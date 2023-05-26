The culture new Citrus head football coach Josh Ross wants to build around the program took some big steps this spring.
With just five wins in the past three seasons, including nine losses in a row to end last year, the Hurricanes are trying to work their way back to the postseason form of 2019.
"Overall, I'm excited. The guys came in day in and day out and worked their tails off. We definitely got a lot better and grew as a team. That culture is starting to be built," Ross said. "In the (spring) game it just proved we have the pieces in place to be successful. I think we have a chance to really set a mark for these guys and can have their own legacy that they can be proud of."
Ross said being able to spend the spring with the team was important.
"It makes a vast difference being able to have the time to get in January or February instead of June," he said. "You get a chance to build your culture with the guys coming in and you get that spring season to really implement the type of things you're wanting to do. Scheme-wise, to culture, so they understand who you are and they get to know who you are.
"We got a little further than I thought we would. We got the entire base of our offense in, sans a couple concepts. We wanted to make sure going into spring game they understood what was going on, could fly around, so we could get a good view on who could do what without overloading them."
The Hurricanes wrapped up the spring with a 10-7 loss at Wesley Chapel.
"Even from my days back at Hernando you always knew Citrus was going to bring hard-nose football and give everything they had every single snap and that's exactly what they did Friday night," Ross said. "At the end of the day, every single rep, every single snap, those kids gave it 100% every single time."
Ross said the defense was spectacular, while the offense made several mistakes but also had some highlights.
"Defense played absolutely lights out. It was a very impressive performance, especially since we gave up five turnovers," he said. "They kept us in the game the entire time. They only gave up three points. The lone touchdown for Wesley Chapel was a fumble return. They bailed us out quite a bit.
"When you have five turnovers, you didn't have the night you wanted to have. But that being said, we were able to move the ball up and down the field. Run game was working, pass game had its moments. We definitely showed flashes on that side of the ball to compliment what the defense did."
Ross said there were several players who stood out during the spring, including Colton McNeely, who rushed for 1,200 yards and was second on the team in tackles as a sophomore, but was hampered with an injury as a junior.
"Colton McNeely showed up every day and worked his tail off. Led the team the way it should be led," Ross said. "He's a true leader in every sense of the word."
McNeely was someone Ross was very aware of coming into the program. Some new names also caught his eye this spring.
"Another guy who came along who I hadn't necessarily heard his name before I got here, but definitely showed up and showed out every single day since I got here back in February was Camren Pagels," Ross said of his H-back/tight end. "He earned himself some playing time that we weren't necessarily counting on going into the spring. And had an absolute dominant performance in our game Friday with a big-time catch in a key situation."
Another new face is looking to lead the offense on Friday nights.
"A kid who's new to the program, was here a few years ago, transferred to Dunnellon and decided to come back home this year, Tyler Jones at quarterback. He has definitely taken control of the offense," Ross said. "Definitely done everything you would want and need from the guy trying to lead your offense. Made some big plays throughout spring and throughout Friday's game against Wesley Chapel."
Ross said from now until fall practices begin, he wants his players to work on expanding their knowledge of the game.
"It's continuing to hammer those details day in and day out. Take care of the little things like ball security, discipline, make sure we're lined up in the right positions with offense and defense. Understanding our playbook," he said. "With the break over summer you get a little more time to work on that and it's a great time for guys to increase their IQ. Get exposure to different ideas, whether it's with us or go to camps.
"We just push our guys to expose themselves to as much football as they possibly can. I'm a big believer in chasing knowledge. And it doesn't just have to be with us. It can be anyway they can find it. Just improve your base football IQ."
Citrus 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 18 - at Nature Coast Tech (preseason)
Sept. 1 - at Springstead
Sept. 8 - vs. Hernando
Sept. 15 - at The Villages
Sept. 22 - at Crystal River
Sept. 29 - vs. Gulf
Oct. 6 - at West Port
Oct. 13 - at Fivay
Oct. 20 - vs. River Ridge
Oct. 27 - vs. Lecanto
Nov. 3 - at Williston
