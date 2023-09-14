All four Citrus County teams suffered losses last Friday, so this is a bounce back week for Citrus, Crystal River, Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian.
Lecanto takes the first step in what it hopes will be the first district championship season in program history, while Crystal River also hits the road — again. Citrus and Seven Rivers Christian look to snap two-game losing skids at home Friday night.
Crystal River (1-1) at Windermere Prep (0-2), 7 p.m.
Because their home game Sept. 1 was canceled due to Hurricane Idalia, the Pirates hit the road for the fourth straight game — including the preseason classic — to begin the season when they take on the Lakers.
"I think the players are resilient. They just want to play football," head coach Cliff Lohrey said of the fourth straight road test. "Of course, they want to be home in front of the blue sea and a big crowd. But when the game starts it only matters what happens between the lines. From a coaching standpoint it allows us to be battled tested. You have to be consistent in your approach."
After a season-opening 41-0 victory at Weeki Wachee, the Pirates fell 27-18 at East Ridge last week. After falling behind 14-0, Crystal River got to within 14-12, but a special teams play by East Ridge was the difference.
"We had all the momentum on our side, and they returned a kickoff for a touchdown. You hate to have to learn a lesson that way," Lohrey said. "But it just goes to show when we preach you need to go full-go every play, no plays off, if what happened to us Friday night doesn't reinforce that, I'd be shocked. I'm confident with this group that they will bounce back and be ready for Windermere Prep on Friday night.
"I thought we played really hard Friday night. We made a few big mistakes that, to the credit of East Ridge, they capitalized on them."
The Lakers may be 0-2, but those losses are to good teams in Seffner Christian and Orlando Christian Prep.
"I was just telling our players today their record is a deceptive 0-2. They have two really high-quality opponents," Lohrey said. "They're a heavy run-oriented team. We have to align correctly and communicate and fly to the football."
The Lakers have attempted just 19 passes on the season for 38 total yards and have four players with 25 or more yards rushing through the first two games of the season.
The Villages (0-2) at Citrus (0-2), 7 p.m.
These two teams have both played a tough opening schedule and that shows with their identical 0-2 records.
The Hurricanes have losses to Springstead and Hernando, while the Buffalo dropped games to South Sumter and Zephyrhills.
Citrus had two games last week — Monday and Friday — and head coach Josh Ross liked the improvement he saw.
"In a short time, we understood what we were looking for and wanted to get. We were in the red zone five times and only got one touchdown. We just have to convert," he said of the Hernando game. "On defense we had quite a few third down stop attempts and just didn't execute to get us off the field. We're right there. They are learning a hard lesson. To learn how to walk you have to learn how to crawl. To learn how to win you have to learn how to lose."
The Villages has scored just six points this season, losing 55-6 to South Sumter and 27-0 to Zephyrhills.
"They played two of the premier team in our area. On film they aren't a bad team, they just ran into two buzz saws," Ross said. "We expect a good team against us on Friday night."
Ross is hoping his defense can has similar success shutting the Buffalo down.
"Obviously, we want to have that same type of output that Zephyrhills and South Sumter has done," he said. "Our kids have stood up to the test, it's just now can they finish. That's our biggest key now, finish what we started."
The two teams met last season, with the Buffalo coming out on top, 35-14.
"The Villages, you can tell they're well coached and have intelligent players on the field," Ross said. "Take what they give us and stay within ourselves. We're going to have to play our best game. They're going to execute the game plan the coaches put in for them."
Canterbury (1-2) at Seven Rivers Christian (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Meeting for the first time since 2018, these two programs are both looking to get back on track.
The Warriors started the season with a lopsided victory at First Academy-Leesburg but have since lost at home to All Saints' Academy and at top-ranked Oak Hall last week, 70-14.
"I think our core leaders, our core unit is doing really good with it. The guys who have been around it. They bounced back pretty good at practice," head coach Monty Vann said of dealing with the lopsided loss last week. "Some of our younger guys are still kind of shell shocked. There's something about practices on Monday's that are a healing process. We just have to clean up mistakes and move forward from there."
Nate Tidwell passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns last week in the loss, but Oak Hall was able to shut down the Warriors' rushing game that had been running over opponents the first two weeks. The Warriors will be without their two starting tackles this week, but the focus is still to get back to the run.
"We need to get that back on track. A big part of it is we've had some key injuries and guys get moved around," Vann said. "I think I'm trying to do too much as a coach. This week really just simplifying and do what we do.
"I don't want guys just teeing off on Nate. Want to keep him healthy. But I told him today they're going to key up on you; and one, he's got to be tough, and two, we have to block it well. We need to make sure it's blocked so well they can't get to him."
On the defensive side, the Warriors will have their eyes on eighth grade quarterback Austan Cristiaan, who has passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns this season.
"They have a young quarterback who is supposed to be this phenom. He's on YouTube and already has NIL deals and all that stuff. He's pretty good," Vann said. "We just have to have some eye discipline. He throws on the run, so we have to tell our DBs to keep cover and have some discipline. They have a couple guys who are speed guys. They're probably comparable to All Saints'.
"We're really just focused in on what we need to do. Getting back to the fundamentals of the game. It comes down to execution and fundamentals. Blocking and tackling. We've done a poor job of both the past two weeks."
Lecanto (1-1) at Fivay (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers are coming off a 38-7 loss to highly ranked Florida State University High, but the game could have been much closer.
Lecanto had 273 yards of offense to 342 to the Seminoles, but the Panthers gave up a special teams touchdown for the second game in a row and could not finish off drives in the red zone.
"What I want our kids to see is we played good ball, and we can compete and beat teams that are elite programs," head coach Jake Coulson said. "I think coaching-wise, it helps you see where you're deficient and also helps you see areas that you need to grow and improve. I think that's what that game taught us.
"We were pretty close and evenly matched with offensive production with Florida State. But they scored 38 and we scored 7. We moved the ball, we just didn't finish in the red zone."
Lecanto defeated Fivay 30-6 last season and opens District 3S-6 play on the Falcons' home field. After losing its opener to Cypress Creek, Fivay has defeated Pasco and Anclote.
"I think that they're a decent football team. They have a really good running back and we will have to do a good job corralling him and tackling well," Coulson said. "Offensively, it's just doing what we do and finish in the red zone. It doesn't matter what you do to us defensively, we're just going to do what we run, and we have to finish.
"We just have to come out and start fast. That's going to be my motto all week. Don't come out and be asleep those first two quarters. Come out striking and be ready once we get off the bus. I felt the last time (on the road) it took a half to wake up. If we start fast, the sky's the limit. If we start slow, they're a good enough team that can stay in the game and beat us if we don't handle our business."
Coulson said players have been given the chance to prove themselves in different areas the first two weeks and that has resulted in some miscues. That will not be the case against a district opponent.
"I think the experimenting is over once you get to district play. You're going to play your dudes," Coulson said. "We're going to put the dudes out there who need to be out there and we're going to go. I think that will take care of a lot of it. But we need to clean up on everything.
"This is district week. You're 0-0. You put the 1-1 to the back of your brain and focus. We need to go get this win, because our goal is to be district champs."
