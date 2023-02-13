INVERNESS — Seven-year-old Brexton Busch has had a lifetime of watching his father Kyle Busch run throughout the NASCAR scene. But Monday it was Brexton’s turn, and he took the challenge head on.
Brexton Busch made his first-ever attempt behind the wheel of a Bandolero car during the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway.
“We came here to try out this car,” Brexton Busch said from his pit stall. “I’ve never run it before so I want to see how fast it would be.”
He found out the hard way during practice just how much he could push his No. 54 when he lost control out of the fourth turn and backed it into the infield wall.
“I tried to break and turn right to save it,” he said as his pit crew worked to make repairs in order to make it to qualifying on time. “It hit pretty hard, but it didn’t hurt.”
And it did not deter the young driver from pushing for a good qualifying effort.
Brexton and his No. 54 racecar posted a 00:17.643 second lap time, enough to start sixth out of 14 cars.
From there he worked his way to the front and drove off to win the event over Jay Hemenway, Gerald White III, Harley Johnson and Bryson Nichols.
Prior to entering the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals, Brexton Busch had two years racing go carts, quarter midgets, and junior sprints before moving up to the Bandolero division this year.
“I started when I was five and I was terrible,” he said.
Today he’s a winner.
Other Bandolero action included Jayden Johnson with the win over Ayden Christensen, Killian McMann, TJ Moon and Owen Zacharias in Outlaws. Laquan McCoy won the Bandit division. Wyatt Coffey finished second, Colt Johnson third, Bentley Thompson fourth and Jack Smith was fifth.
In Legend Cars action, Austin Bloodworth won the lap-shortened Charger division over Anastasia Markovic, Pheonyx Kimball, Josh Lowe and Evan McKnight.
Donovan Strauss topped the Pro division over Landon Rapp, Garrett Gumm, Joel Smith and Austin Thompson, respectively.
A full field of Young Lions saw Ayrton Brockhouse pick up his first Young Lion win after making a bold move around Jackson Denton for the win. Gage Gilby followed the pair for third. Early race leader Cooper Gaul finished fourth, Garrett Erwin fifth.
Carson Haislip beat out Jesse Martinez for the Semi-Pro win with Sean McElearney, George Phillips and Luke Yarbrough rounding out the top five, respectively.
In the final event of the day, John Mullins was in the right place at the right time to win under caution in Masters. Robbie Woodall also benefitted from the caution, caused by a car that had spun out of turn No. 4, and was posted in second despite spinning at the other end of the racetrack. Brian Weimer finished fourth, Darrell Buckingham fifth.
The 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals continues Tuesday with a full round of qualifying and feature action including Beginner Bando, Chargers, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion, Semi-Pro and Bandit.
The five-day 2023 INEX Winter Nationals concludes Friday.
Citrus County Speedway’s main grandstand gates will open at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $15 per day, or $60 for a pass that is good for the entire week. Concession stand will be open.
