Landon Hensley of Citrus, left, drives to the basket for a layup as Crystal River's Zachary Hamilton (13) and Asa Austin (24) look on Friday night at Crystal River High School. The Hurricanes defeated the host Pirates 60-47.
CRYSTAL RIVER — A nearly flawless fourth quarter carried the Citrus boys basketball team past county rival Crystal River 60-47 in a thrilling county battle Friday night.
The Hurricanes (2-4) outscored the Pirates (0-6) 24-5 over the final seven minutes of play in front of a packed house to rally past and pull away from Crystal River for the victory.
“We started executing. We had a game plan and we weren’t doing it in the first half,” Citrus head coach Craig Augustine said. “We were turning the ball over, weren’t finishing our layups and weren’t getting back on defense. The guys came together and wanted to win. It’s a big game. They came together in the fourth quarter, fought hard. I give them credit, they did amazing that fourth quarter.”
Of the 24 points the Hurricanes scored in the fourth quarter, all of them came off inside shots or free throws from driving to the basket, until a late 3-pointer when the game was already put away.
“Crystal River plays really aggressive. We got behind their pressure and were able to find guys for layups. We were able to get the shots that we wanted,” Augustine said.
Mason Bryant hit plenty of big shots in the game for the Hurricanes and finished with a team-high 20 points. He had a stretch of seven-straight points in the third quarter to keep Citrus within striking distance of the Pirates and added six points on three inside shots in the fourth.
“They kind of just left the basket wide open for us. Pretty much that was the game plan, expose their press, find the open spot and score the bucket,” Bryant said. “We just put our heads to it and played like we should have played from the start. Coach motivated us and we came out ready to play (in the fourth quarter). We didn’t show up until the fourth quarter.”
The Pirates led 19-12 after the first quarter, thanks to 12 points from Zachary Hamilton and five from Ethan Nicoleau.
That duo would combine for 26 first half points (13 apiece) as the Pirates took a 29-24 lead into the half.
The Hurricanes cut the deficit to one by the end of the third quarter, 37-26. A Hamilton 3-pointer and short jumper in the opening minute of the fourth pushed Crystal River’s lead up to 42-36.
That’s when the Hurricanes started finding open lanes to the basket and took control the rest of the way.
“We’re just trying to get better every day. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” Augustine said. “And wins along the way are going to show that progress. We still have a lot to clean up. We’re going to get more practice in and get ready for three more games next week.”
Bryant said, “Big win. Means a lot to us. We have to come out again Tuesday and do it at home.”
Along with Bryant’s 20 points, Mark Covino added 13, Landon Hensley 7, Cryston Lofton and Kevon Jefferson 6 points apiece and Ty Gibbs had 5.
Nicoleau finished with 22 points and Hamilton had 20 for the Pirates.
