INVERNESS — The Citrus boys weightlifting team earned plenty of hardware Wednesday as hosts of the District 2A-6 Meet.
The Hurricanes claimed the Olympic and traditional team titles and also had several individual district champs. Lecanto and Crystal River also turned in solid performances and all three teams should have plenty of qualifiers for the Region 2A-2 Meet scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 at St. Augustine High School.
The host Hurricanes cruised to the Olympic team title, which combines the snatch and clean and jerk lifts. Citrus finished with 72 points, well ahead of runner-up Lecanto's total of 46. Crystal River was third with 30.
In the traditional meet, which is the combined total of clean and jerk and bench press, it was a much closer outcome. The Hurricanes won with 47 points, with Vanguard close behind with 43. Lecanto was fourth with 36 points and Crystal River placed sixth with 14.
The individual district champions earn automatic regional berths. There will also be 16 at-large berths handed out in each weight class throughout the region and those will be announced soon.
A pair of Citrus lifters earned titles in both divisions to grab those regional berths. Dylan Bryson swept the crowns at 129 and Carl Wilson did likewise at 183.
Bryson lifted 130 in the snatch and 170 in the clean and jerk for a 300 Olympic total. He benched 160 for a winning total of 330 in the traditional class.
"I feel great. But I need to work on hitting 165 (in the bench). And a better clean and jerk. I'm glad a hit 130 on snatch, that felt great, honestly," Bryson said. "It feels great to be first in my weight class. It feels awesome and feels like I've actually done something."
Wilson had lifts of 170 in the snatch and 230 in the clean and jerk for a 400 Olympic total and benched 285 for a 515 total to win traditional.
Also winning individual gold for the Hurricanes were Craig Kish with a 415 total at 169 in traditional, Jon Schenk with a 355 total at 154 in Olympic, Kai Deiderich with a 380 total at 169 in Olympic, Alex Naugler with a 475 total at 199 in Olympic and Colton McNeely with a 505 total at 219 in Olympic.
McNeely almost saw his title dreams dashed early, when he scratched on his first two lifts of the day in snatch. But his third attempt at 215 was flawless. That lift, combined with his 290 in the clean and jerk, gave him the gold with a 505 total.
"I was so mad at myself for missing my first two. I just knew I had to hit it, forget about it and then hit my clean," McNeely said. "I just let my anger get to me and hit it.
"I'm glad I'm moving to regionals, but I'm still disappointed in myself for not hitting my first two in snatch."
The county schools dominated the Olympic division, winning all nine of the contested weight classes.
Along with the six Hurricane champs, other Olympic winners were Trevor Rueck of Lecanto with a 400 total at 139, Junior Reed of Crystal River with a 395 total at 238 and Burke Malmberg of Lecanto with a 410 total in the unlimited class.
"I thought that was definitely mine for taking," Rueck said of the Olympic title. "I just wanted to make sure I qualified for regionals and then put up really big numbers at regionals."
Reed was happy with the Olympic title he won and also with hitting a personal best of 305 in the bench to finish third in the traditional division.
"I know we can always do better. The bench helped a lot, because I needed that to finish top three," he said. "I feel good about my lifts. I'm just going to work on my jerk and my snatch for the most part. Get those numbers up and then I'll be pretty set."
Malmberg also won the traditional gold medal with a 610 total and teammate Zachery Zimmershead won traditional at 154 with a 410 total.
Many county lifters finished near the top of their weight classes and will likely earn at-large regional bids.
