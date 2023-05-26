citrus spring wrap

Citrus running back Colton McNeely keeps his legs driving while carrying a load of defenders during action last fall. After spring ball, new head coach Josh Ross said McNeely is "a true leader in every sense of the word." Ross said it was a very productive spring building the program's culture.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

The culture new Citrus head football coach Josh Ross wants to build around the program took some big steps this spring.

With just five wins in the past three seasons, including nine losses in a row to end last year, the Hurricanes are trying to work their way back to the postseason form of 2019.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.