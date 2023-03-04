What started out as a message on multiple Facebook pages has left a lot of racers scratching their heads wondering what is next for the racing program at Citrus County Speedway.
The message, posted March 1 on the SRL Sportsman Race Series page read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances this weekend's event Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC has been canceled. A makeup date will be announced asap. Thanks for your cooperation.”
Shortly after, on both the race track’s Facebook and official website, a track announcement was made.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, this weekend’s event has been cancelled. William H Ray – Owner.”
The message meant the cancellation of a full race program that included the SRL Sportsman Race Series, Pure Stock 25, D.A.A.R.A 25, Ford Outlaw 25, Mini Stock 25 and Outlaw Figure 8’s.
The SRL Sportsman Race Series runs a circuit that includes Freedom Factory, Auburndale Speedway, Citrus County Speedway and Mobile International Speedway.
There have been two different winners in the series so far in 2023. Daniel Webster won the season opener at Freedom Factory; Brandon Morris won at Auburndale Speedway. The third event of the series was set to run March 4 at CCS before its abrupt cancellation.
Saturday’s cancellation came after racetrack and SRL Sportsman Race Series management failed to come to an agreement on the price of the series event.
“You got a group of cars that come in, a traveling show organized by a group which is a business, you basically purchase that show,” Ray said, speaking hypothetically and not of any specific race series.
“Last year when you made that deal it was a $9,000 obligation to the track for the payout for that particular race. That’s just one race. This particular group would bring a sponsor to pay the $5,000 sponsorship.”
But without a sponsor, the deal needed to be different. The decision, cancel the entire show.
“The racetrack is always the bad guy,” Ray said.
That fallout, in addition to changes being made by the track’s corporate management, appears to have led the local race community wondering what is next for the Inverness race facility.
Citrus County Speedway was built 68 years ago on a plot of land south of Inverness where watermelons once grew. Today, it has grown to be one of the best racing facilities in the state.
With growth comes change, and that’s what William H Ray, who leases the facility from the Citrus County Fair Association, is making.
Ray was awarded the lease in March 2016 by the Citrus County Fair Association after Gary LaPlant was unable to continue the lease agreement.
“I rebuilt the entire facility,” Ray said. “We took two inches off the surface and reapplied asphalt. We put in new bleachers, scoring tower, and patio area.
“It was a $1.5 million investment when we put that together.”
Since then, additional improvements have been made including an on-site ambulance, additional grandstand lighting, and new lighting, all to the tune of $50,000.
And according to Ray, there is a lot more on the way.
“Right of the bleachers by the beer stand we want to make a patio, add a ticket booth, and more concessions,” Ray said.
He added there would be additional bathrooms and turn No. 4 seating.
The cost for the projects would be an estimated $150,000, according to Ray.
He also said that the track would partner with the Fair Board to add walkways throughout in the midway in the future. In turn, the improvements would benefit the racetrack when the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals return in February 2024.
Those projects are in the discussion stages and have yet to be presented to the Fair Board for approval.
But those changes come at a cost.
Main grandstand gates have been raised to $18, a 20% increase over just a few years ago. On Carnage Nights the price is now 33% higher at $20.
“I don’t think (people) consider what it takes to put on the show,” Ray said. “Our average race night for payout to the drivers is around $13,000. I don’t think people realize that.”
And on Super Late Model and Sprint Car nights, that expense is even higher.
"These channels are tricky to navigate to make everybody happy,” Ray said. “We’re trying to do more reorganization, to streamline things and make them efficient to make it work for everybody, the customer and the employees.
“That track has been the most sustainable since my family has been involved,” he said of CCS. “It is a for-profit business, but we also understand the racer because were racers."
Camron Ray hung up his fire suit to manage the racetrack business and has help build a successful race program that has continued to grow year after year. Ray is both the promoter and general manager of the racetrack as well as part owner of Winner’s Circle Legend Cars. His sister, Caylyn, shares in the Legend Cars partnership.
“That track has the best promoter in the country for Saturday night racing hands down,” William Ray said of his son. “The track’s health is in “A” condition. It’s never been in better shape. Camron deserves all the credit. I’m the bank. I’m the bad guy. I help him navigate, but Camron is the one who deserves the credit.
“He is there for the community and the drivers. He will and has thrown himself in front of the bus for these fans and these drivers, and hands down I wouldn’t have it or do it without him. Does the boss have to come in and stir the pot a little bit? Yes, that’s normal. I have to make changes to keep things going.”
Admission prices for Saturday’s Carnage Night for the main grandstands is $20, Veterans and active service members $15 with ID, Seniors 60+ $15, students 17 and under $5, children six and under are free. Pit gate admission is $35. Main grandstand open at 5 p.m. Race action starts at 7 p.m.
