Grace Burkholder of Lecanto competes in the 100 freestyle at the district meet Oct. 27 in Ocala. The Panther placed ninth that event Saturday at the Class 2A State Finals in Stuart. She also finished 16th in 100 breaststroke.
Drew Jenkins of Citrus, left, and Dean Carey of Crystal River dive off the starting block during the 100 freestyle race Oct. 27 at districts in Ocala. The two county rivals also competed in that event Saturday at the Class 2A State Championships in Stuart, with Jenkins placing 12th and Carey 24th.
After a week delay due to Hurricane Nicole the best swimmers in Citrus County hit the pool Saturday at the Class 2A FHSAA State Championships at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.
A pair of seniors closed out their outstanding careers in style by qualifying for the B finals in both of their events.
Grace Burkholder of Lecanto, the lone girl from the county to qualify for state, finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle in 54.73 seconds, missing a trip to the A finals by .28 seconds.
In the B finals later in the day, the Panther won the race with a clocking of 54.28 to place ninth overall in the state. Her time was better than the eighth-place finisher in the A final, but her official finish is still ninth. She also took ninth in the same race as a sophomore in 2020 in Class 3A.
Burkholder also competed in the 100 breaststroke Saturday, where she finished 15th in the preliminaries with a clocking of 1:09.02 to once again qualify for the B finals at night. In the B finals, the Panther senior finished eighth in 1:10.76 to place 16th overall in Class 2A.
For the second year in a row, Citrus senior Drew Jenkins reached the B finals in both of his events.
The Hurricane finished 14th in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.84 and in the B final, he placed fourth in 48.95 to finish 12th overall in 2A.
Jenkins also raced in the 100 backstroke, where he finished 15th in the preliminaries in 54.93. He also finished 15th overall in 2A after taking seventh in the B final with a time of 55.54.
The Hurricane placed 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 100 butterfly last season at state and was 21st in the 200 individual medley as a sophomore in 2020.
Also in the boys 100 backstroke Saturday was Lecanto's Josh Ambrose. The Panther junior just missed a trip to the B finals with a time of 56.55 in the preliminaries to place 18th overall.
Crystal River sophomore Dean Carey had a busy day with three events.
The Pirate finished 20th in the preliminaries of the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.81, placed 24th in the 100 freestyle in 51.27 and was on the 200 freestyle relay team with Tyler Penn, Garrett Hickman and Landon Vincent. That foursome placed 18th in the preliminaries in 1:34.21, missing a trip to the B finals by .70 seconds.
