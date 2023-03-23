Landon Hensley of Citrus runs up to the net for a shot Thursday during his No. 2 singles match against Lecanto's Kyle Reudink. Hensley won in singles and doubles to help the Hurricanes finish the regular season undefeated.
LECANTO — The Citrus and Lecanto boys tennis teams may need Spring Break next week to recover as long as some of Thursday’s matches went.
The Hurricanes won the meet 6-1 to finish the regular season a perfect 13-0, but there were some marathon matches during the competition.
“We didn’t want to lose one, that’s for sure,” Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said of finishing undefeated. “They wanted to enjoy themselves and learn. This was a great team to play before conference. Couldn’t have asked for a better team to play, so it really worked out well for us being able to play some of these competitive teams up until the conference meet. Lecanto stepped up and played well.”
Citrus’ Riley Dodd and Landon Hensley won a quick 6-0, 6-0 decision in No. 1 doubles over Nick Blackstock and Sal Carreri, but the No. 2 doubles match was a different story.
Austin Purinton and Kyle Reudink of Lecanto took the first set 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker) over Mason Bryant and Caleb Blanch. In the tiebreaker, the Panthers led 3-0, trailed 5-3 and scored the final four points for the win.
Bryant and Blanch rebounded with a 6-2 win in the second set and won the third set 10-point tiebreaker 10-4 to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the team score.
Logan Shaw defeated Zechariah McNeill 7-5, 6-0 in No. 5 singles and Dodd clinched the team’s victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Blackstock in No. 1 singles.
A 6-0, 6-1 win by Hensley over Reudink in No. 2 singles made it 5-0 and left the No. 3 and 4 singles matches out on the courts alone.
And they would be out there a while.
In the No. 4 singles match, Lecanto freshman Karthik Lachireddy outlasted Blanch in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
“He’s been out with injury. He started off really well and was doing great, but he got injured and was on the sideline for a little bit. This was his first time back,” Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said of Lachireddy.
And while that was a long match, it was nothing compared to the No. 3 singles battle between Bryant and Purinton that would end under the lights.
The Hurricane rallied to take the first set 7-6 (7-0). Bryant had several match points up 5-4 on Purinton’s serve in the second set, but the Panther fought them all off and forced a second-set tiebreaker.
Both players had several chances to win the tiebreaker and Bryant finally claimed it 13-11 to take the match for the 6-1 Citrus win.
“Austin was a different player. He played well. But I’m still happy with the ‘W’ for Mason,” Nelson said. “He had a goal in mind and he would have been pretty disappointed if he didn’t get that goal.”
The Panthers (10-2) were without a couple of starters, but they will be back in the lineup for GC8 and districts.
