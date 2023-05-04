INVERNESS — Two runs down in the bottom of the seventh with the bottom of the order coming up? No problem for the Citrus softball team.
Facing a two-run deficit in the final inning against Nature Coast Tech for the District 4A-5 title, the Hurricanes put three runs on the board without the Sharks recording an out for a thrilling 8-7 triumph for the program’s third district title in a row.
“Games like this make it even sweeter. Nature Coast had a great season. We split games to set up this rubber match,” Citrus head coach Larry Bishop said.
With the Hurricanes ranked eighth in the region and the Sharks ninth coming into the game, an at-large playoff berth with a loss seemed unlikely for both teams.
“It’s either win or who knows what’s going to happen beyond that,” Bishop said. “We both wanted to be able to control our destiny tonight and we did that.”
The Hurricanes (19-5) now know they will host a regional contest Wednesday, May 10, but the opponent is unknown.
Leone Rotondo started the seventh-inning rally with a smash to the right field fence that was just out of reach of the Shark outfielder for a double.
“It was key. Doing that is what gave the others confidence to do the same thing,” Bishop said of Rotondo getting on base to lead off the inning.
Pinch runner Braylen Borneman came around to score on an Alyssa Turner RBI single and Alicia Demott delivered an RBI single to send Turner home for the tying run.
“It was pretty wild. Going to bat I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ But we had the whole team come together. Really proud of my team,” Demott said.
Demott went to third on a passed ball and scored the winning run when a ground ball to first by Kelsey Burke was knocked down, but the throw home wasn’t close to getting Demott at the plate.
“I knew if it was in front of me I had to wait for the throw. But on the other side of me I knew I had to go and just get there,” Demott said. “It took me a while to process what we just did but it was amazing.”
Bishop said the Hurricanes responded to adversity like the district champions they are.
“Going into the bottom of the seventh needed two runs to tie it and then being able to score three runs to win, it just says so much about the character of this team,” he said.
The rally in the seventh was just the latest one of the game for the Hurricanes.
Nature Coast Tech jumped on top 4-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Hurricanes responded with three in the bottom half of the frame. Riley Tirrell, Bailey Goodwin and Rotondo drove in runs that inning.
The Sharks (15-11) went up 5-3 in the second, but Citrus scored twice in the third to knot the score.
Makaila Anderson started the two-out rally with a double and scored on a Rotondo single. Burke delivered an RBI infield single to plate pinch runner Borneman to make it 5-5.
Nature Coast Tech took the lead right back in the fourth inning with a run and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to set up the late heroics for the Hurricanes.
“So proud of them. We fall down 4-0 early in the game and were able to respond and it was back and forth all game,” Bishop said.
Rotondo finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Bella Arnold, Turner, Demott and Burke had two hits each. Burke also drove in a pair of runs. Paisley Williamson stole three bases and scored a run. Kaylin Smith picked up the win in the circle, allowing seven runs on 11 hits.
Panthers fall in final
The other Citrus County softball team in action Thursday night was Lecanto in the District 5A-5 championship game at Belleview against Pasco.
The Panthers fell behind 5-2 early, but tied the game with three runs in the fifth. It was a 6-6 game going into extra innings, where the Pirates scored in the 11th for a 7-6 victory.
Lecanto fell to 10-9 with the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.