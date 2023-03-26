Tim Gray of Crystal River, shown on top during this month's state wrestling tournament, placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals in the Junior class division at 220 pounds Sunday in Virginia.
Tim Gray of Crystal River, shown on top during this month's state wrestling tournament, placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals in the Junior class division at 220 pounds Sunday in Virginia.
Blaine Reed of Crystal River, shown on top during a match at this month's state wrestling tournament, went 3-2 at 113 pounds in the Senior division at nationals this past weekend in Virginia, but fell short of placing.
Tim Gray of Crystal River High School earned all-American honors this weekend at the 2023 NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Gray, a third-place finisher at the FHSAA Class 1A State Wrestling Championships earlier this month, placed sixth in the Junior class division at 220 pounds Sunday.
The Pirate won his first match of the national tournament on Friday by fall over Aesis Quinones-Arizola of Maryland and followed that with a 4-3 victory against Makoa McCreadie of California. Gray pinned Clayton Downs of Ohio in the round of 16 and won 8-5 over Judd Harvey of Colorado in the quarterfinals on Saturday to clinch all-American honors.
In the semifinals later Saturday, the Pirate lost by technical fall to Cy Kruse of Minnesota, who was a state runner-up this past season.
In his next match in the consolation semifinals, Gray dropped an 8-1 decision to Christian Bell of Georgia.
That loss put Gray into Sunday's fifth-place match, where he lost 11-0 to Rob Atwood of Tennessee to place sixth in the nation.
Also making the trip to nationals thanks to the Crystal River Wrestling Club was Pirate senior Blaine Reed.
The 113-pounder won his first match at the tournament by first period fall over Brandon Flores-Solano of Virginia but was then pinned in his next match by Gunner Chambers of Georgia to drop into the consolation bracket.
Reed won 3-1 in overtime against Edwin Mooney of Rhode Island and then claimed a 10-2 major decision win over Dorian Hoffman of Pennsylvania. The Pirates' tournament ended in the next consolation round with a 7-1 loss to Richard Albert of Cape Coral, Florida.
Albert placed sixth in Class 2A at 120 pounds earlier this month at state, while Reed took fourth at 113 in Class 1A.
