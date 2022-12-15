INVERNESS — Behind 12 individual champions, the Citrus girls weightlifting team rolled to the Citrus County Championships team title on Thursday night at home.
The Hurricanes rolled up 108 team points, followed by Lecanto with 69 and Crystal River with 43.
The meet was divided into two divisions — traditional lifts (bench and clean and jerk) and Olympic lifts (snatch and clean and jerk). Individual champs were crowned in both divisions in each of the 10 weight classes for 20 total winners, and the scores from the two divisions were combined to decide the overall team champion.
Seven lifters earned both the traditional and Olympic titles at their weight classes.
They were Madison Whitmeyer of Lecanto at 101 (135 total pounds Olympic/160 traditional), Laci Hindalong of Citrus at 119 (245 Olympic/240 traditional), Paisley Williamson of Citrus at 139 (230 Olympic/245 traditional), Genesis Gonzalez of Citrus at 154 (255 Olympic/250 traditional), Makaila Anderson of Citrus at 169 (210 Olympic/240 traditional), Jacquelyn Finch of Lecanto at 183 (245 Olympic/265 traditional) and Emily Fultz of Crystal River at 199 (255 Olympic/275 traditional).
Hindalong lost out on a county championship last year by the slimmest of margins to teammate Darla Edwards, but made up for it this year with a pair of gold medals.
“It feels great. I didn’t win county last year based on a couple of pounds. So this year I’m really excited,” she said. “I hit three PR’s today, two for clean and jerk and one for snatch.”
Hindalong was especially pleased with her lift of 140 pounds in clean and jerk.
“I’ve been trying to hit 135 since preseason this year, so to be able to hit 140 is just amazing,” she said.
Hindalong was a state qualifier last year at 110 and has made the jump to 119 this season.
“It’s definitely boosted my confidence,” the Hurricane senior said of being a returning state qualifier. “However I did go up a weight class so it’s a little bit intimidating. But based off my Olympic total this year so far, I definitely have a good chance at making it to states and hopefully placing.”
With Edwards still at 110, they aren’t competing head-to-head this year, but still push each other.
“We didn’t plan on it. I just kind of grew into the next weight class,” Hindalong said. “But it’s so nice to have her as a competition. Just making me better and making her better along the way as well.”
Finch, a state qualifier in the snatch last season, has plans to make it back in both events this year.
“I have a 280 total right now and I need 300, but I think I should be able to make it and do both,” the Panther said. “It’s technique mostly. I think I have a nice solid weight going on for my snatch, clean and jerk and bench in general. So it’s definitely technique for me.
“I did really good in my bench today, but my clean and jerk could have been better.”
Crystal River’s Fultz also went to state in the snatch last season and is working to return in more than just one event in her senior campaign. She lifted 105 Thursday in the snatch, 150 in the clean and jerk and benched 125.
“Last year I went to states and I managed to get 105 up, but I didn’t get it right. So I’m glad I’m finally on level with that again and actually doing it right now,” she said. “My clean and jerk, I started at like 120 this year, so to go up to 150, a 30-pound increase, it’s all because of my form. I’ve changed so much. I’m really hoping I go to states for traditional as well.
“I’m just so proud of my progress so far. And it’s my last year so I’m glad I’m here now.”
The individual county titles were split at 110, 129 and unlimited.
At 110, Edwards of Citrus won the Olympic division with a 235 total, to top Ava Rueck of Lecanto by 10 pounds. In traditional lifts, Rueck totaled 300 to win by 45 pounds over Edwards.
Citrus teammates split the titles at 129. Sophie Wood claimed the Olympic lifts gold with a total of 220, while Keirstin Perkins won the traditional lifts with a total of 260, to edge Wood by 15 pounds.
In the unlimited class, Olivia Hudson of Citrus won the Olympic lifts with a total of 265, while Nevaeh Beuchamp of Crystal River won the traditional division with a total of 295.
Taking second in both divisions were Lily McBride of Crystal River at 119, Ashley Colon of Citrus at 139, Julia Harrigan of Lecanto at 154, Olivia Booher of Lecanto at 169, Alyssa Turner of Citrus at 183 and Miranda Cassidy of Citrus at 199.
Other runner-up finishers were Kaylee Perkins of Citrus at 101 in Olympic, Kirsten Sanders of Crystal River at 101 in traditional, Mackenzi Grey of Lecanto at 129 in Olympic, Madison Boase of Crystal River at unlimited in Olympic lifts and Michaela Billings of Citrus in the unlimited class in the traditional division.
