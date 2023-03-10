Next weekend a special evening will be held at Crystal River High School.
Pirates head football coach Cliff Lohrey is putting together an alumni event for any past or present Crystal River football players or coaches to attend on Saturday, March 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the school.
"I just think Crystal River is such a community-driven school and something we needed to do not only for our current players, but so many guys who have come through and made an impact on the community and the school, either as a player or coach," Lohrey said. "I just think there's so much divisiveness right now outside of our community, it just seemed like the right time to recognize the good things about our school and football program.
"I think a lot of people feel like the game of football is under attack and I just think it's important to remember it's really benefited people in a number of ways that you can't truly measure and the impact it has on young people's lives."
Lohrey, a 1996 Crystal River graduate and player under Hall of Fame coach Earl Bramlett, said the response so far has been tremendous.
"We've got a number of people who have committed to attend. Some coming in as far as Alaska," he said. "I think it will just be a great night for our current players and across the board for guys to come together. Regardless of whatever route life has taken them on, we'll always have Pirate football in common."
Lohrey said registrations will be taken up until the day of the event and any and all former coaches and players are welcome. There is no charge for the event, but donations will be accepted.
There will be a chance to socialize informally, an open mic portion where people can tell stories of their days in Pirate football, an opportunity to tour the school and facilities and the evening will wrap up with some fun, competitive games and competitions. Appetizers will be served.
"I just feel tremendously fortunate to have grown up in Crystal River. I feel blessed to have played under coach Bramlett, as well as a number of other coaches," Lohrey said. "This place, this school and this football program, outside of my immediate family, is most responsible for my development as a young person and now as adult. To have the opportunity to be the head coach here is humbling and not something I take for granted."
