KISSIMMEE — Last year at the state wrestling tournament, Crystal River's Blaine Reed and Tim Gray left empty handed. They weren't going to let that happen again.
On Saturday, both Pirates exited the FHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Silver Spurs Arena with medals to cap off outstanding seasons.
Reed placed fourth in Class 1A at 113 to close out his high school career and Gray, a junior, finished third in 1A at 220.
They are the first medalists for Crystal River since Eddie Bennis placed fourth in 1A at 182 pounds in 2016. Gray's third-place effort is the highest place finish for a Pirate since Bradley Pratt placed second at 160 in 2003.
"I'm very proud of Blaine, very proud of Tim, I'm very proud of this team," head coach Guy Touchton said. "My coaching staff, with Brad Cortez, coach (Rich) Woitowitz, they're phenomenal coaches. Without them in the room we wouldn't have this kind of success."
Gray did one of the toughest things to accomplish at a state wrestling tournament. After losing his first match Thursday, the Pirate won five matches in a row to place third.
"It was a long ride for him. You lose your first one and go straight into the consolation round, that's a lot of wrestling to get all the way back to third," Touchton said. "We knew he could do it. In the end he did what he was supposed to do. He found himself, got his composure back and wrestled like Tim always wrestles. And he'll be back next year."
Gray said he felt he let a lot of people down after losing in the first round and owed it to everyone to battle back.
"I felt like I really let down my team, let down my coaches and let myself down most of all. Had motivation coming back," Gray said. "Everything has paid off and I'm really excited about it.
"The goal is always first. We saw early on Thursday I wasn't going to make that happen. So, I just had to make myself happy a little bit. Third place in this tournament as a junior, going to come back next year stronger. I'm still not satisfied."
As for Reed, Touchton said it was a great finish to an outstanding Crystal River career.
"He's been very entertaining to watch. He's got a lot of fight in him," Touchton said. "He makes us nervous, but it was fun having him in the room and I'm going to be proud putting his name up on our wall."
Sweet revenge
Both Pirates opened Saturday morning against wrestlers they had recently lost to.
Reed was first up against Mario Del Vecchio of Cocoa Beach, who pinned the Pirate last weekend in the Region 1A-2 finals.
The Minuteman eighth-grader struck first with a takedown and three back points with his lethal cradle. Reed escaped late in the first to make it a 5-1 match. The Pirate earned a stall point and a takedown in the second period to close the gap to 5-4 entering the third.
Del Vecchio took top in the third looking to end it with a cradle once again. He did get one locked up and a pair of back points, but Reed slipped out of the grip, reversed the Minuteman to his back and squeezed tight until the fall was called at 4:58.
Reed screamed as he got up and then jumped into the waiting arms of coach Touchton.
"It felt really good. Finally got that revenge," Reed said. "I knew after the cradle in the first match I had to just go with it and roll through. I knew it was over."
Gray was up later in the session against the wrestler who knocked him into the consolation bracket Thursday, fellow junior Ralph Riche of Key West. The Conch claimed an 8-5 victory in the first round of the tournament, but it would be a much different result this time around.
Riche did finish off a single leg takedown early in the first period, but Gray reversed him right away to knot the score at 2-2. After Riche escaped for a 3-2 lead, the Conch grappler got in on another single leg. But this time Gray used a hip toss to send Riche to his back and got the fall in 1:48.
"I've been working a lot on my body position and improving my hips," Gray said. "I just waited for the opportunity where I felt like I had more leverage and just tossed him to his back."
Going for bronze
Those two wins to start off the day placed both Pirates into the third-place matches in their respective weight classes.
Reed faced off against Gian Ortiz of Jensen Beach for the last match of his prep career.
The Pirate senior, who was never afraid to use his funky style to score big moves in a match, had a fitting finale.
Ortiz struck first with a takedown and a pair of nearfall points, but Reed reversed Ortiz to his back for a big five-point move and 5-4 lead. But Ortiz hit a reverse cradle late in the period for four more points and an 8-5 lead after a wild first period.
Reed chose top in the second period and midway through turned Ortiz again for a set of three back points to knot the score 8-8.
Ortiz didn't want anything to do with Reed on the mat and chose neutral to start the third. The Falcon hit a quick double leg for a takedown to open the period and used a cradle to turn the Pirate for more back points and a 13-8 advantage. Reed got a reversal midway through the period and earned a stall point but could not get the late turn he needed and dropped an entertaining 13-11 decision.
"It was a pretty fun match. I thought I had him pinned four times, at least," Reed said. "The main goal was to take the whole thing, but fourth is good."
Touchton said Reed left it all on the mat this week.
"He wrestled some of the best matches I've ever seen him wrestle," he said. "I was happy to see him wrestle to his full potential at this tournament."
Gray took on Ben Arnett of Lemon Bay in the third-place bout at 220, meaning every Pirate state qualifier wrestled a Manta Ray at some point during the tournament.
Lemon Bay held a 2-1 edge in matches won before Gray's medal match. It would quickly be two matches won for both teams.
The Pirate hit a blast double for a takedown just 25 seconds into the match and led 2-1 after the first period. Arnett chose down in the second period and never got up until after Gray powered him over to his back and recorded the fall in 2:56 to claim the bronze medal.
"A lot of adrenaline and a lot of momentum. Working on my moves," Gray said of the fall. "Just listened to my coaches. They're almost never wrong in the matches so I just trust them, and it's worked out. I'm really appreciative of them."
