KISSIMMEE — It was an up and down first day at the Class 1A FHSAA State Wrestling Championships for the Crystal River wrestling team. But at the end of the day, there were more ups than downs at Silver Spurs Arena.

Blaine Reed at 113 and Joel Velazquez at 182 won their first matches of the tournament and advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals. Tim Gray at 220 lost his first match but rebounded with a consolation victory to stay alive for a medal. Payton Godfrey at 160 was the lone Pirate eliminated, as he went 0-2 on the day.

