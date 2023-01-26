LECANTO — The Citrus girls weightlifting team flexed its muscles Thursday at the District 2A-7 Championships held at Lecanto High School.
The Hurricanes claimed 13 of the 20 individual titles and won both the Olympic (snatch/clean and jerk) and traditional (bench/clean and jerk) team titles. Citrus had 86 points in the traditional meet and Lecanto finished second with 40. Those two teams also went one-two in Olympic, with the Hurricanes finishing with 87 points and the Panthers with 48.
Only the district champions are guaranteed a trip to regionals Feb. 2 at Leesburg, but with 16 at-large bids for each weight class, many others from the county will also advance.
“It means a lot to us. Coming together and growing together as a team is a big accomplishment for us,” Hurricane 139-pounder Paisley Williamson said of the double team title.
Williamson was one of five Hurricanes to win both the Olympic and traditional titles at her weight class.
Kaylee Perkins had a total of 130 in the Olympic and 150 in the traditional to win both gold medals at 101.
Laci Hindalong dominated both events at 119. The Citrus returning state qualifier won the Olympic with a total of 235 to win by 50 pounds and her total of 240 in the traditional was 30 pounds better than the runner-up.
Williamson was just as dominant at 139. She had a total of 240 in the Olympic division to win by 50 pounds and a 270 total in traditional to also win by 50 pounds.
“I thought I did really well. Last meet my clean and jerk was 130 and I got it to 145 today,” she said. “My bench keeps increasing. Today I got 125 and I’m just very proud of myself and the other girls.
“I’m so ready for regionals. I hope to get more PRs and I hope we place at regionals as a team as well. I just hope we all keep moving on and go to state.”
Genesis Gonzalez at 154 was the next Hurricane to pull off the double-victory. She had a 280 total in Olympic and 270 in the traditional.
The final Hurricane double winner was 199-pounder Miranda Cassidy, who claimed the Olympic crown with a total of 225 and the traditional with 255. She edged teammate Alisia Benavidez for both titles.
Citrus teammates split the championships at 129. Sophie Wood won the Olympic gold with a 230 total, while Keirstin Perkins won the traditional lifts with a 285 total.
“Today I came in a little worried. My last meet I did okay but it wasn’t that good,” Wood said. “But I came in today and cleaned what I wanted. I almost got what I’ve never got before, which is fine. So I still got a good clean and jerk and my bench I did very good. My snatch I got a new PR, so it was a good day. I’m very happy.
“I’m feeling very good about regionals. I think I’m going to hit a lot of new PRs.”
Lecanto had a pair of double champions of its own, but one nearly didn’t happen.
Ava Rueck claimed the Olympic title with a 230 total, but on the bench press, she missed her first two attempts at 155 pounds.
“It’s a really big deal. I always hit my opener on bench. So it definitely did scare me,” she said. “That’s a light weight for me. I warm up with that.”
A third miss would mean a scratch and not advancing in the traditional category. Head coach Peter Rausch came over to calm her down and spotted for her and helped her get up the final attempt, but not without a struggle.
“He calmed me down. I would not have got that lift without him,” Rueck said of Rausch. “It was definitely how high the bench is. I’m only 4-9, so how high the bench was, I couldn’t get my arch in. I really didn’t factor that in.”
Rueck, who is motivated by missing out on a trip to state last season, is ready for her next chance to qualify.
“So much motivation. I really worked my butt off over the summer. I just really want to go,” she said. “I’m definitely a lot more confident now. I will definitely work on everything that happened here.”
Lecanto’s other double-winner was Jacquelyn Finch at 183. She had a total of 275 in Olympic and 285 in traditional.
Runner-up finishers from the county were Darla Edwards of Citrus at 110 in both events, Mallori Grey of Lecanto at 129 in the Olympic, Wood of Citrus at 129 in the traditional, Abigail Colon of Citrus at 139 in Olympic, Makalla Anderson of Citrus at 154 in Olympic, Julia Harragan of Lecanto at 154 in traditional, Olivia Booher of Lecanto at 169 in Olympic, Turner of Citrus at 169 in traditional, Myrina Reardon of Citrus at 183 in both events and Benavidez of Citrus in both events at 199.
Crystal River will compete in the District 1A-11 Championships on Saturday at South Sumter High School.
