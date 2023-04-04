CRYSTAL RIVER — Tuesday night’s game at home couldn’t have started any better for the Crystal River baseball team. But Citrus chipped away at an early 6-0 deficit throughout the game and completed the comeback with a run in the top of the seventh for a 7-6 county rivalry victory.
The Hurricanes, playing their first game in 11 days, improved to 5-10 with the victory, while the Pirates dropped to 1-12 with the heartbreaker at home.
“That’s why you don’t panic. I said the bad news is it’s 6-0, the good news is it’s the first inning. Let’s just peck away,” Citrus head coach Jon Bolin said of his talk to the team after the Pirates’ six-run first inning outburst. “You’re not going to hit a six-run home run, so don’t go up there taking big swings. Get guys on, move them over and play Citrus baseball.”
Crystal River head coach James Metz said it was a tough lesson for a team trying to get on the winning track.
“I told them it’s our hardest lesson learned this year, because it’s the first time we’ve taken control of a game early, so to speak. We’re a good team, but we still have a lot of lessons to learn and we learned a big one tonight. Don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep the intensity and don’t get complacent and we got burned on that tonight,” he said. “We’ve played a lot of great ballgames, we’ve just had that mental block of one or two innings a game. We’re good, we’re just not playing a complete game yet, plain and simple.”
It was a complete first inning for the Pirate offense, as 10 batters came to the plate and six scored.
Wyatt Pochis reached on an error to start the inning and pinch runner Gavin Filor went to second on a Karson Nadal single. Garrett Hamilton brought Filor home on an RBI single and after a Michael Miller single, Chandler Stalcup ripped a single up the middle that was misplayed to plate three runs. After Caden Lewis was hit by a pitch, Aden Wright brought home the final two runs of the frame on a double to deep centerfield.
Despite giving up six runs on five hits and a pair of errors, starting pitcher Will Linhart was kept in the game.
“He was throwing it good. We just made a couple mistakes behind him. He had good command and good velocity,” Bolin explained. “I went out and talked to him and he said he felt good, so there was really no need to make a change at that point. We made some early mistakes and they hit some baseballs that found some holes. If a pitcher is throwing strikes, he’s going to give up some hits.”
Linhart would only give up two more hits and keep the Pirates scoreless over the next six innings to give his offense a chance to get back into the game.
“I knew he had my back, even getting off to a rough start,” Linhart said of coach Bolin. “It made me push to succeed and want to strike them out even more than when I first stepped onto the mound.”
CR’s Metz said, “We came out swinging the bats really well. Batted through the order, put up six runs. The intensity was great. We didn’t have the sense of urgency after the first inning. That sense of urgency was lost.”
The Hurricanes started chipping away in the second with a pair of runs. Dalton Denham and Jayden Pelletier began the inning with back-to-back singles and Tristan Beck brought them both home with a double.
Two more runs came home for Citrus in the third inning. Cris Walley had an RBI double to plate Junior White and Walley later scored on an error.
The Hurricanes tied the game in the top of the fifth on a Walley RBI single and third error of the game for Crystal River.
It remained tied until the top of the seventh. Walley reached base on a one-out error, stole second, went to third on a Denham single and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Pelletier.
“Cris Walley had a big night, Jayden Pelletier had a good night, Tristen Beck had a really good night, Dalton Denham had a good night,” Bolin said of his top offensive players for the game.
Linhart went back out on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and got the Pirates in order, including a great backhanded stop and long throw to first for the opening out of the frame by shortstop Denham.
Walley and Beck had two hits and two RBIs for Citrus, while Denham had two hits and Pelletier drove in the winning run. Linhart struck out six and walked just one for the complete-game victory.
Stalcup finished the night with two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Wright also drove in a pair. Pochis allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out two in four-plus innings of work, while Nadal pitched three innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out a pair.
The two teams will meet again Thursday night in Inverness.
