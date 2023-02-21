LECANTO — It wouldn’t have been a typical county rivalry softball game if there weren’t some dramatic moments in the final inning.
After struggling to put the ball in play against Crystal River freshman pitcher Violet Flynn all night, Lecanto put the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the Pirate hurler recorded her 16th strikeout to end the threat and the game, a 3-1 Crystal River victory in the season opener for both squads.
“It was really good. The last inning was a little stressful, but I got through it,” Flynn said. “Just thank you to my teammates for backing me up.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Flynn is replacing all-Chronicle pitcher Katelyn Tillis for the Pirates and second-year head coach Frankie Humphreys knows she has another good one in the circle.
“She definitely bent and didn’t break. That’s what we’re looking for from this team this year. She’s going to be a player to watch for. She’s my new girl,” she said. “Last year we came in (the first game of the season at Lecanto) and lost 1-0. That hurt and I think the girls took that one hard.”
And despite the loss to open the season, first-year Lecanto head coach and former Panthers player Taylor Upchurch was very upbeat after the game.
“It’s game one. All the girls know this is all practice until the district tournament hits. But it was a strong pitched game all the way around. We know what we have to work on,” she said. “We’re excited because this is a great game to start our season off with and we’re looking forward to what we can do with the rest of the season.”
Both starting pitchers – Flynn and Lecanto’s Kayla Bilbey – threw zeros up on the board through four innings.
The Pirates finally dented the scoreboard in the fifth.
Riley Castle was hit by a pitch with one out and scored on an RBI triple down the third base line by Athena Childs. Savannah Hinde followed with a perfect sacrifice bunt to plate Childs and make it a 2-0 game. After Flynn’s third single of the game and Loredana Hetzel was hit by a pitch, Angelina Forget blooped a single to the outfield to score Flynn for the third run of the frame.
“Savannah Hinde came up clutch with that bunt. We practice that. It’s something she’s good at. If you can get the job done with something simple and lay down a bunt then why not? And Athena is an aggressive baserunner. Probably one of my best baserunners,” Humphreys said. “It was a pitcher’s battle until my girls came through.”
Flynn was confident before the three-run outburst, but that cushion helped calm her down in her varsity debut.
“It definitely gives me a little less stress and just lets me know that my team has my back,” she said.
Lecanto’s rally in the seventh inning started when Emma Christensen reached on an error with two outs. An infield single by Bilbey was followed by an RBI single back up the middle by Hannah Mimnagh.
But with runners on second and third, Flynn buckled down and recorded “K” No. 16 for the win.
“All my pitches were working, but I was mainly leaning on my rise ball,” Flynn said. “I have a lot of confidence in my pitching.”
Upchurch was happy to see her team battle until the final out.
“I’m proud of the girls for coming back and not leaving it at 3-0. That’s all I want as a coach is for them to fight until the very end,” she said. “Just proud of them to keep going and fighting. It was a really great game to watch.”
Flynn finished the game with three hits at the plate, while Childs and Forget had two apiece for the Pirates. Flynn allowed one unearned run on three hits and didn’t walk a batter.
Bilbey took the loss, as she allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out nine. Abigail Males was strong in relief, allowing one hit and striking out six in the final 2 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.