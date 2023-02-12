Tim Brockhouse, center, stands with sons Ayden and Ayrton moments before practice sessions start late Sunday afternoon. Brockhouse has always been a top contender in past INEX Winter Nationals but will sit out this year to help his sons. The five-day 2023 INEX Winter Nationals starts Monday and runs through Friday at Citrus County Speedway.
Tim Brockhouse has been a top competitor since he entered the INEX Winter National arena at Citrus County Speedway. But this year the former Masters champion is passing his knowledge of the racetrack down to his sons.
“This year I’m here for them,” Tim Brockhouse said referring to sons Ayrton and Ayden.
Ayrton Brockhouse, age 12, has stepped up from the Bandolero division to compete in his first full year in the Legend Cars as a Young Lion.
“I love this track,” Ayrton said. “It’s really smooth and both corners are different.”
“All four corners are different,” Tim Brockhouse said. “Turns 1 and 2 are flat, turns 3 and 4 are banked. It feels like it’s egg-shaped, but it isn’t.”
Ayrton agreed.
His brother, 14-year-old Ayden, will compete in the Legend Cars Charger division.
“It’s like a family business,” Ayden said of his family from Minnesota.
“My two boys are carrying the torch,” Tim Brockhouse said.
“But this is the hard part, watching every pull out without me (on the track),” he said.
Brockhouse has been one of the most successful drivers in the Winter Nationals over the years winning races, sweeping the series, earning championships along the way, and making a name for himself both on and off the racetrack.
“To have an ounce of insanity is good for most,” he said. “I am a five gallon bucket full. I told (Ayrton and Ayden), ‘If you don’t do anything I would do you can’t go wrong.”
Over 200 drivers from across the United States and Canada will compete in this week’s 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals.
The five-day event starts today and runs through Friday with the nations’ top Bandolero and Legend Cars drivers competing on the quarter-mile asphalt oval.
Qualifying will take place at the completion of the 9:30 a.m. practice session with race action set for 12:30 p.m.
Monday’s race lineup of Bandolero and Legend Cars features include Beginner Bandos, Chargers, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, Semi-Pro, Bandit, and Masters.
On Tuesday, the lineup includes Beginner Bando, Chargers, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, Semi-Pro, and Bandit.
The Beginner Bando 20 heads Wednesday’s race day, followed by Charger, Bandit, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, and Semi-Pro.
Thursday’s schedule includes Beginner Bando, Charger, Semi-Pro, Bandit, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, and Young Lion.
The 2023 INEX Winter Nationals Championship Day is Friday and includes with the Beginner Bando, Charger, Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Bandits, Masters, Pro, and Outlaws.
Daily rotations are subject to change and include any needed B-main 10-lap races for Young Lions, Semi Pro, and Masters.
Citrus County Speedway’s main grandstand gates will open at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $15 per day, or $60 for a pass that is good for the entire week. Concession stand will be open.
