winternationals

Tim Brockhouse, center, stands with sons Ayden and Ayrton moments before practice sessions start late Sunday afternoon. Brockhouse has always been a top contender in past INEX Winter Nationals but will sit out this year to help his sons. The five-day 2023 INEX Winter Nationals starts Monday and runs through Friday at Citrus County Speedway.

 KIMBERLY KELLY/For the Chronicle

Tim Brockhouse has been a top competitor since he entered the INEX Winter National arena at Citrus County Speedway. But this year the former Masters champion is passing his knowledge of the racetrack down to his sons.

“This year I’m here for them,” Tim Brockhouse said referring to sons Ayrton and Ayden.

