CRYSTAL RIVER — Different lineup, much different result.
The Crystal River girls tennis team still didn’t have its full lineup Tuesday, but had enough starters back to turn a 6-1 loss to county rival Citrus earlier in the season into a 5-2 victory at home.
“Definitely we were hoping for that. We were lacking some players before and still missing one today. Pretty happy with the results,” Crystal River head coach Sandra Story said. “I just love the way the kids worked so hard. Both teams worked very hard and that’s good to see.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“I really like the mental toughness. We didn’t have it at the beginning of the season. We’re building.”
Citrus head coach Lita Stanton, though disappointed to lose, was glad the team got in some tough, close matches.
“These were different girls than we played the first time at home. They’re much more evenly matched,” she said. “Tons of tiebreakers, which really pushes them and helps them get better at their game. The girls worked really hard. I’m not disappointed in how they played, I’m disappointed in the end result.”
The Pirates went up 2-0 with wins in both doubles matches to begin the meet.
The No. 1 team of Emma Algor and Rylee Elwell defeated Malena Hamilton and McKenna Heaton 8-4. In No. 2 doubles, the Pirate duo of Vijjearta Long and Lilyanna Rodriguez topped Sharon Esteche and Lara Esteche 8-2.
Long defeated Grace Berlin 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3 singles to make it 3-0 for the Pirates. Lara Esteche of Citrus won 6-0, 6-3 over Sarah Wetzel in No. 5 singles to make it a 3-1 team score.
Algor clinched the meet for the Pirates when she defeated Hamilton 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
The last two matches of the day were marathons and split between the two teams.
The final match completed was in No. 2 singles, where Citrus’ Heaton rallied past Elwell, 2-6, 6-4, 12-10.
“McKenna was an alternate in year’s past. She has really worked hard and earned her spot. Every match she’s improving,” Stanton said.
There were a lot of long matches on the day, something Story said is needed with the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Tournament and districts right around the corner.
“This is the second time we went full sets. It’s time. It’s time to do that so we’re ready for GC8 and districts,” she said. “It was starting to wear on the girls and you could see it, so we need to work on more conditioning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.