INVERNESS — The Citrus County boys weightlifting championships were originally schedule for Wednesday but moved until later this month. A pair of county rivals still took the opportunity to compete against one another as Lecanto visited Citrus in the Hurricanes’ weight room. Wildwood also attended to make it a triangular meet.
The host Hurricanes showed their depth and won both divisions.
In the Olympic division (snatch/clean and jerk) Citrus finished with 55 team points, Lecanto was second with 23 and Wildwood finished with 11. In the traditional lifts (bench press/clean and jerk) it was much closer, but the Hurricanes still prevailed with 38 points, to 34 for the Panthers and 24 for Wildwood.
Both county teams had a pair of double-winners.
There were no lifters at 119, so 129 was the first weight class contested and James Greene of Lecanto dominated. He hit 135 in the snatch and 185 in clean and jerk for a 320 winning total in Olympic and added a bench press of 200 to win traditional with a 385 total.
“I came here with the mindset to win and that’s what I did, I won. I didn’t hit a PR but the goal is always to win,” Greene said. “I know I can do better, and I know I’m going to do better. I’m okay with where I am right now, but my goals are way higher.”
Lecanto teammate Trevor Rueck was just as dominant at the next weight class, 139.
The Panther had a snatch lift of 165 and a clean and jerk of 205 for a 370 total in Olympic. In traditional, his clean and jerk was added to a bench press of 190 for a 395 total.
“It was pretty good. I missed one attempt in the clean and jerk,” Rueck said. “We have conference next week, so I want to be really good for that. I’ve definitely improved a lot.”
Rueck, who watched sister Ava win a pair of medals at the girls’ state weightlifting meet last month, has similar goals. He qualified for state last season in the snatch when it was an individual event.
“I think I can do a lot more because I’m weighing really light right now. I can probably put on a couple more pounds of muscle,” Rueck said. “I think I have a pretty good shot of not only qualifying, but also placing at states, which is kind of my goal this year. i want to bring home a medal.”
Citrus’ two returning state qualifiers in the snatch – Alex Naugler at 199 and Colton McNeely at 238 – rolled to a pair of victories.
Naugler hit an even 200 pounds in the snatch and added a 255 clean and jerk to win Olympic with a 455 total. He benched 245 for a total of 500 in traditional.
“I was a little sore from yesterday, but I got my head in the game, warmed up right, got everything ready,” Naugler said. “I hit my PR on snatch, hit my max on clean and jerk and bench stayed the same.
“Right now I’m moving how I want to move, but I’m not peaking yet. I’m planning on going higher until we get to states and hopefully win.”
McNeely actually weighed in at 219 but bumped up to 238 to take on bigger lifters. It didn’t matter, as the Hurricane won by nearly 200 pounds in both divisions. McNeely had a snatch of 205 and a clean and jerk of 275 for an Olympic total of 480. He benched 265 for a 540 total in traditional.
“In snatch I scratched my first two but hit the third for 205. I did hit a PR for clean and jerk and for bench. My weights are getting there but I need to get more in snatch,” McNeely said. “I want to get a 500 Olympic total soon. I’m hoping next week or the week after. Maybe at GC8’s.”
The Gulf Coast 8 Conference Meet will be held next March 8 at Weeki Wachee.
Other winners from the county on Wednesday were Jon Schenk of Citrus in Olympic at 154 with a 335 total, Zachary Maufroy of Lecanto at 154 in traditional with a 400 total, Craig Kish of Citrus at 169 in Olympic with a 345 total, Lecanto’s Zackery Zimmershead at 169 in traditional with a total of 420, Kai Deiderich of Citrus with an Olympic total of 390 at 183, Lecanto’s Travis LaBelle with a traditional total of 465 at 183, and Timmy Cantrell of Citrus at 219 with an Olympic total of 360.
