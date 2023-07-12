Lecanto flag football linebacker Mya Connor snags one of her team-high 11 interceptions this past season. The Panther was recently named to the Class 1A All-State Second Team Defense by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association.
Lecanto wide receiver Kayla Negron, right, makes one of her team-high 57 receptions this past season. The Panther was named honorable mention on the recently released FACA Class 1A All-State Flag Football Team.
After yet another successful season on the gridiron, the Lecanto flag football team had two players honored with All-State selections.
Seniors Mya Connor and Kayla Negron were key components to the team's success this past spring and both finish their high school careers on the 2023 Florida Athletic Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.
Connor, the Chronicle's Flag Football Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the Second Team Defense at linebacker. Negron, a finalist for the Chronicle's Offensive Player of the Year, was an Honorable Mention selection at wide receiver.
This is the third year in a row the Panthers have had players earn All-State honors.
Lecanto coach Rick Keeran said "Getting the girls to play teams outside Citrus County is allowing the team more opportunities to strengthen their play and prepare for the tough competition that comes when entering into regional play."
Connor, the leader of a defense that pitched seven shutouts and gave up just 6.8 points per game, finished the season with a team-high 86 flag pulls and 11 interceptions. Her average return on those interceptions was nearly 18 yards.
On an offense that averaged 17.5 points per game, Negron was the top receiving target on the team. She finished her senior campaign with 57 catches for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns. Negron was also second on the team in scoring with 61 total points accounted for.
The Panthers finished the 2023 season with an 11-4 record and reached the Class 1A Regional quarterfinals before bowing out with a tough 6-0 loss to Braden River, which had six players named All-State. State champion Robinson had eight players honored, including five First Team selections.
Nine Panthers have earned All-State recognition the past three years.
"Several of these former LHS players are now showing their athletic skills at the collegiate level playing women's flag football in the NAIA division," Keeran said.
Girls in the area wanting to get better at flag football will have a chance later this month when Lecanto hosts its first girls only flag football camp July 24-27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lecanto football field.
