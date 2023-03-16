Riley Dodd of Citrus gets set to hit during his No. 1 singles match Thursday at home against Lecanto. Dodd won in singles and doubles to help the Hurricanes defeat the Panthers in a battle of unbeaten county teams.
INVERNESS — You know it’s a big event in Citrus County when the Kona Ice truck is there.
Thursday afternoon at Citrus High School, it was a battle of undefeated boys tennis teams when the 10-0 Hurricanes hosted county rival Lecanto, also at 10-0 on the season.
A huge crowd gathered to watch the host Hurricanes post an impressive 6-1 victory to improve to 11-0 and hand the Panthers their first defeat.
“I’m super happy. We came in knowing Lecanto was undefeated. We had a lot more energy and I think we wanted it more,” Citrus No. 1 singles and doubles player Riley Dodd said. “I think we were in the zone a lot better today. And we’re still learning.”
Dodd earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nick Blackstock in No. 1 singles, as did Landon Hensley in No. 2 singles against Kyle Reudink. Mason Bryant defeated Austin Purinton 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles and Caleb Blanch clinched the team victory with a 7-5, 6-1 win in No. 4 singles against Joshua Sevilla.
“When the four points were on the board, I relaxed a little,” Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said. “You’re going to have close matches. It was a good Senior Night for my boys.
“Caleb played a boy he played at conference last year and lost to. He was spot-on doing what he needed to do today.”
Stefan Young put the lone point on the board for the Panthers with a 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 victory in No. 5 singles against Logan Shaw.
“Stafan is a great young man. He dug in and got us that one win,” Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. “I’m very excited for this competition. I wanted to see where the boys were at. We didn’t win, but they hung tight. I saw some good stuff today.”
In doubles action, the Citrus No. 1 team of Dodd and Hensley won 8-1 over Blackstock and Reudink, while Bryant and Blanch won 8-2 over Purinton and Sevilla in No. 2 doubles.
The two teams will meet again next week at Lecanto.
“We’re going to go there next week and hopefully stay consistent and learn. We learned a lot today,” Nelson said.
And while that match is important, the big events are after, with the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Tournament and districts coming up soon.
“We’ll go and review what went right, what went wrong and get some more practice in and prepare for GC8 and districts,” Rausch said.
The Hurricanes made it to state as a team last season and Dodd thinks it can happen again.
“I’m very confident that we have what it takes,” he said. “Other teams have really good players like we do, but I think we have more athletes and want it more. We have a lot of depth.”
