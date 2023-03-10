It’s been two weeks since there has been any race action at Citrus County Speedway.
That’s about to change as the racetrack in Inverness opens Saturday for their biggest show of the season.
“If you love Figure 8 racing this is definitely the place you want to be,” William Ray said.
There are three Figure 8 divisions competing throughout the night’s race program. They include The Ford Figure 8, School Bus Figure 8 and the Pro Figure 8.
“This is a night of Figure 8,” Ray said. “The Outlaw Fig 8 (Pro Figure 8), those guys have been really excited to come back. It’ll be a real fast-paced race.”
Carnage Night continues to grow in popularity with multiple shows throughout the season.
Saturday’s show is no exception.
“Everybody loves crashing and smashing,” Ray said of the night’s race program. “It’s a crowd pleaser.”
It also draws race car drivers.
“These guys are not your typical race driver," Ray said. “It’s a different crowd. These guys are a little more in tune for the free-for-all situations.
January’s Carnage Night saw the car count at 116 throughout eight divisions. Many participated in multiple events.
According to Ray, pre-race tickets will go on sale around 4 p.m. to help ease the wait-time to get into the facility. Food trucks, a bounce house, an obstacle course, and porta potties will be outside the gate as well.
Carnage Night includes a full lineup that includes School Bus Figure 8, Grocery Getter Enduro 60, Flagpole Race, Boat Trailer Race, Chain Car race, Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaws 40, Nature Coast Towing Ford Figure 8, Pro Figure 8 and the Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby.
The last time Citrus County Speedway saw race action, two-time defending Super Late Model champion Jared Irvan showed 14-car field the way to the checkered flag.
Mike Bresnahan took the early lead and showed a strong performance holding off Daniel Webster early in the 50-lap event.
While that contest settled out, Irvan had made his way to second and quickly closed in on the race leader.
By lap No. 29, Bresnahan and Irvan were nose-to-tail and fighting for the lead with just 0.02 seconds separated the two for the next five laps.
The pair traded the lead twice before Irvan was able to take control and drive his way to 3.157 second advantage at the finish.
Bresnahan went on to finish second after holding off a hard-charging Cody Sticker. Jonathan Guy watched the side-by-side battle of Bresnahan and Stickler develop and followed the pair to the finish fourth. Webster rounded out the top five.
Jesse Martinez topped the Legend Cars 20-lap feature by 0.807 seconds over second-place Jackson Denton. Evan Bookmiller, Aiden King and Daniel Alvarez rounded out the top five, respectively.
Bryton Prevatt drove his way to a 2.5 second advantage over Richie Smith to win the Modified Mini 25. Fallon Goolsby crossed the finish third, Kyle Stoner fourth and Mike Curry fifth.
John Bailey took the initial lead only to fall to James McGroaty one lap later in the Dwarf 20. Trouble for McGroaty four laps later, however, ended his night and gave the lead and eventual win back to Bailey.
Christopher McGroaty, Rob Beverage, Mark Tourville and Joseph Johnson followed Bailey to the finish.
Bryson Carlbert continued to show his strength in Bandolero action with a 3.6 second lead over Matthew Laprade by the end of 12 laps.
Sammy Coghill won the Pure Stock 25 over Cody Struble who took second from Caleb Grossenbacher six laps from the finish. Sport Wilson followed in fourth, early race leader Jonathan Wallace was fifth.
Thomas Peet took the Ford Outlaw 25 wire-to-wire after he was able to hold off constant pressure by Sean Osteen early in the race. Once the defending champion was able to shake off Osteen, he drove to a 3 second advantage over eventual second-place Clint Hicks. Jonathan Wallace was able to clear Osteen on the bottom groove to finish third. Shawn Senokossof followed Wallace’s lead and displaced Osteen another spot for fourth. Osteen settled for fifth at the line.
