After a bye in the first week of the season and a postponement due to Hurricane Idalia, the Citrus football team finally takes the field Monday night for its season opener against Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Springstead.
"It was incredibly important," Citrus head coach Josh Ross said of getting the game rescheduled. "We're going on 15, 16 days since the last time we played. These guys need the in-game experience. We had to get this game back in."
Citrus (0-0) at Springstead (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Eagles opened the season with a tough loss at home, 14-6 to Eau Gallie out of Melbourne, in a battle of teams that went to the playoffs last season.
Springstead mustered just 94 yards of offense in the loss, with running back Connor McCazzio doing the majority of the work with 77 rushing yards and the team's lone touchdown.
Springstead's defense was solid, forcing four turnovers. Dalton Williams (15 tackles) and Jadon Jaimes (14 stops) led the way for the Eagles.
"Watching film, you still see Springstead is a very quality opponent. If we don't bring our 'A' game it's going to be tough," Ross said. "Coach (Michael) Garofano has put something special together there in Spring Hill. It's always been a tough place to play. You know it's going to be a fight every time you walk in no matter what. And how good they've been lately makes it even tougher."
Ross said you can watch film and see matchups where you can succeed, but the plays still need to be made.
"You'll see areas you think can be positive for you. But they're strong in a lot of areas we're strong in," he said. "But I think the guys are ready to step up to the challenge."
The Hurricanes enter Spring Hill with a fresh start under new head coach Ross after struggling to a 1-9 record last season, including nine losses in a row to end the year.
Citrus lost its fall preseason classic 40-0 at Nature Coast Tech, but Ross saw a lot of positives from that game and the team has had two weeks to prepare for Springstead.
"It almost feels like another season since Nature Coast," he said.