2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals
at Citrus County Speedway, Inverness
Official Results
Day 1
Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
BANDOLERO DIVISIONS
BEGINNER BANDOLERO
14 cars: A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Brexton Busch[6]; 2. 75-Jay Hemenway[8]; 3. 1X-Gerald White III[5]; 4. 7-Harley Johnson[2]; 5. 80-Bryson Nichols[3]; 6. 16-Matt Hodges[4]; 7. 5F-Christopher Flynn[13]; 8. 75J-Allee Johnson[10]; 9. 18-Michael Mazzagatti[12]; 10. 66-Evan Johnson[1]; 11. 5-Corbin Cannon[11]; 12. T2-Camden Truett[7]; 13. 8X-Addison Martinez[9]; 14. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.294[7]; 2. 7-Harley Johnson, 00:17.411[8]; 3. 80-Bryson Nichols, 00:17.505[11]; 4. 16-Matt Hodges, 00:17.586[5]; 5. 1X-Gerald White III, 00:17.599[14]; 6. 54-Brexton Busch, 00:17.643[1]; 7. T2-Camden Truett, 00:17.720[13]; 8. 75-Jay Hemenway, 00:17.898[4]; 9. 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:18.172[9]; 10. 75J-Allee Johnson, 00:18.340[6]; 11. 5-Corbin Cannon, 00:18.540[2]; 12. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:18.684[10]; 13. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:18.694; 14. (DQ) 5F-Christopher Flynn, 00:18.694[3]
BANDIT
17 cars: A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 26-Laquan McCoy[2]; 2. 2-Wyatt Coffey[6]; 3. 24-Colt Johnson[10]; 4. 22-Bentley Thompson[3]; 5. 9S-Jack Smith[11]; 6. 38L-Billy Lee[5]; 7. 11-Bryson Carlbert[8]; 8. 46-Lane Christensen[1]; 9. 14-Parker Davis[9]; 10. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti[13]; 11. 37-Carson Cauble[12]; 12. 04J-James Monolo[14]; 13. 3-Levi Morrow[7]; 14. 18-Matthew Laprade[4]; 15. 9-Carson Sherman[16]; 16. 88-Grayson Ikard[17]; 17. 13-Luka Dib[15] . Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:16.045[3]; 2. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.194[12]; 3. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.235[17]; 4. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.371[9]; 5. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:16.404[10]; 6. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:16.408[4]; 7. 3-Levi Morrow, 00:16.410[14]; 8. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:16.428[1]; 9. 14-Parker Davis, 00:16.452[5]; 10. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:16.464[8]; 11. 9S-Jack Smith, 00:16.474[16]; 12. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:16.558[2]; 13. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:16.957[11]; 14. 04J-James Monolo, 00:17.053[13]; 15. 13-Luka Dib, 00:17.203[6]; 16. 9-Carson Sherman, 00:17.303[15]; 17. 88-Grayson Ikard, 00:17.469[7]. 17 entries.
BANDOLERO OUTLAW
20 CARS.: A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson[1]; 2. 24-Ayden Christensen[2]; 3. 2M-Killian McMann[7]; 4. 9-TJ Moon[9]; 5. 35-Owen Zacharias[6]; 6. 15-Alison Johnson[8]; 7. 68-Wyatt Dent[12]; 8. 97-Daniel Vandenburg[14]; 9. 24B-Bryson Brinkley[10]; 10. 17-Ben Morabito[5]; 11. 33-Cullen O'Connor[15]; 12. 21-Sarah Whitesell[17]; 13. 78-Atley Wiese[13]; 14. 2-Lily Whynot[18]; 15. 41-Mandi Lee[19]; 16. 38-Emma Britt[4]; 17. 8E-Carter Erickson[11]; 18. 000-Lincoln Johnson[16]; 19. 88-Cohen Henze[3]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson, 00:16.023[8]; 2. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:16.072[3]; 3. 88-Cohen Henze, 00:16.085[6]; 4. 38-Emma Britt, 00:16.144[2]; 5. 17-Ben Morabito, 00:16.181[14]; 6. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.353[20]; 7. 2M-Killian McMann, 00:16.361[12]; 8. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:16.376[7]; 9. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.381[13]; 10. 24B-Bryson Brinkley, 00:16.390[1]; 11. 8E-Carter Erickson, 00:16.410[5]; 12. 68-Wyatt Dent, 00:16.492[4]; 13. 78-Atley Wiese, 00:16.529[19]; 14. 97-Daniel Vandenburg, 00:16.695[16]; 15. 33-Cullen O'Connor, 00:16.736[15]; 16. 000-Lincoln Johnson, 00:17.069[9]; 17. 21-Sarah Whitesell, 00:17.115[17]; 18. 2-Lily Whynot, 00:18.069[18]; 19. 41-Mandi Lee, 00:18.440[11]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:18.440.
