LECANTO — A year after losing out on the Gulf Coast 8 Conference team championship by the slimmest of margins, the Citrus boys tennis team left no doubt about which program was the best in the league this spring.

The Hurricanes won four of the seven individual league crowns on Wednesday at Lecanto High School to coast to the team title with 18 points. Lecanto won a pair of titles and finished second with nine points, followed close behind by Crystal River, which won the other individual title and took third place with eight points. Hernando (7), Springstead (3), Central and Nature Coast Tech (2) and Weeki Wachee (1) rounded out the scoring.

