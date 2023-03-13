INVERNESS — The Citrus boys tennis team remained undefeated Monday, but county rival Crystal River didn't make it easy.
The Hurricanes moved to 10-0 on the season with a 5-2 triumph over the Pirates after winning 7-0 the first time the two teams met.
"It's still another win and opportunity for them to get better. They played well," Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said. "They did what they needed to do to get the 'W'."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River head coach Mike Williams was pleased with the closer score this time around.
"I think my kids played well. We still have some work to do, but we got a couple wins off of them this time. We didn't get any last time. I saw improvement," he said.
Citrus won four out of five singles matches to clinch the meet early, but the doubles matches provided the most drama on the day.
In No. 1 doubles, the Crystal River duo of Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey teamed up to hand Riley Dodd and Landon Hensley their first defeat of the season.
Edwards and Silvey rallied in the first set to force a tiebreaker, which they easily won 7-1.
The Pirate duo led 4-2 in the second set, but Dodd and Hensley won two games in a row to knot the score. Edwards and Silvey won the next two games to close out the set and the match for a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 win.
"They played awesome today. Really proud of them, coming together and getting that win," Williams said. "That's the best I've seen them play this year in doubles. I think they just had a purpose to go ahead and get this one for Crystal River."
Nelson said Dodd and Hensley are still learning to play together and this loss helps show them what they need to work on.
"It puts it in perspective. Shows them some things they need to work on in practice," she said. "I don't think they communicated the way they usually do. But they're still working on that."
In the other doubles match, Citrus' Mason Bryant and Caleb Blanch topped Carson Edwards and Devon Hicks, 6-2, 7-5.
Singles winners for the Hurricanes were Dodd over Austin Edwards, 6-3, 6-2, Hensley over Carson Edwards, 6-2, 6-1, Blanch over Nathan Jackson, 6-0, 6-0, and Logan Shaw over Hicks, 6-1, 6-0.
Silvey was the lone Crystal River winner in singles, 6-1, 6-0 over Bryant.
The win for the Hurricanes sets up a battle of undefeated teams on Thursday in Inverness when Lecanto, also 10-0, comes to town on Senior Night for the first of two meetings this season between the county rivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.