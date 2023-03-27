Jaymison Conrad, junior, Lecanto
Donovan Foster, senior, Lecanto
Darius Gainer, senior, Lecanto
Braylen Moore, freshman, Lecanto
Ethan Nicoleau, senior, Crystal River
Josh Patrick, freshman, Lecanto
Haddon Sullivan, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Caleb Sullivan, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
JT Tipton, freshman, Lecanto
Finalists for Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Darius Gainer, senior, Lecanto
The Panther four-year starter had an outstanding all-around season, but especially on the defensive end, where he averaged more than 3 steals per game while guarding the other team's top offensive threat and was the key to Lecanto's press. He also averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Braylen Moore, Fr., Lecanto
The fantastic freshman averaged 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2 steals per game in his rookie season. He earned all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference First Team honors for his excellent all-around campaign.
JT Tipton, Fr., Lecanto
The Panther freshman was incredible in every area this winter. The District 5A-8 player of the year was seventh in Class 5A in points per game (19.5), fifth in total assists (147), third in steals (104), second in made 3-pointers (102) and third in free throw percentage (84%). He also averaged nearly 4 rebounds per game.
