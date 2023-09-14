week 4 fb preview

Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey, left, goes over the play call with quarterback Jesse Paul during the preseason game Aug. 18 at Leesburg. It's been nearly a month since that game and the Pirates have yet to play at home, losing out on the home opener due to Hurricane Idalia. The Pirates hit the road again Friday night at Windermere Prep.

 MATT PFIFFNER Sports editor

All four Citrus County teams suffered losses last Friday, so this is a bounce back week for Citrus, Crystal River, Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian.

Lecanto takes the first step in what it hopes will be the first district championship season in program history, while Crystal River also hits the road — again. Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian look to snap two-game losing skids at home Friday night.

