No. 19. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
PRO FIGURE 8
1. 0 Chuckie Herne. 2. 55 Cody Williams. 3. 89 Preston Davis. 4. 57 Seth Nistok. 5. 15 Shawn Senokossoff. 6. 99 Bobby Gordon. 7. 34 Chris Goulet. 8. 22 Zachary Perry. 9. 94 Justin Meyer. 10. 2 Noah Souza. 11. 5 Jimmy Thompson. 12. 13 Neil Herne. 13. 57C Curtis Youmans. 14. 117 Michael Cherry. DIVISION STATS: 14 of 14 cars. 25 of 25 laps. Lead changes: 1. Lap Leaders: 57 Seth Nistok (1-9), 0 Chuckie Herne (10-25). DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
FORD OUTLAW 40
1. 551 Jesse Veltman. 2. 1 Clint Hicks. 3. 95 Eric Sharron. 4. 77 Ty Ottinger. 5. 59s Deric Sharron. 6. 69 Rocky Samson. 7. 444 Frank Manese. 8. 17 Gary Holliman Jr. 9. 15 Keith Zavrel. 10. 2 Chip Kelley. 11. 7up Corey Zavrel. 12. A10 Kenny Watts. 13. 59 Nicholas Jenney. 14. 55x Rick Kelley. 15. 78 Mike Ledford. DIVISION STATS: 15 of 15 cars. 30 of 40 laps. Lead changes: none. Lap Leaders: 77 Ty Ottinger (1), 551 Jesse Veltman (2-30) . Margin of Victory: 0.458 seconds. Average Speed: 51.226 mph. Best lap by 1 Clint Hicks, 17.161 sec., 52.44 mph, lap No. 13 . DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
FORD OUTLAW FIGURE 8
1. 0 Chuckie Herne. 2. 55 Cody Williams. 3. 89 Preston Davis. 4. 57 Seth Nistok. 5. 15 Shawn Senokossoff. 6. 99 Bobby Gordon. 7. 34 Chris Goulet. 8. 22 Zachary Perry. 9. 94 Justin Meyer. 10. 2 Noah Souza. 11. 5 Jimmy Thompson. 12. 13 Neil Herne. 13. 57C Curtis Youmans. 14. 117 Michael Cherry. DIVISION STATS: 14 of 14 cars. 25 of 25 laps. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
DEMOLITION DERBY
1. 23 Chris Malverty. 2. 69 Daniel Valencia. 3. 17 Nick Malverty. DIVISION STATS: 3 OF 3 cars. DISQUALIFICATIONS: none.