LEGEND CARS DIVISIONS
MASTERS LEGENDS
25 cars: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins[1]; 2. 77-Robbie Woodall[4]; 3. 57-Kevin Foisy[3]; 4. 40-Brian Weimer[2]; 5. 77B-Darrell Buckingham[7]; 6. 93-Kevin Rollins[6]; 7. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie[12]; 8. 24-Ray Fitzgerald[5]; 9. 2V-Brad Vanhouton[9]; 10. 2-Jim Sylvester[11]; 11. 08-Steve Gareau[15]; 12. 5-Brandin Wrisley[8]; 13. 19D-Donald McCormick[18]; 14. 31-Giles Martin[16]; 15. 87-Mike Mazzagatti[14]; 16. 2B-Chris Byerly[17]; 17. 10-Rob Alestock[19]; 18. 57H-Scott Heintz[21]; 19. 15-Scott Kinsman[20]; 20. 19-John Robbins[10]; 21. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli; 22. (DNS) 78-Andy James; 23. (DNS) 66-Daryl Mahar; 24. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens; 25. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jrr. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins, 00:15.064[16]; 2. 40-Brian Weimer, 00:15.174[23]; 3. 57-Kevin Foisy, 00:15.205[6]; 4. 77-Robbie Woodall, 00:15.230[24]; 5. 24-Ray Fitzgerald, 00:15.231[5]; 6. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.234[18]; 7. 77B-Darrell Buckingham, 00:15.252[2]; 8. 5-Brandin Wrisley, 00:15.317[25]; 9. 2V-Brad Vanhouton, 00:15.355[22]; 10. 19-John Robbins, 00:15.362[17]; 11. 2-Jim Sylvester, 00:15.433[20]; 12. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie, 00:15.438[15]; 13. 78-Andy James, 00:15.447[9]; 14. 87-Mike Mazzagatti, 00:15.594[13]; 15. 08-Steve Gareau, 00:15.614[7]; 16. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.642[12]; 17. 2B-Chris Byerly, 00:15.670[3]; 18. 19D-Donald McCormick, 00:15.745[14]; 19. 10-Rob Alestock, 00:16.096[1]; 20. 15-Scott Kinsman, 00:16.123[10]; 21. 57H-Scott Heintz, 00:16.373[8]; 22. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli, 00:16.373; 23. (DNS) 66-Daryl Mahar, 00:16.373; 24. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens, 00:16.373; 25. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr, 00:16.373.
PRO
23 cars: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Donovan Strauss[8]; 2. 28R-Landon Rapp[3]; 3. 5-Garrett Gumm[7]; 4. 24-Joel Smith[1]; 5. 2-Austin Thompson[12]; 6. 62-Landen Lewis[4]; 7. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[16]; 8. 72-Nick Woodall[14]; 9. 56-Ethan Norfleet[13]; 10. 7-Tristan McKee[2]; 11. 8-Colin Stocker[15]; 12. 78-Colton Crocker[17]; 13. 16-Josh Speas[10]; 14. 84-Xavier King[18]; 15. 4NH-Thomas Everson[11]; 16. B1-Brenton Irving[20]; 17. 46-Kaleb Bradley[22]; 18. 1-Alex McCollum[5]; 19. 45-Jacob Bradley[21]; 20. 77-Jason Alder[23]; 21. 67-Cameron Bolin[6]; 22. 22-Gianni Esposito[9]; 23. 00-Gavin Graham[19]. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Joel Smith, 00:14.996[18]; 2. 7-Tristan McKee, 00:15.017[15]; 3. 28R-Landon Rapp, 00:15.021[17]; 4. 62-Landen Lewis, 00:15.023[13]; 5. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.072[14]; 6. 67-Cameron Bolin, 00:15.077[2]; 7. 5-Garrett Gumm, 00:15.099[9]; 8. 51-Donovan Strauss, 00:15.111[21]; 9. 22-Gianni Esposito, 00:15.125[6]; 10. 16-Josh Speas, 00:15.133[19]; 11. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.142[7]; 12. 