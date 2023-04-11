Riley Dodd of Citrus gets set to play a shot during doubles action Tuesday at the District 2A-6 boys tennis tournament at Crystal River High School. Dodd won district titles in singles and doubles to qualify for state in both for the third year in a row.
CRYSTAL RIVER — The Citrus boys tennis team wasn’t quite perfect this year at districts, but the Hurricanes were more than good enough to roll to the team title once again.
After winning districts a year ago with a perfect record, Citrus won all but one match it played in this year’s two-day postseason event to finish the District 2A-6 Tournament with 20 points. Crystal River also played very well at home and was the district runner-up with 13 points. Hernando and Weeki Wachee tied for third way back with 4 points each.
As the top two teams, both Citrus and Crystal River advance to the regional semifinals next Tuesday. The Hurricanes will host the District 2A-5 runner-up, while the Pirates will travel to the District 2A-5 champion. That tournament will not conclude until Wednesday at the earliest, so the opponents are unknown.
“We’re bringing home some hardware today and that’s always good,” Citrus coach Tia Nelson said. “It was a really good district meet. I’d like to thank Crystal River for being such great hosts.”
Crystal River first-year head coach Mike Williams was very pleased with how his team played.
“The boys all the way one through five and both doubles played extremely well,” he said.
Among the district champions for Citrus were Riley Dodd in No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Dodd and Landon Hensley, which earned them automatic berths into the state tournament. Dodd won his singles matches 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-0, 6-1 in the finals over Rafferty Lay of Hernando. Dodd and Hensley won in doubles 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-4, 6-1 in the finals over Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey of Crystal River.
Dodd is now a three-time district singles and doubles champion.
“It means a lot. I love being out here with all the teams. It’s enjoyable,” Dodd said. “It’s super nice knowing we get an automatic bid. I wanted to go for singles, but we both wanted a shot at doubles. We played a lot of doubles to get to this match today.”
Hensley said it’s nice knowing he is going to state for sure, but wants the team to win regionals next week and everyone make the trip together.
“It definitely takes pressure off knowing you’ve made it through to states, but now we’re playing to get the team with us, which makes it more fun,” he said.
Dodd and Hensley really got rolling in the second set of the title match to claim the district crown.
“We were just connected. We were communicating perfect, moving perfect, without even telling each other. Just hitting our winners,” Hensley said of the second set.
The wind was a big factor on the day, which Dodd said made serving an adventure.
“We all kind of had a tough time with our serve. The wind was really tough,” he said. “You don’t have much control over your toss. But we got the games back that they got from us on our serve.”
The day started with the singles championship matches and the Hurricanes won all five.
Joining Dodd as district champs were teammates Hensley at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-2 over Silvey of Crystal River, Mason Bryant in No. 3 singles, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 over Carson Edwards of Crystal River, Caleb Blanch in No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-1 over Devon Hicks of Crystal River, and Logan Shaw in No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Brad Caulkins of Weeki Wachee.
“That sweep in singles was really great for those individuals. That was very nice,” coach Nelson said. “We’re very happy. The wind was an obstacle for most of us, but the Hurricanes, we like that wind. They really played great. I can’t complain with how any of them played.”
The final match out on the courts was the No. 2 doubles title bout between Carson Edwards and Hicks of Crystal River and Citrus’ Bryant and Blanch.
After dropping the first set, the Pirate duo rallied to take the second set and pulled away in the third-set tiebreaker for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 triumph to prevent another Citrus district sweep.
“We played some good teams at this district and came up against Citrus quite a few times and our No. 2 doubles pulled it out,” coach Williams said. “They really came together and pulled it out in that tiebreaker.”
The girls' District 2A-6 tournament began Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday at Crystal River High School.
