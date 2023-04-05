Landon Hensley of Citrus hits a shot during his No. 2 singles championship match Wednesday at the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Meet at Lecanto High School. Hensley won to help the Hurricanes claim the team crown.
Lecanto No. 2 doubles partners Austin Purinton, left, and Joshua Sevilla celebrate winning a point in the GC8 title match Wednesday. The Panther duo won, and Sevilla also won the No. 4 singles title at home.
LECANTO — A year after losing out on the Gulf Coast 8 Conference team championship by the slimmest of margins, the Citrus boys tennis team left no doubt about which program was the best in the league this spring.
The Hurricanes won four of the seven individual league crowns on Wednesday at Lecanto High School to coast to the team title with 18 points. Lecanto won a pair of titles and finished second with nine points, followed close behind by Crystal River, which won the other individual title and took third place with eight points. Hernando (7), Springstead (3), Central and Nature Coast Tech (2) and Weeki Wachee (1) rounded out the scoring.
Leading the way for Citrus, as he has the past three seasons, was senior Riley Dodd, who won the No. 1 singles title for the third year in a row, 6-0, 6-3 over Rafferty Lay of Hernando, and the doubles GC8 crown for the second year in a row, 6-1, 6-3 over a duo from Springstead with first-year doubles partner Landon Hensley.
Losing to Crystal River last year in the league meet didn’t sit well with the Hurricanes.
“We wanted vengeance. We came in and fought for it,” Dodd said.
Dodd was playing his third match of the day in the No. 1 singles final, while Lay only had the one match to worry about. But it was Dodd who came out firing in the first set, pitching a shutout. He started to tire in the second but still had plenty in the tank to close it out.
“First set I was feeling really confident. My hits were strong and smooth,” Dodd said. “Second set I was a little bit tired having played two previous matches. And Raf, this was his first match of the day. But I just had to pull through to get the win.”
Hensley also added the No. 2 singles title to his double crown with Dodd. In the singles title match, the Hurricane topped Nathaniel De Le Gardia of Hernando, 6-1, 7-5.
“We wanted this,” Hensley said of taking the team crown. “That was one of the only ways to top last year was winning this. And winning states, but states are tough. We were hungry for it.”
Hensley said he and Dodd are coming together as a doubles team entering postseason play.
“At first we had never played together but now we’re communicating a lot better,” he said.
Citrus’ other champ was Logan Shaw in No. 5 singles, with a tough, long, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 triumph over Kyle Reudink of Lecanto.
Shaw, who also runs track, knew his conditioning would be key. He fell behind 6-4 in the third-set tiebreaker, but won six of the next seven points for the win.
“With all the running I do I know I can outlast just about anybody on the court with my stamina,” Shaw said. “If I can just stay consistent, make him run, he’ll get tired and I’ll end up winning. The mind gets tired, their body starts getting tired and their shots get weaker.
“The tiebreaker was tough. In my mind it was just I can’t lose this. I don’t like losing.”
Shaw, who played tennis as a sophomore but took last year off to focus on track, was glad to help the team win a GC8 title.
“It feels really good. I missed playing tennis. It feels good getting back and helping us get the win,” he said.
Lecanto’s Joshua Sevilla, like Dodd and Hensley of Citrus, didn’t lose a match in singles or doubles in the two-day tournament.
Sevilla defeated Caleb Blanch of Citrus 6-1, 6-2, for the No. 4 singles title and teamed with Austin Purinton in No. 2 doubles to defeat Mason Bryant and Blanch in the championship match, 6-3, 6-4.
“It feels pretty good. I did this for my team and my school. It’s really nice doing it at home too,” Sevilla said of winning both titles.
On winning the doubles title, the Panther said of he and Purinton, “We played so well together. We were synergized so well.”
Crystal River’s lone finalist, Carson Edwards in No. 3 singles, made sure the Pirates didn’t leave the conference meet empty handed.
Edwards was able to break Bryant’s serve at key times to claim a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Hurricane.
“I just started serving better on my own serve and being able to hold and just needed to pull out a break on him,” Edwards said.
The Pirate senior said it was overall a disappointing tournament for the Pirates after winning it last year, but the team will look to bounce back next Monday and Tuesday at home for districts.
“It was disappointing yesterday, but we’re going to come back at districts and fight and hopefully do better there,” he said.
