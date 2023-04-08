The high school tennis careers for seniors Mirabelle Tahiri of Lecanto and Citrus' Riley Dodd have been eerily similar to this point and both hope they finish the same way, with another trip to the state championships.
The first step in that quest begins this week when district play gets underway. Dodd and the Hurricanes play Monday and Tuesday at Crystal River in the District 2A-6 Tournament, while Tahiri and the Panthers compete in the District 3A-4 Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Gainesville.
The standouts had their freshmen seasons cut short by COVID-19, but since then have both won Chronicle tennis player of the year honors twice, qualified for state as individuals and also led their teams to state as the No. 1 singles and doubles players on their respective squads.
Another thing they have in common, according to their coaches, is a willingness to help others on the team.
"His leadership and influence on the younger players has been amazing. Even as a younger player he stepped up and helped teach and coach himself," Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said of Dodd. "Even during his matches he's rooting on his team. He's a leader. That's the biggest thing. He knows it's not just about him and I like that."
Angela Rausch, who is in her first year coaching the girls' team but has been around the tennis program for a while, had similar comments about Tahiri.
"She is great. She's always willing to help mentor the younger kids. She just hops in without being asked," she said. "She's always in a good mood, she's always picking people up and she's always being a great teammate. I'm very blessed to be coaching her this year."
Tough beginning
Both Dodd and Tahiri made an immediate impact on their teams as freshmen, but the pandemic halted all sports in the middle of the spring season.
"I was super disappointed freshman year. Got cut out of districts because of COVID-19 obviously. Went to states my sophomore year and made the semifinals," Dodd said. "I knew that if I would have had the opportunity freshman year I could have gone to states all four years of high school. So I feel a little robbed there, but it's okay."
Tahiri moved into the No. 1 singles spot her freshman year ahead of three-time Chronicle player of the year and good friend Julia Javier. The two were paired in No. 1 doubles and dominating at the time play was halted. Tahiri also lost out on playing an entire season with her brother Malik — a three-time Chronicle player of the year for the Lecanto boys' team.
"My partner back then was Julia Javier. She was my doubles partner, and my brother was playing on the boys' team. So that was honestly one of my most fun seasons," Tahiri said. "Obviously because of my brother, and Julia, we had been friends for so long. We had played together and practiced together, so that was really fun. We were really excited to go to states, so that was sad when that got cut off. The season up until then was fun and it was a good experience."
Nelson said of that season for Dodd, "If COVID wouldn't have happened, we were pretty sure he would have made state his freshman year. He was winning every match at that point. He's just that much better. He's just above what we've seen. You get to state it's a different picture, a lot more competition. But it's good for him. He enjoys that competition."
Rausch said it has been a pleasure watching both players represent Citrus County so well.
"That COVID year took something away from them. But they both rebounded and just picked up where they left off," she said. "It's really amazing to see both of them have such successful careers."
One last run
After both players led their teams to Gulf Coast 8 Conference championships last week, this week marks the beginning of the final high school postseasons for Dodd and Tahiri. They will be looking to help lead their squads to a top-two finish at districts to qualify for regionals and have a chance to go to state as a team. Tahiri led the Panthers there as a sophomore, while Dodd and the Hurricanes went together a year ago.
"My hope is we go to state again as a team and make it as far as we can. At least put up a fight at states and maybe win some," Dodd said. "We definitely lost some talent last year, but I feel these boys are doing a great job filling in those roles and working up to the expectations we've set as a team."
Tahiri said, "It's a little weird that it's going to be the last one. But it's exciting and I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully the team does good. My goal is just for the whole team to play good and win districts. I think we can do it and I hope it happens."
Both players have experienced going to state with their entire team once and as an individual once. Dodd reached the semifinals in singles as a sophomore and also qualified that year in doubles with Freddie Sansone. The Hurricanes went to state as a team last season. Tahiri and the Panthers nearly won their first-round match at state her sophomore season. The team didn't make it back last season, but Tahiri did in doubles with Nandini Karanam.
They both agree that going to state as a team is more enjoyable.
"Definitely having the whole team there is a more competitive vibe because you have all your friends with you and you all want to win so bad. But the level of difficulty is pretty similar," Dodd said. "The team tennis, the thing with us is we're a public school and last year when we went to states it was all private schools. So that was pretty difficult. But even with the individual tournament, a lot of them come from private schools as well.
"There's something about going into singles as an individual, but I would rather see the team go, because it is a little bit of a bigger deal."
Coach Nelson said, "Going to state in singles would be nice, because the competition is a little less than if we went as a team. But he'd rather see his whole team go than just him by himself."
Tahiri said it's always enjoyable to go to state but is hoping to close out her career with a trip with all of her teammates.
"It's definitely a little bittersweet. It's fun to go, but then you don't have the entire team there, so it's a little sad," she said of qualifying for state in singles or doubles. "So hopefully the entire team can go this year again. Especially since it's my last year."
Coach Rausch said, "She's wanting to go to states and just add another piece to Lecanto tennis history."
Proud legacy
No matter how their careers end this month, there's no doubt Dodd and Tahiri have made lasting impacts on their respective programs.
"I'm very proud. I think I've done a good job of rallying the team. Making them want to fight for it and want to win. And just getting pumped up for every match," Dodd said. "And I've seen some of (Tahiri's) matches. She's a great player."
Dodd said he has improved his overall game in his high school career, but a couple areas in particular.
"I would say all-around, but my volleys have got a lot crisper. I think I've worked a lot of the net. I'm pretty long and lanky, so we've worked on that a ton," he said. "And my serves are really my powerhouse."
Nelson has seen her star player become more varied in his shot selection.
"I definitely think he's willing to try more things. Trying shots he may not have done before," she said.
Speaking of shots, many that Tahiri makes in a match is what amazes her coach.
"It's her ability to see plays before they happen. How does she know the ball is going to go that way and how did she make that shot? She makes the impossible shots," Rausch said. "She grows every year. She's always trying to better herself."
Dodd and Tahiri will both continue their tennis careers after high school. Neither has signed with a college yet but will be making decisions soon.
"I knew coming into the season I wanted to play in college. It helps knowing I will play after high school. This isn't the end for me," Dodd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.