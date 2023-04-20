Ben Williams of Crystal River clears a height during the pole vault competition Thursday at the District 2A-6 Meet at The Villages Charter School. Williams had the top finish of the day for the Pirates, with a runner-up effort.
Ben Williams of Crystal River clears a height during the pole vault competition Thursday at the District 2A-6 Meet at The Villages Charter School. Williams had the top finish of the day for the Pirates, with a runner-up effort.
THE VILLAGES — The Crystal River track and field teams traveled to The Villages Charter School on Thursday for the District 2A-6 Meet and had seven events place in the top 4 to advance to regional competition.
The Pirate girls placed sixth out of eight teams with 52 points and have five individuals moving on to the Region 2A-2 Meet in Titusville on May 3.
Bailee Einspahr placed third in the javelin with a toss of 100-feet 6-inches, while Kasey Strom took third in the discus with a heave of 94-3.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Savannah Amsbury placed fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:26.30, Lilyana Rodriguez finished fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 5-3 and Neveah Beauchamp took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 28-0.
The Crystal River boys placed seventh with 33 points and have a pair of events moving on to regionals.
Ben Williams had the top finish of the day for the Pirates with a runner-up leap of 10-2 in the pole vault. The Pirate 4x800 relay team of Luke Fuller, Tyler Morton, Wade Koos and Evan Huebner took third-place honors with a time of 10:36.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.