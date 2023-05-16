Boys Volleyball Player of the Year
Hendrix Loughridge,
The towering sophomore led the team in blocks with 2.3 per game, highest hitting percentage (.218) and tied for the most kills with 44. He also had the highest serve rating at 2.22.
Carson de Beer,
Was second on the team with 1.7 blocks per game and tied for most kills with 44. He was also a threat from the service line with 1.6 aces per game and had a 2.15 serve rating and an 89.7 percent success rate.
Charlie Leonard,
Didn’t play in every match because of also being involved in tennis and track, but was still a huge asset to the team both in the front and back row. Leonard had the highest serve receive rating of 1.77 and also led the team with an average of 7.8 digs per game.
