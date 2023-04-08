The high school tennis careers for seniors Mirabelle Tahiri of Lecanto and Citrus' Riley Dodd have been eerily similar to this point and both hope they finish the same way, with another trip to the state championships.

The first step in that quest begins this week when district play gets underway. Dodd and the Hurricanes play Monday and Tuesday at Crystal River in the District 2A-6 Tournament, while Tahiri and the Panthers compete in the District 3A-4 Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Gainesville.

