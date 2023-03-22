INVERNESS — The team titles were split between Citrus and Lecanto at the Citrus County Boys Weightlifting Championships held Wednesday at Citrus High School.
The host Hurricanes powered to the Olympic (snatch/clean and jerk) team title with 49 points, followed by Lecanto (35) and Crystal River (13). In traditional lifts (bench/clean and jerk), the Panthers took the top prize with 43 points, followed by the Hurricanes (39) and Pirates (18).
With districts just a week away, it was a final chance for the county lifters to test themselves in competition before the postseason begins.
Six lifters won titles in both Olympic and traditional.
At 119, Jakeob Barry of Lecanto was the lone competitor and earned crucial points for the Panthers, especially in the tight traditional race. Barry lifted 45 pounds in the snatch, 65 in the clean and jerk and 55 in the bench for a 110 Olympic total and 120 traditional total.
The last five weight classes also crowned double winners.
At 183, Carl Wilson of Citrus had lifts of 155 in snatch, 225 in clean and jerk and 280 in bench for a 380 Olympic and 505 traditional total. He tied Travis LaBelle of Lecanto in traditional, but claimed the gold by weighing less.
“No PRs today, just what I needed to do to get first place. I will say my clean and jerk was smoother than normal,” Wilson said. “I’m pretty comfortable. My goal is to go to states this year and if I train really hard I might get on the podium.”
Alex Naugler of Citrus claimed both titles at 199 with lifts of 210 in the snatch, 265 in the clean and jerk and 250 in bench for a 475 Olympic and 515 traditional total.
A third Hurricane double champ in a row was crowned at 219, where Colton McNeely hit an even 500 in Olympic and 545 in traditional. He had efforts of 225 in snatch, 275 in clean and jerk and 270 in bench.
McNeely was happy to win the county titles, but not overly pleased with his totals.
“I don’t like where I’m at, at the moment. I’m going to finish this week off going heavy at practice,” he said. “Next week I want a 525 total on Olympic and probably like a 565 in traditional. I’m going into districts making sure I hit my weights.”
Crystal River’s lone champ of the day was a double winner at 238 in Junior Reed. The Pirate had lifts of 170 in snatch, 225 in clean and jerk and 300 in bench for totals of 395 in Olympic and 525 in traditional.
“It was amazing winning the county title. I won it last year, but this year I got both of the events, so it just meant that much more,” Reed said. “It feels like the hard work is paying off. I’m just going to get ready for districts, then regionals and see where we go from there. The focus is going to be getting my lifts solid and see if I can hit more PRs.”
The final double champ of the day was Lecanto heavyweight Burke Malmberg. The Panther had lifts of 135 in snatch, 275 in clean and jerk and 335 in bench for totals of 410 in Olympic and 610 in traditional.
Malmberg put up all three of his bench presses with ease, including the 335 personal best.
“It sucks that we’re only allowed to get three lifts, because I would have gone higher. I think I can get to 345 by next week,” he said. “It definitely keeps my morale up. I had to come in late because of an injury, so I’m just trying to work my way back up and win a district title.”
Because of that injury, Malmberg will only focus on traditional lifts in the postseason.
“My hopes are get first in districts, at least place top three in regionals and qualify for states. That’s my goal this year, qualify for states in traditional, because I’m not doing Olympic at districts,” he said. “I decided to do (snatch) today to get the points for my team, but after this I’m sticking to traditional.”
At 139, Lecanto had a pair of lifters split the individual titles and also claim the pound-for-pound titles.
In Olympic, Trevor Rueck won with a 390 total, followed by teammate James Greene at 350. Greene won the traditional crown at 435, while Rueck was runner-up at 420.
Rueck, who was the pound-for-pound Olympic champion in the county, said he used the meet to get ready for the postseason.
“I didn’t really want to go super heavy today, just because I want to be ready for districts and regionals,” he said. “It means a lot, but I know I can really make some noise and think I have a lot of potential.”
Rueck lifted 170 in snatch, 220 in clean and jerk and 200 in bench, while Greene hit 140 in snatch, 210 in clean and jerk and 225 on bench.
The other county champions were Ryan Kennedy of Citrus at 129 in traditional with a 140 clean and jerk and 120 bench for a 260 total; Dylan Bryson of Citrus at 129 in Olympic with a 125 snatch and 165 clean and jerk for 290 total; Zackery Zimmershead of Lecanto at 154 in traditional with a 210 clean and jerk and 210 bench for 420 total; Jon Schenk of Citrus at 154 in Olympic with a 155 snatch and 210 clean and jerk for 365 total; Craig Kish of Citrus at 169 in traditional with 210 clean and jerk and 210 bench for 420 total; and Kai Deiderich of Citrus at 169 in Olympic with a 175 snatch and 210 clean and jerk for 385 total.
Labelle was the runner-up in both divisions at 183, as was Logan Feuston of Lecanto at 199, Tim Gray of Crystal River at 219 and Connor Bornschein of Lecanto at unlimited. Other runner-up finishers were Ryan Kennedy of Citrus at 129 in Olympic, Zimmershead at 154 in Olympic, Kish of Citrus at 169 in Olympic, Jack Levengood of Lecanto at 238 in Olympic, Connor Spiddle of Crystal River at 129 in traditional, Zachary Maufroy of Lecanto at 154 in traditional, Denis Ferderer of Lecanto at 169 in traditional and Timmy Cantrell of Citrus at 238 in traditional.
The District 2A-6 Meet will be held Wednesday, March 29 at approximately 11 a.m. at Citrus High School. The trio of county teams will be joined by Dunnellon, North Marion and Vanguard.
