7r spring wrap

Kamryn Johnson of Seven Rivers Christian, left, wraps up a quarterback during action last fall at Warrior Park in Lecanto. Johnson was one of several Warriors who stood out during the recent spring practices and game.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

To paraphrase a famous quote, reports of the death of the Seven Rivers Christian football team's offense are greatly exaggerated.

Despite losing four-plus year starter at quarterback and Chronicle offensive player of the year Nehemiah Vann, 1,000-yard rusher Brent Summers and some top receiving targets, head coach Monty Vann is confident the Warriors are set up to succeed and build off last year's 7-3 record. That included a trip to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference state tournament semifinals.

