To paraphrase a famous quote, reports of the death of the Seven Rivers Christian football team's offense are greatly exaggerated.
Despite losing four-plus year starter at quarterback and Chronicle offensive player of the year Nehemiah Vann, 1,000-yard rusher Brent Summers and some top receiving targets, head coach Monty Vann is confident the Warriors are set up to succeed and build off last year's 7-3 record. That included a trip to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference state tournament semifinals.
"Continue to build and that's what we're going to do. We have our culture in place and it's going to be good," he said.
The reason for that optimism starts up front with a group of linemen coach Vann couldn't rave enough about after spring practices and a 34-6 spring game victory May 19 at home over Trinity Christian.
"That offensive line is going to be really good," Vann said. "It's Drew Jackson, Kam Johnson, Dennis Bergstrom, Carson de Beer and then we picked up a new one. He's about 6-4, 230, Alec Perry. Those five up front are big and athletic.
"The strength of us is our offensive line. I think we have a great offensive line. They played really well. They played as a unit. And with an offensive line, that's going to make up for a lot of things on the back end."
Nate Tidwell and Timothy Nott are currently in a battle for the starting quarterback spot. Vann said the spring was too close between them to name a starter.
"Spring was good to see two quarterbacks compete. They both had a lot of production. I believe Nate threw two touchdowns and Timothy threw one (in the spring game). They went through their progressions well," Vann said. "They don't have the keys to the Corvette yet, but they are slowly learning and getting it. Not naming a starter yet. We're going to go through 7-on-7 season this summer and just see who progresses. They both looked good."
As far as taking over for longtime starter Summers in the backfield, Vann said there was a standout.
"Hayden Pillsbury had a great game at running back. He seems to be taking over that spot that Brent's leaving," he said. "And when we use Timothy at quarterback we use Nate at running back. And he's a big, physical kid."
Vann said the spring game got out of hand early with a 28-0 Warriors lead midway through the first quarter. That allowed the coaching staff to see a lot of players in action.
"We just kind of called off the dogs a little bit and got some reps. Just wanted to see what we could do with some different guys," Vann said. "We didn't want a running clock so early. That's highly attributed to our offensive line."
The defense also did its job.
"Kam Johnson on defense, he created three turnovers. With Kam and Carson and those guys creating turnovers and making big plays on defense, they couldn't move the ball," Vann said. "And we looked up and before we knew it, it was 28-0."
Noah Magill had a solid season catching the ball last year and Vann expects great strides this fall.
"Noah Magill showed up. He had a good year last year but this year, as long as the quarterbacks just get it in the vacitny of Noah, he's going to come up with the ball and do some good things there," he said.
Vann said what he wants to see out of the players in the offseason can be summed up in one word.
"Consistency. They can be showing up to workouts consistently, being at 7-on-7 consistently and we'll be fine," he said. "It's a tough schedule this year. We had a couple teams that have decided they don't want to play us, so we had to pick up some other teams, which is fine. It's made our schedule a little tougher, but it's going to be a fun season."
Vann said the program saw a good number of kids come out for spring football and hopes that numbers grows by fall practices.
"I'm hoping we keep the kids. They could turn over a new leaf and want to go to another school over the summer. Or they could say they just want to play basketball," he said. "Just hoping we retain our guys. We had 20 come out for spring and that was definitely our biggest numbers as far as spring football. If we keep everybody and add two or three more like we do every summer, I think we're going to be a very solid team. Very excited for the future."
Seven Rivers Christian 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 18 - Trinity Prep
Aug. 25 - First Academy Leesburg
Sept. 1 - vs. All Saints' Academy
Sept. 8 - at Oak Hall
Sept. 15 - vs Canterbury (Fort Myers)
Sept. 22 - vs. Cornerstone Charter Academy
Oct. 6 - vs. Faith Christian
Oct. 13 - Bell HS
Oct. 20 - at Bishop Snyder
