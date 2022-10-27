Evan Tobin of Citrus sprints to the finish line at the district meet last week in Inverness. The Hurricanes competed in the Region 3A-2 cross country meet Thursday morning at Holloway Park in Lakeland, where they finished third to reach the state finals for the third year in a row.
Concepcion Fradera of Lecanto heads to the finish line last week at districts in Inverness. The Panthers competed in the Region 3A-2 cross country meet Thursday morning at Holloway Park in Lakeland. Fradera placed 79th and the Panthers were 15th as a team.
The Citrus boys cross country team will be making a third straight appearance in the state championships after an impressive showing at the Region 3A-2 Meet held Thursday morning at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond her control, Lecanto junior Catalina Veldwijk was unable to race and have a chance at a third consecutive state meet berth of her own.
“Catalina unfortunately got stuck behind an accident on the way to the meet and was not able to make it. They tried to hold the race for her but couldn’t,” Lecanto head coach Ben Simmons said. “She was stuck in complete gridlock and was nearly an hour away when the race was due to start.”
It was a tough end to the season for the Gulf Coast 8 Conference champion and district runner-up.
The Citrus boys finished third in the region with 137 points. The top eight teams advance to state.
Vanguard claimed the team title with 80 points, followed by New Smyrna Beach with 127 and the Hurricanes.
The state championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.
“We qualified for states for the third year in a row. We were ranked fifth and ended in third, 10 points behind runner-up,” Citrus head coach Karen Tyler said. “Real proud of the team’s effort. Hoping to move up a couple of spots at the state meet too, by keeping the team focused and sharp in practice this week.”
Logan Shaw paced Citrus with an 11th-place clocking of 17:30.40. Miles Tobin bounced back from a rough district race with a 21st-place finish at regionals in 17:59.17. Evan Tobin followed in 27th in 18:08.15. Luke Martone finished 43rd in 18:42.59, followed by Caden Luyett (52nd in 18:56.57), Austin Hooker (53rd in 18:57.99) and Henry Trochez (61st in 19:22.75).
Shaw and Hooker ran at state with the Hurricanes the past two seasons, while Luyett and Evan Tobin ran on the squad that placed 13th in Class 2A two years ago. This will also be the second trip to state for Miles Tobin, who qualified as an eighth grader last season at Seven Rivers Christian.
The Lecanto girls finished 15th in the meet with 430 points.
McKenzie Dum capped off a solid freshman season with a 43rd-place finish in 22:37.53. She was followed by Concepcion Fradera (79th in 24:39.29), Zipporah McNeill (108th in 29:09.48), Markella Moskes (110th in 29:41.21), Alyssa Camunas (111th in 29:42.06) and Noella Balderas (114th in 32:35.99).
“The girls made a lot of improvements to end the season,” coach Simmons said.
Katie Gagne of Citrus qualified for regionals as an individual and placed 86th in 25:13.97.