2-Austin Thompson, 00:15.159[22]; 13. 56-Ethan Norfleet, 00:15.163[16]; 14. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.178[23]; 15. 8-Colin Stocker, 00:15.192[20]; 16. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.225[11]; 17. 78-Colton Crocker, 00:15.229[5]; 18. 84-Xavier King, 00:15.230[12]; 19. 00-Gavin Graham, 00:15.283[8]; 20. B1-Brenton Irving, 00:15.292[10]; 21. 45-Jacob Bradley, 00:15.312[3]; 22. 46-Kaleb Bradley, 00:15.416[4]; 23. 77-Jason Alder, 00:15.449[1]
SEMI-PRO
31 cars: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 08-Carson Haislip[5]; 2. 5X-Jesse Martinez[8]; 3. 98-Sean McElearney[2]; 4. 55-George Phillips[3]; 5. 72-Luke Yarbrough[10]; 6. 66-Owen Mahar[11]; 7. 17-Mason Lastra[1]; 8. 81-Karlin Ray[12]; 9. 8-Trevor Wester[4]; 10. 0-Jerrod Holle[7]; 11. 22-Taylor Corum[14]; 12. 77-Jadan Bowling[9]; 13. 04-Cameron Murray[13]; 14. 4-Preston Wrisley[23]; 15. 9-Jackson Reynolds[16]; 16. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter[22]; 17. 9V-Chase VanHouten[20]; 18. 9C-Michael Crafton[19]; 19. 71-Nick Morabito[21]; 20. 60-Shawn English[6]; 21. 18-Chris Kuhn[24]; 22. 64-Lucas Vera[15]; 23. 31M-Sam Mazzo[18]; 24. 9W-Sterling Wrisley[17]. B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 71-Nick Morabito[2]; 2. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter[1]; 3. 4-Preston Wrisley[3]; 4. 18-Chris Kuhn[5]; 5. 51J-Josh Inglis[9]; 6. 26-JT Poole[4]; 7. 84-Noah Healey[6]; 8. 96-John Palmer Pisle[7]; 9. 316-Adam Walker[8]; 10. (DNS) 01-Brody Gunter; 11. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra, 00:14.996[12]; 2. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.074[17]; 3. 55-George Phillips, 00:15.091[20]; 4. 8-Trevor Wester, 00:15.094[28]; 5. 08-Carson Haislip, 00:15.095[6]; 6. 60-Shawn English, 00:15.114[4]; 7. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.122[8]; 8. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.142[15]; 9. 77-Jadan Bowling, 00:15.144[1]; 10. 72-Luke Yarbrough, 00:15.162[31]; 11. 66-Owen Mahar, 00:15.181[14]; 12. 81-Karlin Ray, 00:15.186[23]; 13. 04-Cameron Murray, 00:15.208[19]; 14. 22-Taylor Corum, 00:15.215[2]; 15. 64-Lucas Vera, 00:15.236[26]; 16. 9-Jackson Reynolds, 00:15.238[24]; 17. 9W-Sterling Wrisley, 00:15.239[30]; 18. 31M-Sam Mazzo, 00:15.272[16]; 19. 9C-Michael Crafton, 00:15.285[3]; 20. 9V-Chase VanHouten, 00:15.288[25]; 21. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter, 00:15.342[13]; 22. 71-Nick Morabito, 00:15.348[18]; 23. 4-Preston Wrisley, 00:15.478[29]; 24. 26-JT Poole, 00:15.545[22]; 25. 18-Chris Kuhn, 00:15.592[11]; 26. 84-Noah Healey, 00:15.638[7]; 27. 96-John Palmer Pisle, 00:15.677[21]; 28. 316-Adam Walker, 00:15.779[27]; 29. 51J-Josh Inglis, 00:15.985[9]; 30. 01-Brody Gunter, 00:15.985[5]; 31. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball, 00:15.985
YOUNG LION
