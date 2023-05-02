Citrus shortstop Dalton Denham scoops up a ground ball during action Tuesday night at home against Lake Weir in a District 4A-5 baseball quarterfinal contest. The Hurricanes scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win.
Citrus shortstop Dalton Denham scoops up a ground ball during action Tuesday night at home against Lake Weir in a District 4A-5 baseball quarterfinal contest. The Hurricanes scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win.
Baylie Goodwin of the Citrus softball team had a big night at the plate Tuesday, with a home run and five RBIs in a 13-0 District 4A-5 semifinal win over Weeki Wachee. The Hurricanes play Nature Coast Tech for the district title Thursday at home.
It was a busy Tuesday night on the diamonds in Citrus County, as a trio of softball teams and one baseball team hosted district tournament games.
The Citrus baseball and softball teams both won at home, while the Crystal River and Seven Rivers Christian softball teams weren’t as fortunate and saw their seasons come to a close.
The game of the night was between the Citrus and Lake Weir baseball teams in a District 4A-5 quarterfinal contest.
Citrus led 4-2 entering the seventh inning, but Lake Weir scored three times in the top of the seventh to grab a 5-4 lead. Citrus responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for a thrilling 6-5 triumph.
The fourth-seeded Hurricanes (11-14) travel to top seed North Marion (20-5) Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for a semifinal showdown.
The Citrus softball team didn’t need any heroics in a 13-0 five-inning District 4A-5 semifinal win over Weeki Wachee. The Hurricanes (18-5) play Thursday at home against Nature Coast Tech for the district crown.
Baylie Goodwin had a big night at the plate, with a pair of hits — including a home run — and five RBIs. She also scored twice. Paisley Williamson had three hits, three runs and an RBI and Riley Tirrell and Leone Rotondo drove in two runs each.
Kaylin Smith allowed three hits and struck out four in five innings of work for the shutout victory.
The Crystal River softball team dropped a tough 3-1 decision to Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Hernando. It was the third victory of the season for the Leopards (21-5) over the Pirates (17-9).
The Pirates trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning, when they loaded the bases with no outs. Regina Delarco delivered at RBI single to plate Violet Flynn, but Hernando pitcher Ava Braswell struck out the next three hitters to keep it a 2-1 lead.
Hernando’s Hannah Taylor slugged her 16th home run of the season in the fifth to make it a 3-1 game and the Pirates couldn’t bring another run home.
Flynn finished the game with 12 strikeouts in the circle and went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and run scored. Delarco had two hits and the lone RBI.
The Seven Rivers Christian softball team jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings against Hernando Christian Academy, but the Lions outscored the Warriors 7-0 the rest of the way for an 8-3 District 2A-6 semifinal victory.
The Warriors finished the season 16-9, while the Lions (17-5) advance to Thursday night’s title game against Academy at the Lakes back at Warrior Park.
