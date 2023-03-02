KISSIMMEE — It was an up and down first day at the Class 1A FHSAA State Wrestling Championships for the Crystal River wrestling team. But at the end of the day, there were more ups than downs at Silver Spurs Arena.
Blaine Reed at 113 and Joel Velazquez at 182 won their first matches of the tournament and advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals. Tim Gray at 220 lost his first match but rebounded with a consolation victory to stay alive for a medal. Payton Godfrey at 160 was the lone Pirate eliminated, as he went 0-2 on the day.
Reed opened his second appearance at state against freshman Jason Ramirez of SLAM Academy in Miami.
After falling behind 2-0 in the opening seconds, the senior Pirate took a 4-2 lead into the second period after reversing Ramirez to his back late in the first.
Ramirez chose neutral to begin the second, but it was Reed who went to work on his feet, hitting a headlock that Ramirez nearly fought out of. But Reed eventually locked it up tight and got the fall a minute into the period to advance to the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
“I was a little sluggish to start. I knew he was going to think he had another shot for a takedown, but I knew I was awake this time,” Reed said of the start of the second period. “Once I had it locked up and he was on his back I knew it was over.”
Reed (40-7) will face sophomore Jack Oliver (36-6) of Lemon Bay in the quarterfinals Friday morning. Oliver went to state last season at 106 pounds but did not place. The winner Friday morning advances to the semifinals and guarantees himself a medal.
Reed also made the quarterfinals last season but dropped two matches in a row to fall just short of a medal. He said this is a new year and a new tournament.
“Tomorrow’s match I already have a plan. I know what I’m hitting from the start,” Reed said. “It’s a different situation from last year.”
Crystal River head coach Guy Touchton said the lone senior at state for the Pirates got the day started off right.
“He’s been here before. He understands the setting and knows the environment and how to deal with it a little better. He went out there and pretty much did what we expected him to do,” Touchton said. “He’s wrestling smart and dominated his first kid. Just going to get tougher from here.”
Velazquez, fresh off a regional championship run, took on Kevin Breton of Mater Lakes Academy in Miami at 182.
Showing no signs of jitters in his first state tournament match, the Pirate junior took down Breton three times in the first period for a 6-3 lead.
But in the second period Breton caught Velazquez in a lateral drop for a five-point move. Breton added two more points on a cradle for a 10-7 lead, but Velazquez worked his way free from the cradle and reversed the Bear to his back for the fall in 3:12.
“When he threw me, I knew I had to get out. I didn’t want to get pinned so early at state. I have some tougher matches coming up that I need to win,” Velazquez said. “When I got him to his back, I couldn’t let him get up. I just stayed there and pinned him.”
It will be a tough battle in the quarterfinals Friday, as Velazquez (54-9) faces off against Chase Alden (47-4) of Lemon Bay, who was the state runner-up at 170 last season.
“The good thing about JoJo is he’s a fighter. If there was one of the wrestlers I wasn’t worried about with the setting it would be JoJo. He’s ready for every single match and he’s peaked at the right time of the year,” Touchton said. “He’s really hit that threshold where he’s wrestling good, wrestling smart and wrestling aggressive.”
Godfrey faced senior Nick Sheets of Lemon Bay in the opening round at 160. Sheets was a state qualifier last season at the same weight class but for a different school, Saint Petersburg Catholic.
Sheets countered a Godfrey takedown attempt early in the first period and rode the Pirate the final 1:25 of the period for a 2-0 lead. A quick reversal by Sheets and two sets of back points gave the Manta Ray a 9-0 lead entering the third period. A takedown and two more quick back points gave Sheets (39-10) a 13-0 victory and dropped Godfrey into the consolation side of the draw.
To keep his season alive, Godfrey had to get through Jason Simmons (21-9) of Cardinal Gibbons.
Simmons scored an early takedown, but Godfrey earned a reversal late in the first period to knot the score at 2-2.
The Chief grappler chose neutral to begin the second and took Godfrey down right away. When the Pirate stood up in an escape attempt, Simmons returned him hard to the mat on his back and earned the fall in 2:16 to end the Pirates’ junior season at 42-16.
“Making it to this level is an accomplishment. Can’t take anything away from a kid who comes here,” Touchton said. “There are plenty of kids who came here, lost two today and are going home. But they’re all here for the reason. They’re the best in the state and that’s why they are here.”
Gray began his second straight trip to state facing Ralph Riche of Key West in the opening round at 220.
The Conch took Gray down early in the first period, but the Pirate earned a reversal to knot the score 2-2 going into the second.
A Riche escape was the lone score of the second and Gray took a 4-3 lead in the opening seconds of the third when he hit a picture-perfect switch for a reversal.
Riche escaped to tie the match once again and hit a strong double leg for a takedown with 1:30 left in the match. Gray was let go with 10 seconds left in the match, but Riche was able to score a takedown in the closing seconds to earn the 8-5 victory.
Gray had to pace around the mat for several minutes before Riche finally showed up for the match and Touchton said that played a key role in the match.
“He came in and was ready. I could see it. He was hyped up and that delay with that wrestler reporting three or four minutes late, however long it took, his adrenaline just leaked out of him,” Touchton said. “He told me afterward it felt like he was dead and there was no energy left at all. But we don’t live in excuses. The past is behind us now. We have our eyes set on third place for him now.”
The Pirate big man met Cayden Ricks of Yulee in the consolation round later in the afternoon. It didn’t last long, as Gray (51-6) swatted the Hornet in just 34 seconds to stay alive in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.