20 cars: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse[7]; 2. 124-Jackson Denton[5]; 3. 25-Gage Gilby[2]; 4. 8-Cooper Gaul[3]; 5. 9-Garrett Erwin[4]; 6. 21-Nathan Lyons[8]; 7. 62-Keelan Harvick[6]; 8. 31-Darren Krantz Jr[15]; 9. 81-Hunter Jordan[14]; 10. 95-London McKenzie[16]; 11. 23-Beckham Malone[1]; 12. 88-Max Reaves[12]; 13. 36-Ty Fredrickson[9]; 14. 93-Aidan Walker[19]; 15. 29-Cole Robie[11]; 16. 18-Alex Meggs[18]; 17. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller[13]; 18. 79-Neal Dulin[10]; 19. 10-Kevin Davis[17]; 20. (DNS) 24-Ayden Christensen. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:15.132[15]; 2. 25-Gage Gilby, 00:15.136[9]; 3. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.157[8]; 4. 9-Garrett Erwin, 00:15.159[6]; 5. 124-Jackson Denton, 00:15.172[4]; 6. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.173[10]; 7. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.191[1]; 8. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.206[14]; 9. 36-Ty Fredrickson, 00:15.216[7]; 10. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.228[5]; 11. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.233[19]; 12. 88-Max Reaves, 00:15.242[18]; 13. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.263[12]; 14. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.263[11]; 15. 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:15.271[13]; 16. 95-London McKenzie, 00:15.358[16]; 17. 10-Kevin Davis, 00:15.408[3]; 18. 18-Alex Meggs, 00:15.423[17]; 19. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:15.494[20]; 20. (DNS) 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.494.
CHARGER LEGENDS
23 entries: A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth[1]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic[3]; 3. 88J-Joseph Viverito[4]; 4. 7-Karter Beattie[5]; 5. 20-Evan McKnight[2]; 6. 99-Spencer Bradshaw[10]; 7. 23-Josh Lowe[11]; 8. 13-Ayden Brockhouse[8]; 9. 75-Makenna Crocker[19]; 10. 88-Phoenyx Kimball[9]; 11. 25-Nate Morris[20]; 12. 51K-Aiden King[15]; 13. 51-Raven Kimball[17]; 14. 06-Olivia Murray[6]; 15. 29-Kendall VanHouten[21]; 16. 4-Katelyn Hicks[13]; 17. 9-Abi Johnson[12]; 18. 78-Gracie Crocker[14]; 19. 84-Brandon Montgomery[22]; 20. 1-Austin Harrison[7]; 21. 33-Clayton Bohanon[16]; 22. 1X-Cameron White[18]; 23. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip. Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth, 00:15.136[2]; 2. 20-Evan McKnight, 00:15.202[17]; 3. 87-Anastasia Markovic, 00:15.260[16]; 4. 88J-Joseph Viverito, 00:15.269[22]; 5. 7-Karter Beattie, 00:15.433[1]; 6. 06-Olivia Murray, 00:15.451[20]; 7. 1-Austin Harrison, 00:15.456[9]; 8. 13-Ayden Brockhouse, 00:15.476[5]; 9. 88-Phoenyx Kimball, 00:15.482[12]; 10. 99-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.486[4]; 11. 23-Josh Lowe, 00:15.525[15]; 12. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:15.599[11]; 13. 4-Katelyn Hicks, 00:15.631[10]; 14. 78-Gracie Crocker, 00:15.635[6]; 15. 51K-Aiden King, 00:15.637[14]; 16. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:15.658[3]; 17. 51-Raven Kimball, 00:15.674[13]; 18. 1X-Cameron White, 00:15.723[23]; 19. 75-Makenna Crocker, 00:15.747[7]; 20. 25-Nate Morris, 00:15.750[19]; 21. 29-Kendall VanHouten, 00:16.317[21]; 22. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip, 00:16.464; 23. (DQ) 84-Brandon Montgomery, 00:16.464[18]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.