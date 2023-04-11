Citrus’ Alicia Demott, left, slides home with the winning run just ahead of the tag by Crystal River catcher Athena Childs in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night in Inverness. The Hurricanes won a thriller, 2-1.
Citrus second baseman Alyssa Turner, center, gets set to throw to first after forcing out Violet Flynn of Crystal River, left, on a throw from shortstop Riley Tirrell, right, during the second inning Tuesday night in Inverness.
INVERNESS — Outstanding bunting, baserunning, pitching and defense led the Citrus softball team to a 2-1 10-inning victory over Crystal River Tuesday night at home in a classic pitcher’s duel.
The Hurricanes (12-4) loaded the bass with no outs in the bottom of the 10th on a leadoff walk to Alicia Demott and consecutive perfectly placed bunts by Kelsey Burke and Paisley Williamson. Bella Arnold followed with a third perfect bunt in a row that went out in front of the plate. Demott slid home for the winning run just before a diving Athena Childs could tag her.
“Small ball comes in clutch, especially facing a good pitcher like that,” Citrus winning pitcher Kaylin Smith said.
Williamson said of the late-inning bunting display by the Hurricanes, “It was very impressive. It was nice for everyone to come together as a team and just fight for each other to beat this team.”
The Hurricanes didn’t put the ball in play through five innings, as all 15 outs recorded by Violet Flynn were strikeouts. In the sixth, Citrus changed its approach at the plate, going to a lot of bunts to just put balls in play.
“When you haven’t had baserunners all game and it’s getting late in the game, you have to get baserunners. We tried that and it worked for us, so we just kept doing it,” Citrus head coach Larry Bishop said.
Crystal River fell to 14-6 with the loss.
Trailing 1-0 after a Flynn double to the fence scored Savannah Hinde in the top of the fourth, the Hurricanes knotted the score in the bottom of the sixth.
Williamson reached on an error on a bunt and went all the way around to third on a sacrifice bunt by Arnold. A Riley Tirrell bunt was caught on a great diving grab by Pirate catcher Childs, but Williamson saw no one was watching her, so she tagged up and beat the play at the plate.
“I am so positive in myself on the bases. We were struggling at the plate, everyone knows that. It was either I get stuck on base or who knows what could have happened,” she said. “I saw them getting hyped up and no one was looking at me or was by me. I know my speed and I knew I could make it. I just gave it everything I had and just went for it and it turned out good. It was just my instinct.”
Bishop said of Williamson’s gamble, “Her softball IQ is off that charts. She’s a really smart softball player. She’s just one of those special players and we couldn’t be more proud of her. She took the opportunity. We talk about that, we want to put ourselves in a situation where we have an opportunity and then make the most of the opportunity and she did that.”
And while Citrus’ bunting and baserunning was key, the real story of the game was Smith and Flynn in the circle.
Smith finished the night with 15 strikeouts in 10 innings and scattered four hits. Flynn struck out 18 and allowed three hits in nine-plus innings of work.
“It was definitely a pitcher’s duel tonight. Both of us did really good,” Smith said. “But this was kind of my revenge, because last time we played them I didn’t pitch my best. I had to come back against them.”
Crystal River acting head coach Alyssa Hamilton said after the game, “Both sides did great. Violet did a phenomenal job. To be able to gas up from pitch No. 1, I thought she was great. She dominated in the circle for us. She kept them off balance when they were swinging.
“Unfortunately, the difference between us tonight was they could consecutively lay the bunt down and we couldn’t.”
Bishop said win or lose, both teams will get a lot out of a game like this.
“That was a great pitcher’s duel. Their pitcher and our pitcher back and forth. Those are the type of games you like to be a part of, because they will prepare you for later in the season,” he said. “Our girls executed when they had to and put the ball in play.”
The Hurricanes played errorless ball for 10 innings, something that wasn’t lost on centerfielder Williamson, who made a great diving catch in the top of the 10th.
“I have to give it to Kaylin. She was on tonight and I’m so thankful for her,” she said. “And our defense did whatever they needed to, to help her out.”
