The Seven Rivers Christian girls' basketball team is coming off a district championship season, while the other three county programs are breaking in new coaches.
The Warriors claimed the District 2A-9 title last winter and just fell short of winning a regional playoff game, finishing the year 14-8 after a 7-7 start.
The program did lose a pair of key seniors, including Chronicle player of the year Mckayla Smith, but welcomes back several players from last year's team.
Leading the way will be seventh grader Jurisah Bailey and sophomore Joy Sullivan, an all-Chronicle performer last season. Others back include Johnnie Spaulding, Annalise de Beer, Victoria Miterko and Sarah Beth Kuntz.
“We lost some good players to graduation, but the younger girls are a year older. Joy, Jurisah, Johnnnie, Annalise, Sarah Beth and Victoria are all back," Seven Rivers Christian head coach Gary Dreyer said. "We’ve got a lot of girls coming back from a championship team. So they have that experience and understand the importance of all these different things we are trying to teach them defensively. But we also have a lot of first-year players. We tell them to be patient and it will come.
“I don’t know what the other teams in the district have yet, but I think we’ll give it another good run.”
It's been a tough early part of the season for Citrus, with a recent coaching change and an 0-3 start after finishing 4-16 last winter.
Julie Bryant recently took over the program, which will be led by senior Jillian Landgraf, who was a finalist for Chronicle player of the year last season after averaging 18.5 points per game as a junior, including 28 per game against county opponents. Senior center Brooke Sanders also returns for the Hurricanes.
"Our numbers are small this year so, we are looking to focus on fundamentals and improve day by day. The players are optimistic and eager to learn," Bryant said.
Crystal River is under new direction for the first time in many years after Charlie Bryant stepped down after last season. Curtis Wells takes over a program that had a rare down season last year, finishing 6-13.
Wells does have a large group of returning varsity players and a handful of newcomers to work with in his first winter in charge.
All-Chronicle guard Ijy'ana Edwards, guard Jaylin Devaughn, forward Angelina Jenkins and guard/forward Demonica Richburgh are among the key returners for the Pirates.
"This being my first season as head coach, we want to build on the end of last season and finish with a district title," Wells said. "We have a good mix of upperclassmen and newcomers that can make it happen. If we come to practice, work hard and play up to our potential and we could go further."
Like the Pirates, Lecanto welcomes in the first new coach in quite some time after Ron Allan stepped down after his second stint as Panthers head coach.
John Autry takes over a program that had a solid 14-11 campaign last season but did lose a large senior class and a very talented junior.
"We lost eight seniors last year, and a starting junior in Caitlyn McAboy. Therefore, we are a very young team this year," Autry said. "I believe we will improve throughout the season and make a competitive run at the district tournament."
Among the seniors lost were all-Chronicle player of the year finalist Peyton Spaulding and all-Chronicle performer Paige Harrison.
Top returners for the Panthers include seniors Cadience Graham and Julia Parker.
"Cadience is a brilliant defender, shot blocker and rebounder for us this year," Autry said.
Senior forward Graham is part of an all-new starting five for the Panthers, which includes freshman Bryleigh Florio at point guard, Aaliyah Beaver at center, Emma Christensen at guard and Carly Furniss at guard.
Citrus
Coach: Julie Bryant
Key returners: Brooke Sanders, senior, center; Jillian Landgraf, senior, shooting guard
Key newcomers: Kendyl Hunnicutt, sophomore, guard; Kendall Judge, freshman, forward; Mylene Cobb, freshman, guard
Key losses: Ashtyn Morris and Akira Head
Crystal River
Coach: Curtis Wells
Key returners: Jaylin Devaughn, senior, point guard; Angelina Jenkins, senior, forward; Ijy'ana Edwards, junior, guard; Demonica Richburgh, senior, guard/forward; Regina Delarco, senior, center/forward; Calea Whitelow, sophomore, center/forward; Alexis Herndon, junior, center/forward; Makayla Mullenix, sophomore, forward
Key newcomers: Adrionna Butsky, freshman, center/forward; Angel Williams, freshman, guard; Lillia Velazquez, freshman, guard; Samarra Moody, senior, forward
Key losses: Bryana Ortiz
Lecanto
Coach: John Autry
Key returners: Cadience Graham, senior, forward; Julia Parker, senior, forward
Key newcomers: Bryleigh Florio, freshman, point guard; Aaliyah Beaver, junior, center; Emma Christensen, junior, guard; Carly Furniss, sophomore, guard
Key losses: Peyton Spaulding, Paige Harrison, Caitlyn McAboy, Aleiza Rome, Sydney Spaudling, Abigail Harris, Lauren Diehl, Abcydee Rome
Seven Rivers Christian
Coach: Gary Dreyer
Key returners: Joy Sullivan, sophomore; Jurisah Bailey, seventh grade; Johnnie Spaulding, seventh grade; Annalise de Beer, freshman; Victoria Miterko, junior; Sarah Beth Kuntz, junior
Key newcomers: Moriah Vann, Kate Piercy, Paige Suter, Bella Arcadipane, Michaela Dunn, Reagan Kohler, Haylee Mejias, Gianna Zapata
Key losses: Mackayla Smith, Jassiah Degraw
