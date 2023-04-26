Riley Dodd of Citrus prepares to hit a backhand shot during his doubles match Wednesday at the Class 2A State Tennis Championships in Casselberry. Dodd closed out an outstanding career with the Hurricanes' quarterfinal loss to Satellite.
Riley Dodd of Citrus prepares to hit a backhand shot during his doubles match Wednesday at the Class 2A State Tennis Championships in Casselberry. Dodd closed out an outstanding career with the Hurricanes' quarterfinal loss to Satellite.
CASSELBERRY — One of the more decorated tennis careers in Citrus County history came to a close Wednesday as the Citrus boys were eliminated from the Class 2A State Championships at Red Bug Lake Park.
Hurricane senior Riley Dodd was making his third straight trip to state and for the second year in a row as the top player on a team qualifier.
Satellite was the opening-round opponent, and the Scorpions handed the Hurricanes their first loss of any kind this season, 6-0.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus finished the year 15-1 in meets and won Gulf Coast 8 Conference, district and regional titles along the way.
"Everything undefeated until they got to their state match. I don't think that's a bad deal. It's a great accomplishment," head coach Tia Nelson said.
Satellite advances to the team semifinals with a 16-2 mark.
Dodd said coming to state is always great no matter the outcome.
"I love it. I play a decent amount of tennis but coming to the state tournament has been my highlight every season," he said. "Seeing the players who are better than you makes you want to just play more and get better.
"We practiced a lot. Played a lot as a team because we wanted to go to states really bad. We got here and are super proud of ourselves. We wanted to come to states and we did it."
The doubles matches started the day. Dodd and Landon Hensley faced Caleb Domkowski and Jack Lindstrom in No. 1 doubles and Citrus' Mason Bryant and Caleb Blanch took on Roman Visliotti and Marcus Hatzakis in the No. 2 match.
Dodd and Hensley trailed just 3-2 in the opening set when the Scorpions went on a 3-0 run to end the set 6-2. The Hurricanes fell behind 4-0 in the second set on their way to a 6-2, 6-1 loss.
In the other doubles match the Hurricanes weren't able to pick up a game in a 6-0, 6-0 loss.
After a short break the five singles matches were sent onto the courts.
Bryant lost 6-0, 6-0 to Visliotti in No. 3 singles to make it a 3-0 team lead for Satellite.
Shortly after that, Blanch fell 6-0, 6-1 to Hatzakis in No. 4 singles and Hensley fell 6-0, 6-2 to Lindstrom in No. 2 singles to clinch the win for the Scorpions.
In No. 5 singles Citrus senior Logan Shaw trailed 6-2, 4-2 when his match against Benjamin Frallicciardi was called off the court due to the meet being clinched.
Dodd had to finish his No. 1 singles match against Domkowski and suffered his first loss of the season, 6-1, 6-0.
"Every point is earned here. They got some on the board," Nelson said of her players.
The Dodd family has been a big part of Citrus tennis for decades, with Riley being the latest standout player for the Hurricanes.
"That Dodd legacy is definitely a legacy throughout Citrus. Citrus tennis and Dodd kind of go hand in hand," Nelson said. "If I had to name my court, I think I would name it Dodd Stadium or something."
Dodd said he expects the team to continue having success.
"I think it will. We have some players coming up. The train's moving so I think they'll keep it going even when I'm gone," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.