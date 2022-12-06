CRYSTAL RIVER — With both goalkeepers sharp all night, it was going to take a perfect play to get a goal into the net Tuesday when Crystal River hosted Citrus in a girls soccer county showdown.
Aleyah Mounsey of Citrus provided that play midway through the first half, when her free kick from just outside the box went to the front of the net where teammate Juliana Cruz chipped it past Pirate keeper Maddie Damron.
“I was looking for the runners coming in and focusing on trying to aim for the back post so someone could get a head on it,” Mounsey said of her free kick. “There’s more opportunities when players are running in and aiming it in the right direction is a big help on a play like that.”
Both teams would have multiple chances to score in the game, but that was the lone goal registered in a 1-0 Hurricanes victory.
“It was a great kick by Aleyah. She had a great game tonight,” Citrus head coach Cassie Bolling said. “She’s been doing really awesome on offense and making a lot of plays open up for us.”
The Hurricanes improved to 3-5-1 with the road win, while the Pirates fell to 1-10.
Despite the loss, Crystal River head coach Cyndal Houts was pleased with the improvement she continues to see.
“I thought they did amazing. The first half was a little flat. At halftime we told them we needed more intensity and they showed it,” she said. “I think if we would have had five more minutes in this game it would have been a different outcome. We would have tied it or even won.”
The Pirates did put some good pressure on Citrus goalkeeper Riley Tirrell at times in the second half, including a shot to the bottom left corner from Faith Holmes that would have evened the match if not for a great diving save by Tirrell, as she preserved her shutout.
“Riley has really been holding it down for us in the back. She’s been a brick wall. She’s had a ton of saves this year,” Bolling said. “And all her saves are clean saves too. She’s stopping it on the first time, not having to bat it down and go get it. Just another game where she looked really good.”
Tirrell got the win and the shutout, but Crystal River’s Damron was also excellent in the opposing goal, finishing with 14 saves.
“Riley is a phenomenal keeper. She just always brings it. She earned that win. They all did. It was a good, hard-fought clean match,” Crystal River’s Houts said. “And Maddie is doing great for us. We’ve had her on the field before and we loved her on the field, but keeper is her spot. She proves it time and time again. Very little gets past her. She does a great job.”
Citrus had several good chances to add to the lead in the second half on some breakaways, but just couldn’t finish. The Hurricanes did possess the ball much more than the Pirates, making a comeback more difficult.
“I definitely feel like possession really helped us. It helped us focus more and it opens up the field for us,” Mounsey said.
Bolling said the players are taking what they learn in practice onto the playing field.
“We played a lot better on offense today. They were doing a lot of the things I’ve been asking them to do and that we’ve been working on in practice,” Bolling said.
Both teams are back in action Friday at home. Citrus hosts Springstead and the Pirates take on Nature Coast Tech.
