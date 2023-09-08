INVERNESS — It was a game of missed opportunities Friday night at the Citrus Bowl for the Hurricanes football team.
No opportunity was more critical than in the third quarter of Citrus’ 31-6 loss to Hernando.
Two plays after negating penalties offset a Leopards touchdown, the Hurricanes were trailing by one score, 10-7, when the Citrus defense knocked by the ball free from Hernando running back Kamoni Dotson’s hands. But Dawson proved Leopards can pounce quicker than Hurricanes, recovering his own fumble. Two players later, Hernando running back John Capel III found the end zone from 35 yards out for his second of three scoring runs in the victory.
That seemed to the case for the Hurricanes throughout the contest. Especially in the opening quarter of action when their special teams unit recovered two muffed punts by Hernando after falling behind 7-0 in the opening minutes of the game on Capel’s 65-yard touchdown run. But Citrus failed to capitalize on either turnover.
“It’s execution stuff. That’s coaching stuff that has to be fixed,” said first-year Citrus coach Josh Ross, whose team fell to 0-2 overall on the season. “At the end of the day, that comes down on me. I haven’t done a good enough job yet of teaching them how to finish, how to get them in the best situation to finish those kind of drives. We’re so close, we are so close.”
That comes with more repetitions, Ross said, noting his team played two games in five days after missing a full week of practice because of Hurricane Idalia.
“It comes with reps, we’re on the right path, it’s just continuing to get more reps,” Ross said. “We’re really, really young, we lack experience.”
Defensively, Ross said his players “were still putting hats on the ball,” noting Capel is a big, physical runner. The 6-foot, 205-pound back finished with 174 yards on 18 carries against Citrus. He also had scoring runs of 65 and 1 yard, while a late 99-yard run in the fourth-quarter was called back because of a penalty. The Hurricanes were able to move the ball, gaining 229 yards — including 210 through the air — against the Leopards, but they turned the ball over on downs four times while two other drives ended with turnovers.
“They had to work for everything they got,” Ross said. “We were able to throw the football, we’ve got athletes everywhere. It’s just finishing drives.”
Despite the early season adversity, Ross said his players are on the verge of turning the corner.
“We’re playing against some tough teams, even Hernando, a big, physical team,” Ross said. “And we’re punch-for-punch through these games. We don’t quit. We don’t stop fighting. We’re right there all of the time.
“We’re beat up, we’re tired. We just couldn’t finish; but even with all that adversity, we were there until the end. We’re a team that isn’t far away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.