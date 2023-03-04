speedway

Citrus County Speedway’s parking lot sits empty Saturday night after the night’s race program was abruptly canceled Wednesday. The cancellation came after racetrack and SRL Sportsman Race Series management failed to come to an agreement on the price of the series event.

 KIMBERLY KELLY/For the Chronicle

What started out as a message on multiple Facebook pages has left a lot of racers scratching their heads wondering what is next for the racing program at Citrus County Speedway.

The message, posted March 1 on the SRL Sportsman Race Series page read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances this weekend's event Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC has been canceled. A makeup date will be announced asap. Thanks for your cooperation.”

